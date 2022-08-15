Read full article on original website
How Does New York And Pennsylvania Rate For Most Spoiled Dogs?
Some people love to do this or think it's cute. Some people think it's not a thing that should be done. The subject? Dressing up your pet. The only time my wife and I dressed up our dogs was for a fun event during a Greyhound get-together. We have been adopting Greyhounds for a couple of decades.
9 Chances To Investigate Terrifying Paranormal History In Upstate New York This October
Everyone has an image of that stereotypical haunted house. One of those exists here in Upstate New York, and this October you have 9 chances to explore it. Hyde Hall in Cooperstown is probably one of the most active paranormal locations in all of New York State. It was built by George Clarke starting in 1817 and over the course of 17 years, it was finished. Named after Clarke’s family home back in England, his goal was to create not just a home, but a complex system of buildings, placed in the middle of a park, and almost completely self-sufficient.
flackbroadcasting.com
Interview: Phyllis White talks Friday events at the 75th annual New York State Field Days
BOONVILLE- Friday, August 19 is the opening day of the 75th annual New York State Woodsmen's Field Days. During today's North Country News, Phyllis White joined the airwaves with a rundown of all the family fun and excitement. Be sure to listen here for her latest scoop:. You can also...
The Most Unique Hotel Experiences in New York State
Who wants to stay in a traditional hotel room these days? It's boring! Carpet that hasn't been changed since 1982, bed sheets as comfortable as construction paper, yellowing curtains that smell like cigarettes... forget it!. You can find some really incredible gems to stay in across New York state. While...
Gaze At The World’s Largest Kaleidoscope Just Two Hours From Binghamton, New York
I was speaking with a couple of friends who live at a campground near Binghamton during the warm weather months, and winter in Southern California. Every year on the way to the East Coast and back, they like to stop off at places of interest. It's always been my desire...
This Scenic Train Ride is the Most Relaxing Way to Enjoy Upstate New York
When it comes to seeing the outdoors, there is no shortage of options. From climbing up cliffs and hiking through forests to tubing down rivers and fishing in lakes, New York offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most amazing ways to take in all the natural beauty the Empire State has to offer along the scenic Adirondack Railroad.
A Tomato Disaster Headed For New York State?
Putting in a garden is something that most homeowners always say that they want to do. Very few actually can pull off a successful garden each summer. If you have every tried, you know how hard it can be and how much work is involved. The other issue is that when harvest time comes around, everything is ready at once and you have more than you can handle! But this summer, that is very good news.
Binghamton, New York Market Reflects On A Year At New Location Following Fire
Many great things are happening in the Triple Cities. The many projects being built like the increased presence around Johnson City with Binghamton University. There's the new Pharmacy School and Nursing School, and two more buildings are currently under construction along Corliss Avenue. There's work being done at the Townsquare...
2022 Fall Festivals Not To Be Missed In New York State
It's hard to believe that summer (officially) has about one month left. With schools about to open for the 2022-2023 years, summer ends much quicker. The summer season is my favorite, so when fall hits, I'm not exactly thrilled. But, at least fall can have some really nice days before Mother Nature throws winter in our faces.
Deadly Deer Disease Found In New York State County, First Case Of The Year
A deadly deer disease has made its first appearance of 2022 in Dutchess County in New York State. The Department of Environmental Conservation is asking residents to report dead or sick deer. On Wednesday, August 17, the department confirmed that a white-tailed deer in the town of Dover Plains, Dutchess County died from the disease.
New York Lists Amusement Ride Owners and Inspections
As county fairs continue to offer exhibits, games and thrill rides, the New York State Department of Labor says it has a listing of events that have been inspected for ride safety and the businesses that own them. The Department of Labor inspects rides as they are brought into a...
NBC New York
Northern Lights Might Dance Across NY, NJ Skies Thursday Night
Residents in parts of New York and New Jersey may get to see dazzling Northern Lights displays this week as a strong geomagnetic storm pushes toward Earth. The storm, which scientists have rated a G3, could drive the an aurora borealis further away from its polar residence and be seen in northern Oregon to parts of New York and New Jersey between Wednesday and Friday, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Space Weather Center.
New York State Squirrels Are Acting Weird! What’s With All the Splooting?
The animal kingdom is a wild and wonderful place. Dogs, squirrels, bear and beasts of all shapes and sizes have their own habits and mannerisms. Sometimes these actions are similar to human behavior and other times they just have their own way of doing things. A few weeks ago social...
New Owner Hopes to Renovate Closed West Endicott Motel
A rundown motel across the street from En Joie Golf Club could resume operations under a plan being pursued by the owner of the town of Union property. Rakesh Shroff has proposed remodeling the old Red Carpet Inn at 749 West Main Street in West Endicott. Shorff is the principal...
NBC New York
No Water for Restaurant Patrons? NY County Enacts Mandatory Restrictions Amid Drought
As a serious and widespread drought continues for the tri-state, one New York county is instituting mandatory restrictions on water usage as a way to ensure that water levels don't drop too low. Rockland County declared a stage II water emergency, according to County Executive Ed Day and Health Commissioner...
flackbroadcasting.com
75th edition of the New York State Woodsmen's Field Days is "nearly sold out"
BOONVILLE- Earlier this spring, Woodsmen's Field Days event coordinator and spokesperson Phyllis White told us she expected a down year for vendor turnout at the 75th anniversary edition this summer. Based on a two-year hiatus from COVID, White had heard numerous reports from vendors about low inventory and high uncertainty...
NBC New York
NY Town Shuts Down 75-Year-Old Volunteer Ambulance Corps — Which Says It's Retaliation
A New York town is pulling the plug on a volunteer ambulance corps that has been in operation since 1947, citing serious issues — but the corps’ leadership claims the move is in retaliation for lawsuits they’ve filed. There are no lifelines left for the 75 year-old...
Americans Mourn Huge Loss of 9/11 Tribute Museum in New York
It's a sad day for Americans as what some would argue as being the most important museum in the country has closed their doors forever. Yesterday, August 17, was the final day of operation for the 9/11 Tribute Museum in New York City. According to NBC New York, the decision...
The Real Heroes of the Dick’s Sporting Goods Open in Endicott, New York: Parking Lawns
Anyone who's driven by the Dick's Sporting Goods Open golf tournament in Endicott knows that street parking is scarce. Luckily, neighborhood residents have opened their lawns to cars once again. Endicott residents, businesses and even a church have used their lawns as excess parking for the Dick's Sporting Goods Open...
binghamton.edu
The first trees: Preserving ‘the world’s oldest forest’ in Upstate New York
Charles Ver Straeten, curator of sedimentary rocks at the New York State Museum, stood on the crumbling stone of an old quarry when his eye caught a pattern. In 2009, he was scouting out the area with colleagues Linda Van Aller Hernick and Frank Mannolini for a potential field trip — nothing unusual, since paleobotanists have been visiting the former highway department property since the 1960s. The famous Gilboa fossil forest, discovered a century ago, is a short jaunt up the road from Cairo, New York.
