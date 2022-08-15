ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pep Guardiola
Person
Declan Rice
Person
Michail Antonio
BBC

Garth Crooks' Team of the Week: Pope, Koulibaly, De Bruyne, Jesus

At the end of every Premier League weekend BBC football pundit Garth Crooks will be on hand to give you his Team of the Week. But who has he picked this time? Take a look and then pick your own team below. And, as ever, Garth will have his say on the game's big talking points in The Crooks of the Matter.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bournemouth
Daily Mail

Manchester City right-back Issa Kabore joins Ligue 1 outfit Marseille on loan with £17m option to buy after failing to make a single appearance under Pep Guardiola

Manchester City right-back Issa Kabore has joined Marseille on loan with an option to buy for £17million. Having signed for the reigning Premier League champions in 2020 from Belgian outfit KV Mechelen, Kabore failed to play a single game for Pep Guardiola's side. Therefore, City have offloaded the 21-year-old...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Does swapping Cristiano Ronaldo for an Atletico striker solve anything for Manchester United?

‘Should I Stay or Should I Go’ is an excellent song by The Clash, it could also be the theme tune to the Cristiano Ronaldo saga at Manchester United this summer. The Portuguese striker, obviously waking up in cold sweats at night after dreaming about coming out of the tunnel to Europa League music, has been actively seeking a move away from Old Trafford throughout the summer.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Newcastle United F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
SB Nation

The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham news and links for Thursday, August 18

A couple weeks ago we took a look at some of the best and worst home and away kits around the league. Today we’re going to be looking at third kits! Only problem is not all teams released them yet. So while some leaked versions, like Chelsea, appear poised to fall into the “worst” category, they avoid that dishonour for now as we just focus on ones that have been announced.
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy