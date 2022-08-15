Read full article on original website
kjas.com
Teenager injured in hydroplane crash
The Texas Department of Public Safety says a 16-year-old driver underwent treatment at Jasper Memorial Hospital following a Thursday evening crash. It happened at about 5:00 on Highway 96 at County Road 317, about 6 miles north of Kirbyville. According to DPS Sergeant Shana Clark, the teen was driving a...
kjas.com
Mother & child injured when 18-wheeler tires/wheels crash through restaurant window
A mother and child who were eating at Crazy Jose’s on Highway 69 in Lumberton were injured when a set of tires and wheels came off a northbound 18-wheeler and crashed through a window of the restaurant at about 8:00 Thursday night. Lumberton Police Chief Danny Sullins said after...
Driver cited after 2 commercial vehicles crash on Interstate 10 eastbound in Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, Texas — Texas Department of Public Safety troopers are investigating a non-injury crash involving two commercial vehicles. It happened Wednesday, August 17, 2022 on Interstate 10 eastbound at Martin Luther King Drive. Troopers believe that at around 2:45 p.m., a 2020 Kenworth truck tractor semi-trailer was traveling...
kjas.com
Duncan says mid Jasper County hit hard with burglaries and thefts
Jasper County Sheriff’s Department Chief Deputy Scotty Duncan says if you live between Kirbyville and Buna, there is a higher chance of you being the victim of a burglary or theft than any other location in the county. Duncan says burglaries and thefts have increased in that area as...
Route 59 now clear and safe for travel following crash involving log truck
UPDATE: Per TxDOT, US 59 in Redland near FM 2021 is now clear and open for travel following an earlier crash. ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The northbound lanes of Route 59 at Redland are closed as crews clear a crash involving a log truck, according to TxDOT. Angelina County motorists are asked to choose […]
kjas.com
Woodville day care center under investigation
Three weeks ago, the Early Bird Learning Center in Woodville was informed by the Texas Child Care Licensing Investigative Unit that allegations of abuse had been reported against the facility and that an investigation in association with the Woodville Police Department was underway. The situation has gained additional attention due to posts on a website that originates in Tyler County.
Jefferson County Sheriff's Office looking for 2 burglary suspects after several firearms stolen from vehicles
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Texas — The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's assistance in identifying two auto-burglary suspects. The say two young men along with several others, may be tied to auto burglaries in four different jurisdictions, according to a release from the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office.
12newsnow.com
Beaumont woman gets 10 years in fatal 2020 hit and run
BEAUMONT, Texas — A newspaper carrier was sentenced Thursday to 10 years in prison in the hit and run death of a 29-year-old man while on on her paper route just over two years ago. Orireanna Grace Coleman, 30, of Orange, pleaded guilty in June 2022 to "accident involving...
KPLC TV
Sheriff’s Office investigating shooting outside Vinton nightclub
Vinton, LA (KPLC) - A Nederland, Texas, man is under arrest after an overnight shooting at a Vinton nightclub, authorities said. Deputies with the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office were called to the nightclub on La. 109 South around 1:30 a.m., according to Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Kayla Vincent. Deputies...
kjas.com
Stolen truck recovered and woman arrested
The Texas Department of Public Safety says a Wednesday morning traffic stop resulted in the recovery of a stolen vehicle and the arrest of a Hardin County woman. According to DPS Sergeant Shana Clark, shortly before 9:00 a trooper stopped a 2002 Ford pickup truck in Kirbyville and soon learned that it had been reported stolen here in Jasper County.
Woman stabbed 3 times by another woman Friday in Orange
ORANGE, Texas — Police in Orange are investigating after a woman was stabbed Friday morning following an altercation at an apartment. Two women were involved in a dispute which escalated and ended up with one woman stabbing the other one three times a family member of the victim told 12News at the scene.
Man dies after possible electrocution at Sabine River Authority construction site in Orange County
ORANGE, Texas — A man is dead after an accident Friday at a construction site at the Sabine River Authority north of Orange. Officials believe the 37-year-old man was electrocuted at a building under construction at the Sabine River Authority facility at 12777 North Highway 87 according to Captain Joey Jacobs of the Orange County Sheriff's Office.
kjas.com
Polk Co burn ban violator burns down a house, travel trailer, and two storage buildings
Burn bans are in place for a reason, and that was very evident this week in Polk County where a man started a trash fire that ended up burning down a neighbor’s house, travel trailer, and two storage buildings. Polk County Today is reporting that it occurred in the...
Orange Leader
TxDOT: I-10 down to 1 lane in Orange County
Interstate-10 eastbound at FM3247 (MLK) is currently down to one lane, according to the Texas Department of Transportation. A vehicle crash has caused the limitation, authorities said. Motorists should expect delays.
Port Arthur News
SEE THE LIST: Burglary, assault, drug charges lowlight this week’s Jefferson County indictments
Felony criminal indictments issued this week by a Jefferson County grand jury range from burglary and assault to drug charges. KC Bryan Abraham, 18, of Beaumont was indicted for burglary of a building for an offense that occurred July 12. KC Bryan Abraham, 18, of Beaumont was indicted for evading...
KFDM-TV
Investigators release name of man electrocuted at Sabine River Authority building site
Orange Leader
Subcontractor dies from probable electrocution at the Sabine River Authority
kjas.com
No leads as game room robbery investigation continues
Jasper County Sheriff Mitchel Newman said Wednesday that there are still no leads in a Tuesday morning robbery of the Field House Game Room on Highway 96, about 5 miles south of Kirbyville. It was the second time that the business has been robbed this month, and investigators say it’s...
kjas.com
Worker electrocuted at SRA building construction site just south of Deweyville
westcentralsbest.com
Dry Creek Crash Takes Life of Passenger
On Friday, August 12, 2022, about 4:15 p.m., Louisiana State Police Troop D responded to a single-vehicle fatal crash on LA Hwy 113 near LA Hwy 394 in Beauregard Parish that claimed the life of the passenger, whose name is being withheld pending notification of next of kin. The preliminary...
