Entertainment

Kerrang

Exclusive: Mimi Barks teases new mixtape for 2022

Exciting news! Fresh from picking up the first-ever Disruptor Award at the Kerrang! Awards in June, the incredible Mimi Barks has teased that new music is on the way. Performing at London’s Islington Assembly Hall earlier in the week, the musician paused to tell those in attendance – who were the first people in the world to hear the news – that she would be dropping a brand-new mixtape in December. Of course, we’ve already had some great tunes from the doom-trap star in 2022, from DEADGIRL to RAD, and we can’t wait to hear what else she’s been cooking up.
MUSIC
Kerrang

Listen to Honey Revenge’s summery new single Ride

Honey Revenge have shared a hugely infectious, summery new single Ride. The track is their first for Thriller Records, with the duo – guitarist Donovan Lloyd and vocalist Devin Papadol – enthusing: “We are beyond excited to announce our signing to Thriller Records! We’ve officially got the dream team and now it’s time for Honey Revenge’s world domination!”
MUSIC
State
New Jersey State
Kerrang

Lauran Hibberd’s track-by-track guide to new album Garageband Superstar

Earlier this month, we introduced you to the very awesome Lauran Hibberd and her personal brand of slacker pop. Well, now her debut album Garageband Superstar has finally landed – so Lauran has unveiled the meanings, studio stories and absolutely everything about the record…. 1Rollercoaster. “I think the perfect...
MUSIC
Kerrang

Bay Watch: Berthold City

Aside from being a ripping hardcore band in their own right, Berthold City offer several reminders of the reasons that people decide to start hardcore bands in the first place. They’re fronted by Andrew Kline, guitarist with Strife and founder of the increasingly influential Los Angeles label WAR Records, and take their name from a font that you’ll recognise due to its association with bands such as SSD, Chain Of Strength and Gorilla Biscuits. Their music, meanwhile, is a deliberate attempt to pull out different strands in the hardcore tapestry to the currently dominant beatdown mode, almost creating a reflexive relationship with the genre.
ROCK MUSIC
Kerrang

Muse announce massive UK shows with Royal Blood

Muse have announced four huge stadium gigs for next summer. In support of their new album Will Of The People, the trio will hit the road in May and June – stopping off at Plymouth’s Home Park, Huddersfield’s John Smith’s Stadium, Glasgow’s Bellahouston Park and The National Bowl in Milton Keynes. They’ll be joined by the awesome Royal Blood at three of those dates, with the Brighton duo not playing Glasgow.
MUSIC
OK! Magazine

Florence Pugh & Zach Braff Split Linked To Marvel Star's Hollywood Success: 'She's On The Up, He's Kind Of Plateaued'

Florence Pugh and Zach Braff may have called it quits on their May-December romance due to pressures connected with their Hollywood careers. Although the Scrubs alum was a household name in the early 2000s, sources spilled his career is at a stand-still, while Pugh has shot to stardom, working in some of Tinseltown's biggest blockbusters. "I know that Flo was head over heels for Zach — they both were wrapped up in each other — but it’s a bit of a ‘Star is Born’ kind of thing," a movie insider shared. "She’s on the up and he’s kind of plateaued...
CELEBRITIES
Kerrang

Album review: Muse – Will Of The People

There was a time when Matt Bellamy would sing about disaster and dystopia from a comfortable distance. There were ideas about what today's seeds would grow into in the future, the creep of scary things, winter coming, where we're heading. Now that has become intertwined with where we're actually at – three of four horsemen already here, Famine late but apparently on his way – it would seem that Muse's musings are instead observations of reality as it happens. Ironically, following the cyber-future of Simulation Theory, the band intentionally wanted to make something less far-out. They started it in 2019. Will Of The People's final track suggests We Are Fucking Fucked. If we are, Muse are match-fit to turn the anxieties and upheavals into music that by turns goes straight to the doom and dances in the rain.
MUSIC
Kerrang

The Struts drop swaggering new single Fallin’ With Me

The Struts have returned with a dance-tastic, swaggering new single, Fallin’ With Me. Of its huge Sunset Strip influence, frontman Luke Spiller explains: “The song’s lyrics were written down whilst on numerous nights out with someone that I was seeing at the time. We always kept meeting at the same place on the Sunset Strip and after a while I had a collection of phrases and lines that all had a certain feel to them.”
MUSIC
Kerrang

Red Hot Chili Peppers unveil trippy new single and video, Tippa My Tongue

Because the 17 songs on Unlimited Love weren’t already enough, Red Hot Chili Peppers have just shared even more new music: Tippa My Tongue. Their trippy new single and video is the first to be taken from the band’s upcoming 13th album (and second of 2022) Return Of The Dream Canteen, which will arrive on October 14 via Warner.
MUSIC
Kerrang

Behemoth share new “fast and furious” single, Thy Becoming Eternal

Following their headline set at last weekend’s Bloodstock, Behemoth have just shared a brand-new single and video. Entitled Thy Becoming Eternal, frontman Nergal announces of their latest effort: “Legions! Our new offering from Opvs Contra Natvram – Thy Becoming Eternal. As always, we’re trying to keep things fresh!
MUSIC
Kerrang

Wednesday: Watch the trailer for Tim Burton’s “twisted” new Netflix series

Following June’s short teaser promo, Netflix have finally given Addams Family fans a new, deeper look at their upcoming Tim Burton spin-off series, Wednesday. Of course led by the iconic Wednesday – played by Jenna Ortega – here we get an idea of just what this show is going to entail… and it looks absolutely action-packed (and very entertaining). A blurb describes the series as a “sleuthing, supernaturally infused mystery charting Wednesday Addams’ years as a student at Nevermore Academy”, and it’ll also star Catherine Zeta-Jones, Luis Guzman, Gwendoline Christie, Christina Ricci and more.
TV & VIDEOS
Kerrang

Watch Cassyette’s gloriously wild video for Sad Girl Summer

Living up to its title, Cassyette’s single Sad Girl Summer has been the perfect soundtrack for the past few months – and now it has an absolutely brilliant accompanying video. From taking goths to the beach to smashing up cakes, we see several different sides of the musician...
MUSIC
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Kerrang

Vans unveil rad new Stranger Things 4 collection

Hot off the heels of Metallica’s official Hellfire Club collab, Vans have just announced a rad new range of Stranger Things 4 footwear and apparel. The new drop – which will launch for Vans Family Members on August 23, and then fully on August 26 – is a “head-to-toe” collection, including sneakers that look at every part of the Stranger Things world: from the Upside Down, to the Hellfire Club, to Surfer Boy Pizza. Elsewhere, there’s a very badass Hellfire Club denim jacket, and some ace crossover tees. (And yes, we need them all.)
BEAUTY & FASHION
Kerrang

Sun, Satan and secret sets: The highlights from Bloodstock 2022

Bloodstock is hotter than Hell this year, and we’re not just talking about the Earth-baking 30-degree-plus temperatures that desiccate Catton Hall all last weekend. When punters aren’t battling for a patch of shade, scraping out that nasty mosh-dust that seems to get between teeth like tiling-grout, or dodging the multiple freak mini-tornadoes that rip through the campsite (sending one unsecured tent swirling into a tree), they’re treated to a smorgasbord of acts representing the very best of heavy music’s past, present and future.
MUSIC
Kerrang

See Nita Strauss perform with Demi Lovato on Jimmy Fallon

Having announced her departure from Alice Cooper’s band back in July, Nita Strauss is already busy with her next project: playing guitar with Demi Lovato. And, ahead of the release of Demi’s new rock and pop-punk album HOLY FVCK this Friday, they all headed to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to perform Demi’s infectious recent single SUBSTANCE.
CELEBRITIES

