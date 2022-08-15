Read full article on original website
Tevin Campbell Confirms His Sexuality And Opens Up About His Life And Career And Confronting Anti-Gay Bias
After years of speculation, the '90s R&B star has publicly embraced his sexuality and is hopeful for the future of queer Black artists in an industry (and a society) still rife with anti-gay discrimination.
Kerrang
Exclusive: Mimi Barks teases new mixtape for 2022
Exciting news! Fresh from picking up the first-ever Disruptor Award at the Kerrang! Awards in June, the incredible Mimi Barks has teased that new music is on the way. Performing at London’s Islington Assembly Hall earlier in the week, the musician paused to tell those in attendance – who were the first people in the world to hear the news – that she would be dropping a brand-new mixtape in December. Of course, we’ve already had some great tunes from the doom-trap star in 2022, from DEADGIRL to RAD, and we can’t wait to hear what else she’s been cooking up.
Kerrang
Listen to Honey Revenge’s summery new single Ride
Honey Revenge have shared a hugely infectious, summery new single Ride. The track is their first for Thriller Records, with the duo – guitarist Donovan Lloyd and vocalist Devin Papadol – enthusing: “We are beyond excited to announce our signing to Thriller Records! We’ve officially got the dream team and now it’s time for Honey Revenge’s world domination!”
Kerrang
Watch the video for Magnolia Park’s infectious new single, I should’ve listened to my friends
Magnolia Park are keeping the new music coming right now! Following the release of Don’t Be Racist earlier in the week, today the Florida pop-punks have shared another banger: I should’ve listened to my friends. Letting the lyrics explain the meaning, the band simply state of their latest...
Kerrang
Lauran Hibberd’s track-by-track guide to new album Garageband Superstar
Earlier this month, we introduced you to the very awesome Lauran Hibberd and her personal brand of slacker pop. Well, now her debut album Garageband Superstar has finally landed – so Lauran has unveiled the meanings, studio stories and absolutely everything about the record…. 1Rollercoaster. “I think the perfect...
Kerrang
Bay Watch: Berthold City
Aside from being a ripping hardcore band in their own right, Berthold City offer several reminders of the reasons that people decide to start hardcore bands in the first place. They’re fronted by Andrew Kline, guitarist with Strife and founder of the increasingly influential Los Angeles label WAR Records, and take their name from a font that you’ll recognise due to its association with bands such as SSD, Chain Of Strength and Gorilla Biscuits. Their music, meanwhile, is a deliberate attempt to pull out different strands in the hardcore tapestry to the currently dominant beatdown mode, almost creating a reflexive relationship with the genre.
Kerrang
Muse announce massive UK shows with Royal Blood
Muse have announced four huge stadium gigs for next summer. In support of their new album Will Of The People, the trio will hit the road in May and June – stopping off at Plymouth’s Home Park, Huddersfield’s John Smith’s Stadium, Glasgow’s Bellahouston Park and The National Bowl in Milton Keynes. They’ll be joined by the awesome Royal Blood at three of those dates, with the Brighton duo not playing Glasgow.
Florence Pugh & Zach Braff Split Linked To Marvel Star's Hollywood Success: 'She's On The Up, He's Kind Of Plateaued'
Florence Pugh and Zach Braff may have called it quits on their May-December romance due to pressures connected with their Hollywood careers. Although the Scrubs alum was a household name in the early 2000s, sources spilled his career is at a stand-still, while Pugh has shot to stardom, working in some of Tinseltown's biggest blockbusters. "I know that Flo was head over heels for Zach — they both were wrapped up in each other — but it’s a bit of a ‘Star is Born’ kind of thing," a movie insider shared. "She’s on the up and he’s kind of plateaued...
Kerrang
Mark Hoppus say he’s “open to whatever the next phase” of blink-182 is
Despite the recent online confusion surrounding blink-182 and who may or may not be in the band right now, it would seem as though Mark Hoppus isn’t stressing about it – in fact, in a new interview he says he’s “open” to whatever comes next for the pop-punk legends.
Kerrang
Demi Lovato: Paramore’s Hayley Williams has “always been my dream collaboration”
With Demi Lovato unveiling her new album HOLY FVCK and its three collabs (with YUNGBLUD, Royal & The Serpent and Dead Sara), the singer has revealed in a new interview that she would also love to one day team up with Paramore icon Hayley Williams. Speaking with Zane Lowe in...
Kerrang
Album review: Muse – Will Of The People
There was a time when Matt Bellamy would sing about disaster and dystopia from a comfortable distance. There were ideas about what today's seeds would grow into in the future, the creep of scary things, winter coming, where we're heading. Now that has become intertwined with where we're actually at – three of four horsemen already here, Famine late but apparently on his way – it would seem that Muse's musings are instead observations of reality as it happens. Ironically, following the cyber-future of Simulation Theory, the band intentionally wanted to make something less far-out. They started it in 2019. Will Of The People's final track suggests We Are Fucking Fucked. If we are, Muse are match-fit to turn the anxieties and upheavals into music that by turns goes straight to the doom and dances in the rain.
Kerrang
The Struts drop swaggering new single Fallin’ With Me
The Struts have returned with a dance-tastic, swaggering new single, Fallin’ With Me. Of its huge Sunset Strip influence, frontman Luke Spiller explains: “The song’s lyrics were written down whilst on numerous nights out with someone that I was seeing at the time. We always kept meeting at the same place on the Sunset Strip and after a while I had a collection of phrases and lines that all had a certain feel to them.”
Kerrang
Red Hot Chili Peppers unveil trippy new single and video, Tippa My Tongue
Because the 17 songs on Unlimited Love weren’t already enough, Red Hot Chili Peppers have just shared even more new music: Tippa My Tongue. Their trippy new single and video is the first to be taken from the band’s upcoming 13th album (and second of 2022) Return Of The Dream Canteen, which will arrive on October 14 via Warner.
Kerrang
Behemoth share new “fast and furious” single, Thy Becoming Eternal
Following their headline set at last weekend’s Bloodstock, Behemoth have just shared a brand-new single and video. Entitled Thy Becoming Eternal, frontman Nergal announces of their latest effort: “Legions! Our new offering from Opvs Contra Natvram – Thy Becoming Eternal. As always, we’re trying to keep things fresh!
Kerrang
Wednesday: Watch the trailer for Tim Burton’s “twisted” new Netflix series
Following June’s short teaser promo, Netflix have finally given Addams Family fans a new, deeper look at their upcoming Tim Burton spin-off series, Wednesday. Of course led by the iconic Wednesday – played by Jenna Ortega – here we get an idea of just what this show is going to entail… and it looks absolutely action-packed (and very entertaining). A blurb describes the series as a “sleuthing, supernaturally infused mystery charting Wednesday Addams’ years as a student at Nevermore Academy”, and it’ll also star Catherine Zeta-Jones, Luis Guzman, Gwendoline Christie, Christina Ricci and more.
Kerrang
Watch Cassyette’s gloriously wild video for Sad Girl Summer
Living up to its title, Cassyette’s single Sad Girl Summer has been the perfect soundtrack for the past few months – and now it has an absolutely brilliant accompanying video. From taking goths to the beach to smashing up cakes, we see several different sides of the musician...
Kerrang
Vans unveil rad new Stranger Things 4 collection
Hot off the heels of Metallica’s official Hellfire Club collab, Vans have just announced a rad new range of Stranger Things 4 footwear and apparel. The new drop – which will launch for Vans Family Members on August 23, and then fully on August 26 – is a “head-to-toe” collection, including sneakers that look at every part of the Stranger Things world: from the Upside Down, to the Hellfire Club, to Surfer Boy Pizza. Elsewhere, there’s a very badass Hellfire Club denim jacket, and some ace crossover tees. (And yes, we need them all.)
Kerrang
Sun, Satan and secret sets: The highlights from Bloodstock 2022
Bloodstock is hotter than Hell this year, and we’re not just talking about the Earth-baking 30-degree-plus temperatures that desiccate Catton Hall all last weekend. When punters aren’t battling for a patch of shade, scraping out that nasty mosh-dust that seems to get between teeth like tiling-grout, or dodging the multiple freak mini-tornadoes that rip through the campsite (sending one unsecured tent swirling into a tree), they’re treated to a smorgasbord of acts representing the very best of heavy music’s past, present and future.
Kerrang
See Nita Strauss perform with Demi Lovato on Jimmy Fallon
Having announced her departure from Alice Cooper’s band back in July, Nita Strauss is already busy with her next project: playing guitar with Demi Lovato. And, ahead of the release of Demi’s new rock and pop-punk album HOLY FVCK this Friday, they all headed to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to perform Demi’s infectious recent single SUBSTANCE.
Kerrang
Foo Fighters and Paramount to stream Taylor Hawkins tribute show live from Wembley
We’re just a couple of weeks away now from Foo Fighters’ Taylor Hawkins tribute show at London’s Wembley Stadium, and the band have announced that, for the many thousands who can’t attend, they’ll be able to watch it live via Paramount. Foos and the Hawkins...
