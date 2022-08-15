Read full article on original website
Manchester United interested in Chelsea trio as attackers frustrated by Thomas Tuchel's system
Manchester United are showing an interest in Chelsea duo Hakim Ziyech, Christian Pulisic and Callum Hudson-Odoi this summer, according to reports. The Blues are reshaping their attack for the current season, with Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner both departing on a loan and permanent deal respectively. Raheem Sterling has been...
Nani Says Cristiano Ronaldo's Manchester United Teammates Are Not Willing To "Sweat"
Former United winger Nani has accused the club's current players of being unwilling to sweat and says he understands Ronaldo's frustration.
Kevin De Bruyne sends warning to Premier League rivals over Manchester City capabilities
It came as no surprise that Kevin De Bruyne was recognised as Man of the Match for his spellbinding showing in Manchester City’s 4-0 victory against AFC Bournemouth on Saturday afternoon. The Belgian playmaker was a cut above the rest from minute one, causing havoc with his unstoppable ball-carrying...
Manchester United ready to move for Hakim Ziyech if Chelsea ‘not too greedy’ — report
Hakim Ziyech has been linked with AC Milan for much of the summer, but those rumors have not really risen to anything above a quiet, steady background-noise level. If anything, they’ve died away a bit recently following Milan’s signing of attacking midfielder Charles De Ketalaere from Club Brugge for a cool €30m+.
Jurgen Klopp hints 'fantastic' Liverpool forward will play a big role this season
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has stressed the importance of Roberto Firmino in his side this season. The Brazilian was expected to play a minimal role in this campaign due to the big-money arrival of Darwin Nunez. On top of the Uruguayan, Mo Salah, Luis Diaz and Diogo Jota were all...
Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp Has Defended Erling Haaland
Erling Haaland has started his Premier League career in good form with two goals on his debut against West Ham followed up by an assist against Bournemouth to silence all the critics who judged him off his Community Shield performance.
Man United cool Adrien Rabiot interest over wage demands, explore move for Real Madrid's Casemiro - sources
Manchester United have cooled their interest in Adrien Rabiot over what they believe are excessive wage demands and are instead exploring a move for Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro, sources have told ESPN. United have refused to meet Rabiot's demands despite offering to make the French midfielder one of the highest-paid...
Garth Crooks' Team of the Week: Pope, Koulibaly, De Bruyne, Jesus
At the end of every Premier League weekend BBC football pundit Garth Crooks will be on hand to give you his Team of the Week. But who has he picked this time? Take a look and then pick your own team below. And, as ever, Garth will have his say on the game's big talking points in The Crooks of the Matter.
Liverpool decided against signing £38m star who will join Premier League - Klopp may regret it
Sporting Lisbon's Matheus Nunes is set to join Wolves for a club record €45m (£38m) fee, but Liverpool made the decision not to sign him earlier in the window. The midfielder has made 76 appearances in Portugal's Primeira Liga since moving over in 2019, scoring 7 goals. The...
Report: Two Players Must Leave For Barcelona To Sign Bernardo Silva
Bernardo Silva is waiting on Barcelona, but he may not be able to wait much longer as the club are still trying to find a way to afford the midfielder this summer. Joan Laporta and his team must now sell two players to finance a move for the Manchester City midfielder.
Manchester City right-back Issa Kabore joins Ligue 1 outfit Marseille on loan with £17m option to buy after failing to make a single appearance under Pep Guardiola
Manchester City right-back Issa Kabore has joined Marseille on loan with an option to buy for £17million. Having signed for the reigning Premier League champions in 2020 from Belgian outfit KV Mechelen, Kabore failed to play a single game for Pep Guardiola's side. Therefore, City have offloaded the 21-year-old...
Does swapping Cristiano Ronaldo for an Atletico striker solve anything for Manchester United?
‘Should I Stay or Should I Go’ is an excellent song by The Clash, it could also be the theme tune to the Cristiano Ronaldo saga at Manchester United this summer. The Portuguese striker, obviously waking up in cold sweats at night after dreaming about coming out of the tunnel to Europa League music, has been actively seeking a move away from Old Trafford throughout the summer.
'We Want To Go Deep In All Competitions' Says Manchester City Women's Manager Gareth Taylor
Manchester City get their chase for silverware underway this evening in Madrid when they take on Kazakhstan side WFC Tomiris-Turan in the UEFA Women's Champions League
Official: Sergio Gomez Announced By Manchester City
Manchester City have finally announced the signing of left-back Sergio Gomez, and in the process finally signed a recognised left-back at the club. Joao Cancelo, Oleksandr Zinchenko have all played there in recent years for the club, but none are actually left-backs naturally.
The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham news and links for Thursday, August 18
A couple weeks ago we took a look at some of the best and worst home and away kits around the league. Today we’re going to be looking at third kits! Only problem is not all teams released them yet. So while some leaked versions, like Chelsea, appear poised to fall into the “worst” category, they avoid that dishonour for now as we just focus on ones that have been announced.
Report: Wesley Fofana Pushing Leicester City As Chelsea Pursuit Continues
Chelsea have been chasing the signature of Leicester City's Wesley Fofana for weeks now, and the centre half is getting restless.
TEAM NEWS: Conte rules out Romero for Wolves match, but good news on Skipp
Antonio Conte held his first Tottenham Hotspur press conference since the aftermath of the Battle of the Bridge II: Handshake Let Me Look At You, and he took the time to clarify, at least a little, the status of Cristian Romero. News came out yesterday via Alasdair Gold and others...
Tottenham sign Destiny Udogie for around £21 million, loan him back to Udinese
Tottenham Hotspur have signed Destiny Udogie from Udinese on a five-year deal but have loaned the highly-rated defender back to the Serie A club for the 2022-23 season, the Premier League side said on Tuesday. Sources told ESPN last week that Tottenham were paying around £21 million for the 19-year-old...
Thursday’s Toffee Bites: Dele latest, Broja & Januzaj updates, Lampard on Onana
“I liked him when he came on. I liked the presence of him. I don’t want to put too much on his shoulders, but there is a reason why we signed him and why we pushed so hard for him and I believe we will see that. “I know...
ITHICS Fanzine: I’ve had my own ticketing nightmare this season - let’s hope it’s sorted soon!
On the pitch, there are no real complaints - but the ticket office has been decimated. I heard tales of queues snaking around Black Cat House last week, only to be broken up by bully-boy tactics come 5pm, when most of the queue had arrived before the 5pm close. I...
