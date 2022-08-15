ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sudbury, MA

communityadvocate.com

Next steps for the Boston Worcester Air Line Trail project

WESTBOROUGH – Town leaders laid out the next steps for the proposed shared-use Boston Worcester Air Line Trail (BWALT) running through Westborough. Town Manager Kristi Williams presented the implementation plan for the project during the Aug. 9 Select Board meeting. “Great work,” said Chair Ian Johnson after her presentation....
WESTBOROUGH, MA
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

City: West Mountain Street water main leak to be fixed by 'Monday the latest'

A water main leak that has soaked a section of West Mountain Street for nearly a month will be fixed by Monday at the latest, the city said Thursday. “The city is working with the condo association to help them connect with a contractor who will be fixing the leak by Monday at the latest,” city spokesman Robert Burgess said in an email message Thursday afternoon.
WORCESTER, MA
sudbury.ma.us

Brush Fire Marlborough/Sudbury/Hudson Town Lines

A brush fire continues to burn on the Marlborough/Sudbury/Hudson town lines a distance from Red Oak Drive in Sudbury. There is no threat to residents or homes as the firefighters are deep in the woods, there is no need to evacuate. Please keep this circumstance in mind before calling our Public Safety Dispatch Center unless you observe a different emergency. We will update you if things change. Thank you!
SUDBURY, MA
spectrumnews1.com

Ribbon cutting ceremony held for Worcester's new RMV service center

WORCESTER, Mass. - A ribbon cutting ceremony was held for the new Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles service center at Southwest Commons on Thursday. Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito and Secretary of Transportation Jamey Telser were joined by a handful of state lawmakers for the celebration, which comes ten days after the new location officially opened to customers.
WORCESTER, MA
WMUR.com

Fire damages Hampton Beach businesses

HAMPTON, N.H. — Fire officials in Hampton are working to determine the cause of a fire that damaged three businesses early Friday morning. Hampton's Fire Chief said the fire was reported around 12:20 a.m., after the owner of the North Beach Bar and Grill on Ocean Boulevard got an alert that her business had been broken into. When she went to check it out, she found smoke in the building.
HAMPTON, NH
capecod.com

Bourne ambulance called to cover Mattapoisett as massive blaze tears through local boatyard

MATTAPOISETT – A Bourne ambulance responded to cover the Mattapoisett fire station as a massive fire raged at the Mattapoisett Boatyard on Ned’s Point Road. A large plume of smoke was visible from parts of Cape Cod. According to reports, an explosion rocked the boatyard with fire ensuing and escalating to 5 alarms. It was unclear if anyone was injured.
MATTAPOISETT, MA
whdh.com

I-495 reopens after early morning crash caused shutdown

HOPKINTON, MASS. (WHDH) - I-495 North was shut down for a time Wednesday morning as crews responded to a serious car crash on the highway. Hopkinton Fire put out an announcement about the closure around 1:45 a.m. with an image of the crash. In it, a black sedan-like vehicle could...
HOPKINTON, MA
communityadvocate.com

Residents voice concerns about proposed Hyundai in Westborough

WESTBOROUGH – Residents of the Villages of Walker Meadow and other abutters voiced concerns about a proposed Hyundai dealership at 180 and 182 Turnpike Road. The plans were presented during an Aug. 9 Planning Board meeting. Walker Meadow, which is a 55+ community, contains 50 duplex homes on 49...
WESTBOROUGH, MA
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Swimmer, 27, drowns in Brookfield pond

BROOKFIELD — A 27-year-old man drowned Wednesday night at Quacumquasit Pond, better known as South Pond. Investigators are looking into the possibility that the man became distressed in the water due to a medical condition, according to Police Chief Michael Blanchard said. The man, who is from out of...
BROOKFIELD, MA
WCVB

Car flips over guardrail in crash on Interstate 93 in Boston

BOSTON — A serious crash on Interstate 93 in Boston that injured six people is under investigation. The crash happened at 2 a.m. on the southbound side of the highway in Dorchester. Boston EMS said six people were taken to the hospital with injuries. WCVB will have more information...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

'Confused' driver ends up parking SUV inside South Shore Plaza

BRAINTREE – Police said a "confused" driver ended up on the upper level of South Shore Plaza in Braintree Thursday. The Braintree Fire Department said an elderly woman was disoriented behind the wheel. The mall's automatic doors opened as her car approached, so she drove in "very slowly, took a left and parked it in front of a retail store."Police said the woman made it about 60 yards inside the mall. When officers arrived, she had already come to a stop on her own and was talking to bystanders.The woman met with a mental health clinician and was taken to an...
BRAINTREE, MA
whdh.com

WATCH: Car drives onto second floor of Braintree’s South Shore Plaza

BRAINTREE, MASS. (WHDH) - Video sent into 7NEWS shows a car driving on the second floor of Braintree’s South Shore Plaza. According to Braintree Police, the Lincoln MKX drove through the mall at approximately 11:45 a.m. and traveled 60 yards down the pedestrian walkway driving in from the parking lot.
BRAINTREE, MA
hopkintonindependent.com

Hopkinton man dies after motorcycle accident

A 39-year-old Hopkinton man died last Saturday after a motorcycle accident in Framingham. Thomas Toomey crashed his motorcycle into a utility pole on Salem End Road at about 8:20 p.m. Friday, authorities stated. He was taken to UMass Medical Center in Worcester and pronounced dead Saturday. The cause of the...
HOPKINTON, MA

