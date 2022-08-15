Read full article on original website
The Daily Collegian
Penn State Altoona professors to collaborate on ‘Words and Music’ event
ALTOONA, Pa. — Mark your calendar for the “Words and Music” concert at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 11, at Colerain Forges Mansion in Spruce Creek, Pennsylvania. The unique concert pairs four local singer-songwriters with four poets from Penn State Altoona. The pairs will perform their works for about 25 minutes in different settings on the mansion grounds.
Firehouse Subs coming to Altoona this fall
ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ) — Get ready Altoona, Firehouse Subs is coming soon to the Logan Plank Cross. That’s right sandwich lovers, the successful chain is making its way to Altoona to share its subs with the 814 community. Owners and operators of the Johnstown Firehouse Subs, Melissa (Missy) Kreutzberger and Joanne Lysinger, will be running […]
Number of PA counties at high COVID community levels up to 14. Where the CDC says to mask
See the latest map of Pennsylvania’s COVID-19 community levels from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, plus the latest data on new cases and more.
Dr. Oz stops in DuBois on US Senate campaign trail
DuBois, Pa. (WTAJ) — As November inches closer, Pennsylvania candidates are out on the campaign trail, including Dr. Oz who stopped in DuBois Friday morning to hear from locals. Dr. Mehmet Oz, the Republican candidate for US Senate spent some time at Logan’s Quick Lunch in Downtown DuBois to hear from the community about inflation […]
Pa. champion Hollidaysburg drops Little League World Series opener to Pearland, Texas
On the strength of six runs in the top of the fifth inning Thursday, Southwest Region champion Pearland (TX) defeated Hollidaysburg 8-3 to open the Little League World Series. Pearland snapped a 2-2 game with its fifth-inning surge, which included a run-scoring single by Jacob Zurek and two-run single by Jackson Wolfe.
fox8tv.com
Clearfield County Drug Court
Clearfield could be the next county in Pennsylvania to establish a drug court. Although, there’s some disagreement over how it would operate. We spoke with some of the county commissioners and the district attorney about this. Two of the Clearfield County Commissioners told 6 News on Wednesday this idea...
‘Excited that I get to represent my community.’ Centre Hall teen crowned Grange Fair Queen
Five contestants took part in Wednesday’s competition.
The Daily Collegian
Summer Founders Program helps 6 student startups grow
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — The Invent Penn State Summer Founders Program, a 13-week student startup accelerator, concluded with a Startup Showcase on Aug. 10, where each team presented their startup and answered questions from the audience comprised of members from the local entrepreneurial community. The Summer Founders Program provided...
Hollidaysburg loses 8-3 against Pearland Texas, plays elimination game Saturday
UPDATE: Following the 8-3 loss to Pearland Texas, Hollidaysburg will play Massachusetts Middleboro Little League, the winner of the New England Region Championship on Saturday at 7 p.m. at Lamade Stadium. The game will be available on ESPN 2. Pearland Texas will move on to play the winner of West (Hawaii) vs Metro (New York) […]
abc27.com
OSHA investigating 13 fatal workplace accidents in Central Pa. this year
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration’s Area Office in Harrisburg has investigated 21 workplace fatalities since October 2021. Of the 21 investigations, five were COVID-19-related deaths with one being a care home employee. Two of the deaths were electrocutions,...
New airline offers flights from Altoona to Philadelphia
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ)–Starting Wednesday, August 17th, folks can begin booking flights from Altoona to Philadelphia with the airport’s new carrier Contour Airlines. Starting Thursday, October 1, Philadelphia will be the only destination from the Blair County airport. However, airport management and county officials believe the new carrier will greatly benefit Blair and nearby counties. […]
Altoona church hosting annual back-to-school supply giveaway
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Bethany Lutheran Church is hosting their annual back-to-school supply giveaway in Altoona this weekend. The giveaway is being held at the church on 3rd Avenue on Saturday, Aug. 20 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tables will be filled with backpacks, notebooks, pencils, markers and just about anything your child […]
PennDOT to hold meeting over Cambria County pavement project
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced that it plans to hold a public meeting for feedback on a pavement project. Being discussed at the meeting will be the PA 164 – Route 2006 to Blair County Line pavement preservation project in Portage Township in Cambria County. It will take place […]
Six local counties under Spotted Lanternfly Quarantine order; here’s what that means
Six counties in our area are currently under a spotted lanternfly quarantine order. That means certain businesses need to get a permit to move objects that can become infested with the invasive species out of the area. The counties under the quarantine order are Allegheny, Armstrong, Beaver, Indiana, Washington and...
Pennsylvania state police, Somerset district attorney looking into disappearance of Berlin woman
SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. — State police and the Somerset County District Attorney’s Office are looking into the disappearance of Tammy Berkey. The Berlin woman has not been seen or heard from in nearly a week. When investigators went to her home over the weekend and encountered her brother,...
Hiker rescued in Pennsylvania by helicopter
A hiker was rescued in Pennsylvania over the weekend. The hiker was on the Gorge Trail at Cedar Creek Park in Westmoreland County. The Rostraver Central Fire Department says they used a Stokes basket to package and extricate the victim by manual carry from an isolated area to a landing zone. The name and condition of […]
Altoona Fire Department uses flashover fire simulator for the first time
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Altoona Fire Department brought a new tool the Jaffa Shrine on Friday to allow its members to hone their skills. The flashover simulator, a mobile unit developed by the Pennsylvania State Fire Academy in Lewistown, allowed Altoona firefighters to experience flashover situations in a realistic scenario. “It allows [our members] […]
Johnstown barbershop offering haircut promo ahead of school year
JOHNSTOWN, Pa (WTAJ)—Barber and Gents on Vine Street in Johnstown is making a difference for families and children by offering a haircut promotion for the school year. This promotion is in collaboration with the Johnstown Police Department. Many officers use the location as their barber. The goal is to help lower-income families who are struggling […]
wtae.com
Youth football league forced to cancel season, asks local school district to reconsider merge
LATROBE, Pa. — A group of youth football players and cheerleaders in Westmoreland County are looking for a team to join tonight. The Greater Latrobe Area Midget Football Association, known as GLAMFA no longer has enough kids to safely play on their teams, so they asked the Greater Latrobe School District to let them join.
19-year-old woman killed in Indiana County crash
PINE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A woman was killed in a crash in Indiana County Thursday afternoon. The crash happened around 2:46 p.m. at the intersection of Route 422 and Route 403 in Pine Township. The Indiana County Coroner Jerry Overman Jr. identified the woman who died as Alivia Renae...
