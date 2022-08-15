On Saturday afternoon, Spencer Patton, the leader of an effort to improve the lot of contractors that pick up and deliver packages for FedEx Corp.’s (NYSE: FDX) ground-delivery unit, will speak before a gathering of about 3,000 contractors in Las Vegas. Patton, who has warned of major stresses on the FedEx Ground contractor network that will require the company to make major changes in order to resolve, is expected to talk for more than an hour.

FRESNO, CA ・ 11 HOURS AGO