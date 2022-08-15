ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buna, TX

kjas.com

Teenager injured in hydroplane crash

The Texas Department of Public Safety says a 16-year-old driver underwent treatment at Jasper Memorial Hospital following a Thursday evening crash. It happened at about 5:00 on Highway 96 at County Road 317, about 6 miles north of Kirbyville. According to DPS Sergeant Shana Clark, the teen was driving a...
KIRBYVILLE, TX
kjas.com

Woodville day care center under investigation

Three weeks ago, the Early Bird Learning Center in Woodville was informed by the Texas Child Care Licensing Investigative Unit that allegations of abuse had been reported against the facility and that an investigation in association with the Woodville Police Department was underway. The situation has gained additional attention due to posts on a website that originates in Tyler County.
WOODVILLE, TX
12newsnow.com

Beaumont woman gets 10 years in fatal 2020 hit and run

BEAUMONT, Texas — A newspaper carrier was sentenced Thursday to 10 years in prison in the hit and run death of a 29-year-old man while on on her paper route just over two years ago. Orireanna Grace Coleman, 30, of Orange, pleaded guilty in June 2022 to "accident involving...
BEAUMONT, TX
KPLC TV

Sheriff’s Office investigating shooting outside Vinton nightclub

Vinton, LA (KPLC) - A Nederland, Texas, man is under arrest after an overnight shooting at a Vinton nightclub, authorities said. Deputies with the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office were called to the nightclub on La. 109 South around 1:30 a.m., according to Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Kayla Vincent. Deputies...
VINTON, LA
kjas.com

Stolen truck recovered and woman arrested

The Texas Department of Public Safety says a Wednesday morning traffic stop resulted in the recovery of a stolen vehicle and the arrest of a Hardin County woman. According to DPS Sergeant Shana Clark, shortly before 9:00 a trooper stopped a 2002 Ford pickup truck in Kirbyville and soon learned that it had been reported stolen here in Jasper County.
HARDIN COUNTY, TX
12NewsNow

Woman stabbed 3 times by another woman Friday in Orange

ORANGE, Texas — Police in Orange are investigating after a woman was stabbed Friday morning following an altercation at an apartment. Two women were involved in a dispute which escalated and ended up with one woman stabbing the other one three times a family member of the victim told 12News at the scene.
ORANGE, TX
Orange Leader

TxDOT: I-10 down to 1 lane in Orange County

Interstate-10 eastbound at FM3247 (MLK) is currently down to one lane, according to the Texas Department of Transportation. A vehicle crash has caused the limitation, authorities said. Motorists should expect delays.
ORANGE COUNTY, TX
KFDM-TV

Investigators release name of man electrocuted at Sabine River Authority building site

ORANGE — Investigators are releasing the name of a contract worker who was electrocuted at a Sabine River Authority building construction site in Orange. Grady Scott Wilson, 37, of St. Louis, Missouri was killed Thursday at the SRA building site at 12777 North Highway 87 in Orange, according to Capt. Joey Jacobs with the Orange County Sheriff's Office.
ORANGE, TX
kjas.com

No leads as game room robbery investigation continues

Jasper County Sheriff Mitchel Newman said Wednesday that there are still no leads in a Tuesday morning robbery of the Field House Game Room on Highway 96, about 5 miles south of Kirbyville. It was the second time that the business has been robbed this month, and investigators say it’s...
JASPER COUNTY, TX
westcentralsbest.com

Dry Creek Crash Takes Life of Passenger

On Friday, August 12, 2022, about 4:15 p.m., Louisiana State Police Troop D responded to a single-vehicle fatal crash on LA Hwy 113 near LA Hwy 394 in Beauregard Parish that claimed the life of the passenger, whose name is being withheld pending notification of next of kin. The preliminary...
BEAUREGARD PARISH, LA

