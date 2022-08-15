ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Where to find the Tower of Fantasy telescope puzzles and how to solve them

Finding the Tower of Fantasy Lepus Constellation is part of a puzzle where you find telescopes and complete their constellations. It's one of the game’s many exploration features and while the Navia area is home to three of those telescopes, they’re unfortunately extremely well-hidden.

Here’s how to find every Navia telescope location, plus how to solve their constellation puzzles. As this is probably the first one you’ll come across, we’ll start with the Tower of Fantasy Lepus Constellation.

How to unlock the Navia Telescope puzzles

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BbAVV_0hHwB9SM00

(Image credit: Perfect World)

The Tower of Fantasy telescopes are an exploration feature, so you don’t have to do a specific quest first. In fact, you’re free to visit the Navia region and look for the telescopes pretty early onwards, after unlocking the mainland (complete the main story in Astra).

Note that your search for telescopes might be hindered by the progression cap. If you can’t travel onwards to Navia, you need to log in the next day and try again.

Every Tower of Fantasy Navia telescope location

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BHsPk_0hHwB9SM00

(Image credit: Perfect World)
  • Telescope location 1: Lepus Constellation. On top of a cliff, behind a big tower with a satellite. Be careful, there are two level 30 Harlequin enemies nearby. If you walk around the tower on the right side, they won’t spot you.
  • Telescope location 2 : Draco Constellation. On top of the high cliff, next to another large tower with a satellite on top.
  • Telescope location 3 : Bootes Constellation. It’s on top of the cliff, overlooking the sea.

How to solve the Tower of Fantasy telescope puzzles

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yAqvc_0hHwB9SM00

(Image credit: Perfect World)

After finding the constellation puzzles, start them by interacting with the telescope, then choose “yes” when the game asks if you wish to link the constellation. This will take you to the puzzle screen. There aren’t any instructions, but the idea is quite simple; connect the blue dots to the orange ones until your find the correct constellation shape.

If a connection is correct, the line turns orange. If not, it remains blue. As shown in the picture, the blue line near the top is incorrect. To remove all incorrect lines, press “reset”. Don’t worry; the correct ones stay in place.

Tower of Fantasy Lepus Constellation

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ff6SC_0hHwB9SM00

(Image credit: Perfect World)

To solve the Lepus Constellation puzzle, just connect every blue star to the nearest orange one. That means the two in the upper right corner must lead to the same orange star. You only need one line for every blue star, so five in total.

Tower of Fantasy Draco Constellation

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42gm7N_0hHwB9SM00

(Image credit: Perfect World)

To solve this constellation puzzle, complete the line in the middle. Then connect the four dots at the top to form a tiny square. It’s five new lines in total.

Tower of Fantasy Bootes Constellation

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OX4Uj_0hHwB9SM00

(Image credit: Perfect World)

You need to create three lines in the upper right corner, forming a loop near the top of the constellation, and then drag the two at the bottom to the nearest orange star. Again, it’s five lines in total.

Good luck on your search for Tower of Fantasy Navia telescopes!

