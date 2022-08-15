BRAINTREE – Police said a "confused" driver ended up on the upper level of South Shore Plaza in Braintree Thursday. The Braintree Fire Department said an elderly woman was disoriented behind the wheel. The mall's automatic doors opened as her car approached, so she drove in "very slowly, took a left and parked it in front of a retail store."Police said the woman made it about 60 yards inside the mall. When officers arrived, she had already come to a stop on her own and was talking to bystanders.The woman met with a mental health clinician and was taken to an...

BRAINTREE, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO