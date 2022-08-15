Read full article on original website
48 Year Old Virginia Man Charged With Peering Into Windows in Wildwood
Wildwood Police have arrested 48 year old Jose Lopez-Feliciano of Virginia in charges he was peering into accessible windows of residences in Wildwood. Police say they conducted a motor vehicle stop early Sunday morning and found a man who matched a description of the suspect provided by witnesses. He was charged with peering into dwelling and places, and released on a summons.
