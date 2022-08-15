Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2022 History Book Festival Addresses Topics Ranging from Freedom to FitnessJanine ParisLewes, DE
9 Hidden Gems in Delaware That Most People Don't Even Know ExistTravel MavenDelaware State
'Celtic to Classical' Returns to Southern Delaware with Live Concerts in AugustJanine ParisSussex County, DE
Pulitzer Prize-Winning Authors to Deliver Keynotes for 2022 History Book FestivalJanine ParisLewes, DE
New Jersey Water Parks 2022Brooklyn Muse
Related
Former Atlantic City MUA Chairman Calls Out ‘Unqualified’ Hiring
Former Atlantic City Municipal Utilities Authority Chairman John Devlin has come out swinging over the hiring of a politically connected individual, who Devlin claims does not possess the proper level of experience required for the position. Devlin has advised that India Still, the former wife of Atlantic City unelected potentate...
Atlantic City Effort To Deny Gas Service To Illegal ATV’s Is Dangerous
This is a textbook case of good intentions run amok. The Atlantic City Council, by a narrow 5 to 4 margin on first reading, voted to approve a City Ordinance that would prevent gasoline stations from selling gas to those riders of “illegal” ATV’s. There is no...
New Jersey Globe
Prosecutor probing K9 dog death involving Mantua township committeeman
The Gloucester County Prosecutor’s office is investigating the death of a K9 dog assigned to a politically connected county fire marshal, Shawn K. Layton. Layton, who is also a Democratic township committeeman in Mantua, was entrusted with Ember, a three-year-old a red fox Labrador Retriever who died on Friday while in Layton’s vehicle.
Inflation and gas prices aren’t deterring Jersey Shore visitors this summer
Regardless of the cost, Cheryl Lozada said that her family was going to have their annual vacation in Wildwood, New Jersey this year. They’ve made the trek since her daughter, 13-year-old Leah, was a toddler. “We had a little bit of money put aside,” she said. “You only live...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The Wildwoods, not your average Jersey Beach town
There are a handful of Jersey Shore towns with boardwalks and kitschy, seasonal motels up and down the coastline. There are other towns with boardwalks without all of the pizza shops, t-shirt and novelty stores and amusement rides. They just have quiet boardwalks for people looking to exercise or just enjoy the view of the Atlantic Ocean.
WBOC
Dover City Council Votes to Tear Down a Fire Damaged Building
After a devastating fire back in March, a building on West Loockerman Street in downtown Dover has been condemned. Mayor Robin Christiansen, issued an executive order on Aug. 1 to tear down the building by mid September.
thesunpapers.com
Strawbridge Lake committee goes full steam ahead
The Strawbridge Lake Beautification Committee (SLBC) hosted its 4th annual Moorestown paddle board/kayak race and family festival at Strawbridge Lake this summer, bringing together family and friends. According to co-founder Amy Gravenstine, this year’s fundraiser raised more than $16,000 to help fund installation of an additional floating dock. “It...
Two Atlantic City, NJ, Casinos Ranked Among 10 Best in U.S.
Atlantic City is one of the premier spots in the world when it comes to putting down a wager and trying to score big!. The website bestlifeonline.com recently ranked the Top 10 Best Casinos in the U.S. If you love to gamble, two Atlantic City gaming parlors making the list.
IN THIS ARTICLE
southjerseyobserver.com
Salem County Commissioners Advise Public of Increased Train Activity in County
The Salem County Board of County Commissioners wishes to advise residents and the public to be aware of increased train activity in the county. Railroad operations include both recreational and business traffic. Please be vigilant whether walking, biking, or driving near train tracks. Remember:. If you see tracks, think train.
New Jersey’s Best Free Beach Is Right Outside Of Ocean City
Hate to admit it, no doubt we all do, but summer is quickly coming to an end. Pretty soon, the kids will be getting ready to head back to school and parents everywhere will be trading in their morning commutes to the beach in favor of the school drop-off line. With that being said, it's time to start soaking in all the best parts of summer vacation.
Atlantic City Air Space Restrictions & Airshow Schedule
The 19th Annual MEET AC Atlantic City Airshow is one week from today, on Wednesday, August 24, 2022. We will be hosting a 5-hour pregame show from 6:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. and the Airshow is set to begin at approximately 11:00 a.m. You can listen to all of the...
Popular Southern chicken restaurant is coming to New Jersey
Add another entrant into the bruising fast food wars in New Jersey: popular Southern chain Raising Cane’s has plans to enter the fray. According to NJ.com, the chain is planning three locations as of now: in Marlton, Burlington, and Cherry Hill. Raising Cane’s built their business on the strength...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
987thecoast.com
48 Year Old Virginia Man Charged With Peering Into Windows in Wildwood
Wildwood Police have arrested 48 year old Jose Lopez-Feliciano of Virginia in charges he was peering into accessible windows of residences in Wildwood. Police say they conducted a motor vehicle stop early Sunday morning and found a man who matched a description of the suspect provided by witnesses. He was charged with peering into dwelling and places, and released on a summons.
987thecoast.com
Teenager Accused of Making Terroristic Threats in Wildwood Crest
An 18 year old man has been accused of making terroristic threats in Wildwood Crest after police found him armed with a knife. Police announced the arrest of Kevin Castro-Gonzalez of the Crest following his apprehension Monday evening. Police responded to a home on Orchid Road and found him with the knife after he threatened individuals inside the home; a brief struggle with police resulted in additional charges being filed.
New South Jersey Brewery Location Calls A Firehouse Home
We're super lucky to live where we do here in South Jersey. Sure, there's the beach, the boardwalks, and all the entertainment. But, we're also lucky to live so close to many craft breweries and wineries!. Remember during COVID, the world wasn't one where we could travel around to all...
phillyvoice.com
The Cowtown Rodeo in South Jersey keeps warehouse developers at bay
The longest-standing weekly rodeo in the country isn't in Texas, Colorado or Wyoming – it's in a small South Jersey farm town less than an hour from Philadelphia. The Cowtown Rodeo in Pilesgrove, Salem County, has held a show almost every Saturday since 1955. But if developers had their...
Shooting leaves 1 dead in South Jersey
A man was shot and killed Friday morning in Egg Harbor Township, according to officials. Police responded to a 911 call about a person shot shortly after 4 a.m. on Delilah Road, near Margaret Avenue, the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office said in a statement. The victim, whose name was withheld, later died.
Mom died. Do we owe the exit tax on her beach home sale?
Q. Me and my siblings inherited my mom’s beach house in West Cape May. We sold the house for $475,000. We live in Maryland. My mom had the house for at least 30 years. She stayed there about six months out of the year and her residence was Maryland. Do we have to pay the exit tax in New Jersey?
Pizza No More: Popular Southern NJ Deli Closing After 42 Years
It's the end of the line for yet another popular deli and pizza restaurant in the Garden State. It's been a rough go for businesses of all shapes and sizes in New Jersey over the past couple of years. Big stores and small have been fighting an uphill battle between COVID-19 and not being able to meet proper staffing levels.
southjerseyobserver.com
17-Acre Waterfront Park, Three Planned Distribution Buildings Planned for Bellmawr Redevelopment Area; DEP Welcomes Comments
An application for a Waterfront Development Individual Permit is being submitted to the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection, Division of Land Use Regulation for the Bellmawr Redevelopment Agency and Big Timber Junction, LLC project. The Department of Environmental Protection is welcoming comments and any information concerning the proposed development...
Comments / 0