Cape May, NJ

New Jersey Globe

Prosecutor probing K9 dog death involving Mantua township committeeman

The Gloucester County Prosecutor’s office is investigating the death of a K9 dog assigned to a politically connected county fire marshal, Shawn K. Layton. Layton, who is also a Democratic township committeeman in Mantua, was entrusted with Ember, a three-year-old a red fox Labrador Retriever who died on Friday while in Layton’s vehicle.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

The Wildwoods, not your average Jersey Beach town

There are a handful of Jersey Shore towns with boardwalks and kitschy, seasonal motels up and down the coastline. There are other towns with boardwalks without all of the pizza shops, t-shirt and novelty stores and amusement rides. They just have quiet boardwalks for people looking to exercise or just enjoy the view of the Atlantic Ocean.
WILDWOOD, NJ
thesunpapers.com

Strawbridge Lake committee goes full steam ahead

The Strawbridge Lake Beautification Committee (SLBC) hosted its 4th annual Moorestown paddle board/kayak race and family festival at Strawbridge Lake this summer, bringing together family and friends. According to co-founder Amy Gravenstine, this year’s fundraiser raised more than $16,000 to help fund installation of an additional floating dock. “It...
MOORESTOWN, NJ
southjerseyobserver.com

Salem County Commissioners Advise Public of Increased Train Activity in County

The Salem County Board of County Commissioners wishes to advise residents and the public to be aware of increased train activity in the county. Railroad operations include both recreational and business traffic. Please be vigilant whether walking, biking, or driving near train tracks. Remember:. If you see tracks, think train.
SALEM COUNTY, NJ
Cat Country 107.3

New Jersey’s Best Free Beach Is Right Outside Of Ocean City

Hate to admit it, no doubt we all do, but summer is quickly coming to an end. Pretty soon, the kids will be getting ready to head back to school and parents everywhere will be trading in their morning commutes to the beach in favor of the school drop-off line. With that being said, it's time to start soaking in all the best parts of summer vacation.
OCEAN CITY, NJ
987thecoast.com

48 Year Old Virginia Man Charged With Peering Into Windows in Wildwood

Wildwood Police have arrested 48 year old Jose Lopez-Feliciano of Virginia in charges he was peering into accessible windows of residences in Wildwood. Police say they conducted a motor vehicle stop early Sunday morning and found a man who matched a description of the suspect provided by witnesses. He was charged with peering into dwelling and places, and released on a summons.
WILDWOOD, NJ
987thecoast.com

Teenager Accused of Making Terroristic Threats in Wildwood Crest

An 18 year old man has been accused of making terroristic threats in Wildwood Crest after police found him armed with a knife. Police announced the arrest of Kevin Castro-Gonzalez of the Crest following his apprehension Monday evening. Police responded to a home on Orchid Road and found him with the knife after he threatened individuals inside the home; a brief struggle with police resulted in additional charges being filed.
WILDWOOD CREST, NJ
NJ.com

Shooting leaves 1 dead in South Jersey

A man was shot and killed Friday morning in Egg Harbor Township, according to officials. Police responded to a 911 call about a person shot shortly after 4 a.m. on Delilah Road, near Margaret Avenue, the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office said in a statement. The victim, whose name was withheld, later died.
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, NJ
southjerseyobserver.com

17-Acre Waterfront Park, Three Planned Distribution Buildings Planned for Bellmawr Redevelopment Area; DEP Welcomes Comments

An application for a Waterfront Development Individual Permit is being submitted to the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection, Division of Land Use Regulation for the Bellmawr Redevelopment Agency and Big Timber Junction, LLC project. The Department of Environmental Protection is welcoming comments and any information concerning the proposed development...
BELLMAWR, NJ

