This book valued at $14.2 million and printed in 1640 marked the beginning of Western Civilization in AmericaAnita DurairajCambridge, MA
You're Invited! Wormtown Brewery Event Will Support Local Non-Profit "The Boxer Rescue"Dianna CarneyWorcester, MA
3 Great Seafood Restaurants in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
Squirrel Stuck in Dumpster Rescued by Brockton City OfficialsDianna CarneyBrockton, MA
Family Owned Zoo Announces Fairy-Tale Themed Lantern FestivalDianna CarneyMendon, MA
communityadvocate.com
Next steps for the Boston Worcester Air Line Trail project
WESTBOROUGH – Town leaders laid out the next steps for the proposed shared-use Boston Worcester Air Line Trail (BWALT) running through Westborough. Town Manager Kristi Williams presented the implementation plan for the project during the Aug. 9 Select Board meeting. “Great work,” said Chair Ian Johnson after her presentation....
City: West Mountain Street water main leak to be fixed by 'Monday the latest'
A water main leak that has soaked a section of West Mountain Street for nearly a month will be fixed by Monday at the latest, the city said Thursday. “The city is working with the condo association to help them connect with a contractor who will be fixing the leak by Monday at the latest,” city spokesman Robert Burgess said in an email message Thursday afternoon.
sudbury.ma.us
Brush Fire Marlborough/Sudbury/Hudson Town Lines
A brush fire continues to burn on the Marlborough/Sudbury/Hudson town lines a distance from Red Oak Drive in Sudbury. There is no threat to residents or homes as the firefighters are deep in the woods, there is no need to evacuate. Please keep this circumstance in mind before calling our Public Safety Dispatch Center unless you observe a different emergency. We will update you if things change. Thank you!
Weekend Traffic Advisory: Streets Closed for Latin American Festival in Worcester
WORCESTER - Residents can expect traffic delays in downtown Worcester on Saturday with several streets closed for the 2022 Latin American Festival. The Worcester Police Department will implement intermittent traffic control on Aug. 20 and is advising drivers, bicyclists and pedestrians to be considerate of others while traveling downtown. Streets...
Here Are The 5 Cheapest Places To Get Gas In Worcester This Weekend
1. BP - 248 Lincoln St. & Vinton Street. 5. Prime Energy - 1310 Grafton St. and Southwest Cutoff.
spectrumnews1.com
Ribbon cutting ceremony held for Worcester's new RMV service center
WORCESTER, Mass. - A ribbon cutting ceremony was held for the new Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles service center at Southwest Commons on Thursday. Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito and Secretary of Transportation Jamey Telser were joined by a handful of state lawmakers for the celebration, which comes ten days after the new location officially opened to customers.
When does school start in Worcester County? Find out here
Here is the first day of class at public school districts in Worcester County:. Assabet Valley Regional Vocational Technical School: Sept. 1. Blackstone Valley Regional Vocational Technical School: Aug. 22. Blackstone-Millville: Aug. 31. Clinton: Aug. 31. Douglas: Aug. 31. Dudley-Charlton: Aug. 31. Fitchburg: Aug. 29. Francis W. Parker Charter Essential...
WMUR.com
Fire damages Hampton Beach businesses
HAMPTON, N.H. — Fire officials in Hampton are working to determine the cause of a fire that damaged three businesses early Friday morning. Hampton's Fire Chief said the fire was reported around 12:20 a.m., after the owner of the North Beach Bar and Grill on Ocean Boulevard got an alert that her business had been broken into. When she went to check it out, she found smoke in the building.
capecod.com
Bourne ambulance called to cover Mattapoisett as massive blaze tears through local boatyard
MATTAPOISETT – A Bourne ambulance responded to cover the Mattapoisett fire station as a massive fire raged at the Mattapoisett Boatyard on Ned’s Point Road. A large plume of smoke was visible from parts of Cape Cod. According to reports, an explosion rocked the boatyard with fire ensuing and escalating to 5 alarms. It was unclear if anyone was injured.
Water restrictions issued for Mass. cities, towns
With much of Southern New England in an extreme (level 4 or 5) drought and the conditions continuing to worsen, many cities and towns in Massachusetts are putting mandatory water restrictions in place.
Water restrictions across western Massachusetts
Rain has been hard to come by these last few weeks, but what do these drought conditions mean for you? The state of Massachusetts has a list you can use to figure out what level drought you're in, and if there are water restrictions in your area.
whdh.com
I-495 reopens after early morning crash caused shutdown
HOPKINTON, MASS. (WHDH) - I-495 North was shut down for a time Wednesday morning as crews responded to a serious car crash on the highway. Hopkinton Fire put out an announcement about the closure around 1:45 a.m. with an image of the crash. In it, a black sedan-like vehicle could...
Rockport, Natick, Saugus: Mass. woods are on fire, and won’t be out anytime soon, say officials
Nearly 40% of the state is experiencing "extreme drought." The Massachusetts National Guard has been brought in to help fight the Briarwood Fire, which has been burning for more than a month across a 19-acre area in Rockport, Gov. Charlie Baker announced Thursday. The Briarwood Fire is one of more...
communityadvocate.com
Residents voice concerns about proposed Hyundai in Westborough
WESTBOROUGH – Residents of the Villages of Walker Meadow and other abutters voiced concerns about a proposed Hyundai dealership at 180 and 182 Turnpike Road. The plans were presented during an Aug. 9 Planning Board meeting. Walker Meadow, which is a 55+ community, contains 50 duplex homes on 49...
Multiple bear sightings reported in North Shore town Wednesday morning
DANVERS, Mass. — Multiple bear sightings in the area of Kirkbride Drive and Maple Street in Danvers were reported Wednesday morning. Danvers Police remind residents in a tweet to “secure any sources of food and to supervise samll children and pets.”. Black bears are becoming increasingly common in...
Swimmer, 27, drowns in Brookfield pond
BROOKFIELD — A 27-year-old man drowned Wednesday night at Quacumquasit Pond, better known as South Pond. Investigators are looking into the possibility that the man became distressed in the water due to a medical condition, according to Police Chief Michael Blanchard said. The man, who is from out of...
WCVB
Car flips over guardrail in crash on Interstate 93 in Boston
BOSTON — A serious crash on Interstate 93 in Boston that injured six people is under investigation. The crash happened at 2 a.m. on the southbound side of the highway in Dorchester. Boston EMS said six people were taken to the hospital with injuries. WCVB will have more information...
'Confused' driver ends up parking SUV inside South Shore Plaza
BRAINTREE – Police said a "confused" driver ended up on the upper level of South Shore Plaza in Braintree Thursday. The Braintree Fire Department said an elderly woman was disoriented behind the wheel. The mall's automatic doors opened as her car approached, so she drove in "very slowly, took a left and parked it in front of a retail store."Police said the woman made it about 60 yards inside the mall. When officers arrived, she had already come to a stop on her own and was talking to bystanders.The woman met with a mental health clinician and was taken to an...
whdh.com
WATCH: Car drives onto second floor of Braintree’s South Shore Plaza
BRAINTREE, MASS. (WHDH) - Video sent into 7NEWS shows a car driving on the second floor of Braintree’s South Shore Plaza. According to Braintree Police, the Lincoln MKX drove through the mall at approximately 11:45 a.m. and traveled 60 yards down the pedestrian walkway driving in from the parking lot.
hopkintonindependent.com
Hopkinton man dies after motorcycle accident
A 39-year-old Hopkinton man died last Saturday after a motorcycle accident in Framingham. Thomas Toomey crashed his motorcycle into a utility pole on Salem End Road at about 8:20 p.m. Friday, authorities stated. He was taken to UMass Medical Center in Worcester and pronounced dead Saturday. The cause of the...
