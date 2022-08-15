ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tioga County, NY

Big Frog 104

9 Chances To Investigate Terrifying Paranormal History In Upstate New York This October

Everyone has an image of that stereotypical haunted house. One of those exists here in Upstate New York, and this October you have 9 chances to explore it. Hyde Hall in Cooperstown is probably one of the most active paranormal locations in all of New York State. It was built by George Clarke starting in 1817 and over the course of 17 years, it was finished. Named after Clarke’s family home back in England, his goal was to create not just a home, but a complex system of buildings, placed in the middle of a park, and almost completely self-sufficient.
COOPERSTOWN, NY
Hot 99.1

The Most Unique Hotel Experiences in New York State

Who wants to stay in a traditional hotel room these days? It's boring! Carpet that hasn't been changed since 1982, bed sheets as comfortable as construction paper, yellowing curtains that smell like cigarettes... forget it!. You can find some really incredible gems to stay in across New York state. While...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
City
Binghamton, NY
County
Tioga County, NY
City
Manhattan, NY
Travel Maven

This Scenic Train Ride is the Most Relaxing Way to Enjoy Upstate New York

When it comes to seeing the outdoors, there is no shortage of options. From climbing up cliffs and hiking through forests to tubing down rivers and fishing in lakes, New York offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most amazing ways to take in all the natural beauty the Empire State has to offer along the scenic Adirondack Railroad.
UTICA, NY
103.9 The Breeze

A Tomato Disaster Headed For New York State?

Putting in a garden is something that most homeowners always say that they want to do. Very few actually can pull off a successful garden each summer. If you have every tried, you know how hard it can be and how much work is involved. The other issue is that when harvest time comes around, everything is ready at once and you have more than you can handle! But this summer, that is very good news.
Star 93.9

2022 Fall Festivals Not To Be Missed In New York State

It's hard to believe that summer (officially) has about one month left. With schools about to open for the 2022-2023 years, summer ends much quicker. The summer season is my favorite, so when fall hits, I'm not exactly thrilled. But, at least fall can have some really nice days before Mother Nature throws winter in our faces.
BINGHAMTON, NY
NBC New York

Northern Lights Might Dance Across NY, NJ Skies Thursday Night

Residents in parts of New York and New Jersey may get to see dazzling Northern Lights displays this week as a strong geomagnetic storm pushes toward Earth. The storm, which scientists have rated a G3, could drive the an aurora borealis further away from its polar residence and be seen in northern Oregon to parts of New York and New Jersey between Wednesday and Friday, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Space Weather Center.
flackbroadcasting.com

75th edition of the New York State Woodsmen's Field Days is "nearly sold out"

BOONVILLE- Earlier this spring, Woodsmen's Field Days event coordinator and spokesperson Phyllis White told us she expected a down year for vendor turnout at the 75th anniversary edition this summer. Based on a two-year hiatus from COVID, White had heard numerous reports from vendors about low inventory and high uncertainty...
BOONVILLE, NY
binghamton.edu

The first trees: Preserving ‘the world’s oldest forest’ in Upstate New York

Charles Ver Straeten, curator of sedimentary rocks at the New York State Museum, stood on the crumbling stone of an old quarry when his eye caught a pattern. In 2009, he was scouting out the area with colleagues Linda Van Aller Hernick and Frank Mannolini for a potential field trip — nothing unusual, since paleobotanists have been visiting the former highway department property since the 1960s. The famous Gilboa fossil forest, discovered a century ago, is a short jaunt up the road from Cairo, New York.
CAIRO, NY
