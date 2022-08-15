A couple weeks ago we took a look at some of the best and worst home and away kits around the league. Today we’re going to be looking at third kits! Only problem is not all teams released them yet. So while some leaked versions, like Chelsea, appear poised to fall into the “worst” category, they avoid that dishonour for now as we just focus on ones that have been announced.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 11 HOURS AGO