Read full article on original website
Related
freightwaves.com
Love’s pulls plug on controversial I-90 truck stop in Montana
Love’s has killed plans to build a truck stop near Ramsay, Montana, a tiny town on Interstate 90, following fierce opposition from local residents. The decision not to proceed with the truck stop comes even as Love’s, in a culmination of a five-year effort, received the final approval it needed from the Butte-Silver Bow Board of Adjustment. Ramsay is located in Silver Bow County, and Butte is the nearest city. According to local media reports, the vote authorizing the truck stop was 5-0.
A couple in their 50s live permanently on a cruise ship because it's cheaper than a mortgage
They hope to spend around $36,000 a year.
A Nevada woman bought a house and ended up owning a small town all because of a copy-paste error
The buyer intended to get one property valued at $594,481 in Spanish Springs, Nevada. But she ended up with 84 extra house lots and two common spaces.
freightwaves.com
U.S. Xpress CCO gone after just year and a half on job
U.S. Xpress has seen its second significant departure of an executive in the last eight months. In a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission, U.S. Xpress (NYSE: USX) said it and chief commercial officer Jake Lawson had “mutually decided to part ways.”. The move follows the December departure...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
freightwaves.com
Truck Tech: ‘Don’t ask, don’t tell’ edition
TuSimple told federal officials about the crash of one of its supervised autonomous trucks and temporarily grounded its fleet. But it neglected to inform its partner, Navistar. Meanwhile, the incident led rival Torc Robotics to make some changes to its own self-driving truck processes. Was meaning to say something …
CARS・
freightwaves.com
Turning point? Port of LA boss sees imports ‘easing’ lower in August
Los Angeles, America’s largest container port, saw no letup in imports in July. But the numbers could finally start to pull back this month, according to Gene Seroka, executive director of the Port of Los Angeles. Seroka reported Wednesday that Los Angeles handled 935,345 twenty-foot equivalent units last month,...
freightwaves.com
FMCSA considers hours-of-service exemption for truck driver
Federal regulators are considering a company truck driver’s request for a sweeping exemption from hours-of-service (HOS) and ELD rules, and the public will have a chance to comment. In applying for the exemption, Ronnie Brown III, a driver for Waterloo, Iowa-based Gray Transportation, contends that the “one-size-fits-all” aspect of...
freightwaves.com
Mo’ money, less problems? WTT Live from Supply Chain Meets FinTech
On today’s episode Dooner and The Dude are coming to you live from FreightWaves’ and PYMNTS’ Supply Chain Meets FinTech virtual event. How can payments technologies improve experiences for carriers?. How does financial technology improve cross-border logistics?. What does the future of digital marketplaces look like?. We’ll...
IN THIS ARTICLE
freightwaves.com
Red Arts Capital acquires Midwest warehousing, transloading provider
Red Arts Capital announced it has acquired warehousing and transloading services provider Partners Warehouse. Headquartered outside of Chicago, Partners Warehouse operates eight facilities with nearly 1 million square feet of space in Illinois. Its warehousing functions include cross docking, pick-and-pack, container unloading and rail car loading and unloading. It serves the building materials, lumber, metals, automotive and consumer goods verticals.
freightwaves.com
Bridging the gap between consumer expectations and delivery costs
This fireside chat recap is from FreightWaves’ Supply Chain Meets FinTech event on Wednesday. FIRESIDE CHAT TOPIC: Sourcing new capacity across the supply chain. DETAILS: A discussion on consumer expectations for e-commerce and direct-to-consumer shipping. SPEAKER: Mark Lavelle, CEO of X Delivery, a shipping company offering national courier and...
freightwaves.com
Sky isn’t falling at FedEx Ground, contractors say
On Saturday afternoon, Spencer Patton, the leader of an effort to improve the lot of contractors that pick up and deliver packages for FedEx Corp.’s (NYSE: FDX) ground-delivery unit, will speak before a gathering of about 3,000 contractors in Las Vegas. Patton, who has warned of major stresses on the FedEx Ground contractor network that will require the company to make major changes in order to resolve, is expected to talk for more than an hour.
freightwaves.com
How one company builds payment infrastructure for Latam trucking industry
This fireside chat recap is from FreightWaves’ Supply Chain Meets FinTech on Wednesday. FIRESIDE CHAT TOPIC: Financing solutions for U.S.-Mexico cross-border logistics. DETAILS: Solvento is a fintech startup building the payment infrastructure for trucking businesses in Latin America. CEO Jaime Tabachnik discusses the challenges and opportunities associated with access to timely payment for the fragmented industry.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
freightwaves.com
HyperTrack raises $25M in series A to build out final-mile API tech
HyperTrack, a last-mile logistics technology company, announced Wednesday the closing of a $25 million series A funding round and release of its BuilderX software. The funding round was led by WestBridge Capital and existing investor Nexus Venture Partners. The Berkeley, California-based company offers technology that provides “post-dispatch ground truth” for...
freightwaves.com
Chicken Little is proved to be an optimist
This week’s FreightWaves Supply Chain Pricing Power Index: 40 (Shippers) Last week’s FreightWaves Supply Chain Pricing Power Index: 40 (Shippers) Three-month FreightWaves Supply Chain Pricing Power Index Outlook: 35 (Shippers) The FreightWaves Supply Chain Pricing Power Index uses the analytics and data in FreightWaves SONAR to analyze the...
freightwaves.com
Used truck prices dip in July except for lower-mileage models
Used truck prices are falling at auctions and dealerships, with one exception — newer equipment with fewer than 400,000 miles on the odometer. After months of stratospheric prices, the air is escaping the balloon. Higher production of new trucks is prompting trade-ins that all but dried up during pandemic-related supply disruptions.
freightwaves.com
Despite billions in canceled orders, container imports stay near peak
Walmart said Tuesday that it had “canceled billions of dollars in orders to help align inventory levels with expected demand.” Target disclosed the following day that it had canceled over $1.5 billion in orders, and revealed that it had shipped in much of its back-to-school goods early. Nevertheless,...
freightwaves.com
Amazon Business wants to improve B2B e-commerce journey
E-commerce burst onto the scene in the consumer space, but as the younger generations that grew up with Amazon have moved into business leadership positions, they have taken those same online expectations into the workplace. Unfortunately, many online sites are still trying to figure out the business-to-business e-commerce experience. According...
freightwaves.com
Instant booking is competitive necessity for forwarders, says Freightos CEO
This fireside chat recap is from FreightWaves’ Supply Chain Meets FinTech event on Wednesday. FIRESIDE CHAT TOPIC: Automated booking and payment for international shipments. DETAILS: Multiparty booking platforms for air and ocean shipments are rapidly gaining traction, simplifying the customer experience while saving huge amounts of time. Freightos is one of the primary providers in this space, and its founder explains how the system makes life easier for carriers and forwarders of all sizes.
freightwaves.com
FreightWaves Classics/ Infrastructure: Signs on the National Old Trails Road
FreightWaves Classics is sponsored by Sutton Transport, an LTL leader in the Midwest for more than 40 years. Sutton Transport proudly services Illinois, Minnesota, Missouri and Wisconsin. Request a quote here. Background. The U.S. Numbered Highway System (these highways are often called U.S. Routes or U.S. Highways) was established in...
freightwaves.com
Gaining advantages through payment ecosystems
This fireside chat recap is from FreightWaves’ Supply Chain Meets FinTech event on Wednesday. FIRESIDE CHAT TOPIC: Using a payments ecosystem to create a competitive advantage. DETAILS: Payments are always about timing. It’s the cash conversion metrics that keep the logistics industry running. It’s where taking lessons from other...
Comments / 0