ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retail

Recalled Capri Sun may contain cleaning solution

By Jacob Burbrink - Digital Investigative Reporter and Producer, Nexstar Media Wire
KXRM
KXRM
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JlLUh_0hHwJo5600

INDIANAPOLIS ( WXIN ) — Kraft Heinz is recalling more than 5,000 cases of Capri Sun because they may be contaminated with cleaning solution.

The company announced Friday that it is recalling 5,760 cases of Capri Sun Wild Cherry Flavored Juice Drink Blend beverages after diluted cleaning solution was inadvertently introduced into a production line at one of its factories. The solution is used on food processing equipment.

The company discovered the issue after several people complained about the taste of the product.

More than 2 million infant swings and rockers recalled after baby’s death

The company is working with retail partners and distributors to remove the potentially impacted products from circulation. Anyone with the recalled product should not consume it. They can return it where they bought it for a refund.

The following Capri Sun products are subject to recall:

People can contact Kraft Heinz from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Eastern Standard Time, Monday through Friday, at 1-800-280-8252 to see if a product is part of the recall and to receive reimbursement.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX21 News Colorado.

Comments / 0

Related
KXRM

Fatal crash near Walsenburg kills woman

WALSENBURG, Colo. — Early Friday morning Colorado State Patrol (CSP) responded to a fatal crash on I-25. CSP says at 5:30 a.m. on August 19, a vehicle driving south on I-25 swerved to avoid a deer, ran off the road, and rolled onto I-25 northbound lanes. A 60-year-old woman was killed, and a 63-year-old man […]
WALSENBURG, CO
KXRM

UPDATE: Two dead in Black Forest shooting

BLACK FOREST, Colo. — Two people are dead following a disturbance involving a shooting in Black Forest. Deborah Myatt with the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) said at a press conference that the call came in just before 6:50 p.m. reporting a disturbance in the 15000 block of Pole Pine Point in Black Forest, […]
BLACK FOREST, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
KXRM

Porch pirate being sought by Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office

PUEBLO, Colo. — Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a porch pirate who stole packages on Everett Road near Pleasant View Jr. High School. The suspected thief is described as a woman wearing glasses, a gray shirt, and black shorts. She is driving a bluish/green SUV. If anyone knows who this woman is, has […]
PUEBLO COUNTY, CO
KXRM

Reward offered for archer who shot moose, left it to die

TELLER COUNTY, Colo. (KXRM)— Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) is offering a reward for information leading to the arrest or citation of an archer who shot a bull moose and left the animal to die in the fall of 2021. Warning: some images and descriptions are disturbing. According to CPW, a call came in to […]
TELLER COUNTY, CO
KXRM

Police investigate stabbing that killed La Junta man

LA JUNTA, Colo. — The La Junta Police Department & the Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) are investigating a stabbing that left one man dead early Friday morning. At 6:30 a.m., the La Junta Police Department received a 911 call regarding a man lying in the street at the intersection of Ninth Street and Santa Fe […]
LA JUNTA, CO
KXRM

Married couple from Utah killed in crash south of Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. — The two people killed in a crash on Saturday have been identified as a married couple from Utah. According to the Colorado State Patrol (CSP), the crash happened just before 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, August 13, approximately 7 miles south of Pueblo. A 2006 Ford Motorhome travelling southbound in I-25 traveled off […]
PUEBLO, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Recall#Sun Products#Food Processing#Foodsafety#Food Recall#General Health#Nexstar Media Inc
KXRM

Missing Pueblo West man found dead

PUEBLO, Colo. — A Pueblo West man who had been missing since August 8 has been found dead. 63-year-old David Edwards was reported missing by his family. According to Tweets from the the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office, he was last seen at 11 a.m. on August 8 when he left his Pueblo West home to […]
PUEBLO WEST, CO
KXRM

Aug. 19 Fugitive Finder: Pueblo’s Most Wanted

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force is looking for two wanted street criminals. Dameron Carbajal, 29, is a Hispanic man, 5’07”, 155 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Carbajal has a no bond warrant for a Parole Violation which includes Assault. He has a second warrant for Robbery, which includes […]
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

62-year-old arrested for murder in El Paso County

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) has arrested a suspect in a homicide case out of Fountain. According to EPSO, officers with the Fountain Police Department were dispatched to the 9000 block of Squirrel Creek Road on a reported overdose. When officers arrived, they found an adult woman dead. […]
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
KXRM

Spy camera found in woman’s Colorado Springs bedroom

COLORADO SPRINGS — A father is outraged after his daughter found a hidden camera in a room she was renting. She has since moved out of the Colorado Springs townhouse but doesn’t want something like this to happen to anyone else. “It’s awful and it’s emotional. A lot of anger, a lot of sorrow, but […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
KXRM

One dead in early morning shooting

COLORADO SPRINGS — Early Friday morning Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) responded to a shooting, where a man had been shot. CSPD said they received a call about a shooting at around 2 a.m. on Friday, August 19 in the area around Havana Grill, near Academy Boulevard and Academy Place. According to CSPD when officers […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Black Forest shooting victim & suspect identified

BLACK FOREST, Colo. — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) has identified the victim and suspect of the ongoing death investigation in Black Forest. Deputies have determined the case as a murder-suicide based on evidence and observations from investigations. 50-year-old Breana Tilley was identified as the victim by the El Paso County Coroner’s Office. […]
BLACK FOREST, CO
KXRM

Two killed in weekend crash south of Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Colorado State Patrol (CSP) is investigating a single-vehicle crash that killed two people just south of Pueblo. According to CSP, the crash happened just before 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, approximately 7 miles south of Pueblo. A 2006 Ford Motorhome travelling southbound in I-25 traveled off the east edge, then the west […]
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

Pueblo West schools were placed under lockdown for several hours

UPDATE: The school district says the investigation is completed and that the lockdowns have been lifted. The district said all school activities will continue as scheduled. No details as to the cause of the lockdown have been released at this time. PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. — Pueblo County School District 70 says they have several schools […]
PUEBLO COUNTY, CO
KXRM

El Paso County man facing multiple charges in death of woman

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — A 62-year-old El Paso County man is facing multiple charges in the death of a woman in Fountain. Dennis Hase faces charges of second degree assault, domestic violence, and first degree murder in the death of 43-year-old Lisa Weidlich. According to an arrest affidavit, the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office […]
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
KXRM

Bent’s Old Fort closed due to flooding

OTERO COUNTY, Colo. — After “excessive flooding” impacted Bent’s Old Fort National Historic Site in La Junta, the park is now closed until “further notice,” according to the National Park Service. The park posted photos to its Facebook page, saying the flooding happened during a storm on Tuesday, August 16. According to Alicia Lafever, with […]
LA JUNTA, CO
KXRM

Second positive human case of Tularemia in Pueblo County

PUEBLO, Colo. — On Tuesday, Public Health Officials announced Pueblo County’s second human tularemia case in 2022.  Tularemia, also known as “rabbit fever,” can be spread through soil contaminated with the droppings or urine of sick animals such as rabbits, and tularemia-causing bacteria can aerosolize and be inhaled when a person mows, blows leaves, or […]
PUEBLO COUNTY, CO
KXRM

Cañon City police alerts community of new phone scam

CAÑON CITY, Colo. — The Cañon City Police Department (CCPD) is warning the community to be alert for scam callers asking for fundraising money. The community is receiving scam calls regarding a fake fundraiser hosted by CCPD, according to a department social media post. “We will not contact you by phone looking for money or […]
CANON CITY, CO
KXRM

KXRM

13K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Fox 21 News brings you the latest breaking updates and severe coverage from the Colorado Springs area on fox21.com.

 https://www.fox21news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy