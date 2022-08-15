There was a time when Matt Bellamy would sing about disaster and dystopia from a comfortable distance. There were ideas about what today's seeds would grow into in the future, the creep of scary things, winter coming, where we're heading. Now that has become intertwined with where we're actually at – three of four horsemen already here, Famine late but apparently on his way – it would seem that Muse's musings are instead observations of reality as it happens. Ironically, following the cyber-future of Simulation Theory, the band intentionally wanted to make something less far-out. They started it in 2019. Will Of The People's final track suggests We Are Fucking Fucked. If we are, Muse are match-fit to turn the anxieties and upheavals into music that by turns goes straight to the doom and dances in the rain.

