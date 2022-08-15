Read full article on original website
Related
WTAJ
Relationship with Cuomo daughter led to trooper’s transfer
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — A New York state trooper should have been disciplined for getting romantically involved with one of Andrew Cuomo’s adult daughters while serving on the Democrat’s security detail when he was governor, the state inspector general said in a report. The watchdog report released...
Pa. Human Services Secretary warns of SNAP text scams
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Department of Human Services (DHS) Acting Secretary Meg Snead is advising Pennsylvanians of a potential fishing scam. In a release, the scam states that the recipient was “approved for $1,000” in Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits and must click the link to obtain the money. Residents should not […]
Department of Aging launches investigative unit to combat financial exploitation
HARRISBURG, Pa (WTAJ) – The Department of Aging announced the formation of an investigative unit to support Area Agencies on Aging (AAAs) in probing complex financial exploitation cases and obtaining justice for older Pennsylvanians. The Financial Abuse Specialist Team (FAST) is a four-person unit consisting of an analyst/supervisor, two analysts, and an attorney to assist […]
WTAJ
Dr. Oz stops in DuBois on US Senate campaign trail
DuBois, Pa. (WTAJ) — As November inches closer, Pennsylvania candidates are out on the campaign trail, including Dr. Oz who stopped in DuBois Friday morning to hear from locals. Dr. Mehmet Oz, the Republican candidate for US Senate spent some time at Logan’s Quick Lunch in Downtown DuBois to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Pa State Police charge trooper with DUI
YORK, Pa (WTAJ) – A state trooper has been charged with a DUI after he was found driving under the influence during his shift. The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) announced DUI charges against York County trooper, Joshua M. Ravel on Thursday, Aug. 18. Ravel was assigned to Troop J and found to be under the […]
PGCB: Two people banned from PA casinos after leaving kids alone while gambling
HARRISBURG Pa. (WTAJ)– Two adults have been banned from Pennsylvania casinos after they left their children alone while they gambled for about an hour. The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board (PGCB) held a public meeting that was on Wednesday, and during that meeting the board took action on the parents and also implemented a fine on […]
Traffic deaths on rise for third straight year
ARLINGTON, VA (CBS Newspath) – Drunk driving continues to cut short thousands of lives each year. It’s a tragedy that got worse during the pandemic and continues to head in the wrong direction. A teenage girl dies in Texas this month when a pick-up plowed into her home. Police say the driver was drunk. In […]
Destination Pennsylvania: Kinzua Viaduct
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A bridge in Pennsylvania was called the “eighth wonder of the world” when finished in 1882. In 2003, a tornado destroyed most of the historic Kinzua Viaduct. The remains of that day became the Kinzua Sky Walk, and has taken over as a top draw to the area… but there is so much more […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WTAJ
Fetterman, Shapiro favored to win Pennsylvania Senate, Governor races: FiveThirtyEight
(WHTM) – Democrats Josh Shapiro and John Fetterman are both now considered favored to win their respective races, according to election analysts FiveThirtyEight’s forecast model. Both candidates were recently considered to be slightly favored prior to the recent projections. Shapiro, the commonwealth’s attorney general and Democrat nominee for...
PA Governor Race: Shapiro leads Mastriano by 15 points in new poll
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro leads the latest Pennsylvania Governor’s race poll by 15 points over Republican State Senator Doug Mastriano. The poll, conducted by GOP-firm Public Opinion Strategies with the business-union alliance Pittsburgh Works Together, has Shapiro with 50% support to Mastriano’s 35% with 15% still undecided. The same poll […]
Pa Department of Education visits Bedford County Technical Center
BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The PA Department of Education visited the Bedford County Technical Center to welcome students during their orientation. On Thursday, August 18 the department met with students and the school to celebrate the investments made into Pennsylvania’s schools through Governor Tom Wolf’s final enacted budget. Continuing his commitment to creating multiple […]
Bull Power: How Hollidaysburg got its rallying cry
WILLIAMSPORT, Pa (WTAJ) — As the Hollidaysburg Little League team is set to represent Pennsylvania in the Little League World Series, you may have noticed their rallying cry, “Bull Power.” So, where did it come from? In both nationally televised games, you see many Hollidaysburg players making bullhorns after scoring or getting a hit, followed […]
Comments / 0