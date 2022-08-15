Read full article on original website
L.A ‘Eastside Playboys’ street gang members hit with federal RICO chargesLashaun TurnerLos Angeles, CA
Man Faces Backlash After Going to McDonald's While Infected with MonkeypoxBriana BelcherLos Angeles, CA
Unique Restaurant Chains in Greater Los Angeles That You Can Not Find Elsewhere in the CountryLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
This Popular Burger Chain's Secret Menu Items For DogsLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
This is the Best Pizza Place in CaliforniaLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Enjoy a Splurge-Worthy Meal at These 9 Michelin-Starred Restaurants in Southern California
These Award-Winning Restaurants Will Leave You Starry-Eyed. Originally a modest, red guidebook put out by the French tire company to encourage motorists to get out and explore the open road, the Michelin Guide has since transformed into a prestigious ranking system for hotels and restaurants across the globe. Fortunately, there’s no need to book a flight for a truly remarkable meal—here are nine Michelin-starred restaurants that continue to elevate SoCal’s culinary scene. Best Michelin Restaurants SoCal.
NBC Los Angeles
Black Restaurant Week Begins With Amazing Eats and Events
Discovering an étoufée you adore, a wonderfully crispy waffle that's perfect in the morning or at any time of the day, or the ultimate sandwich, incredible omelet, classic barbecue plate, or elegant cake?. Such fabulous finds form the meal-based memories you'll keep near and dear forever, but something...
LA's Gift to Fast Food Chains is More Than Just In-N-Out. Here Are 3 Great LA Restaurant Chains That You Can't Get Anywhere Else. Los Angeles Restaurant Chains You Won't Find Anywhere Else / Adobe.
This is the Best Pizza Place in California
A unique pizza place in Los Angeles with delicious fusion pizzas. (Los Angeles, CA) - Let's face it — pizza is really a blank canvas in the art of food. Got an idea for your next masterpiece? You've got options. While some specialty pizzas are a little out there, which premium pizza is the best?
Glendale's Americana hosting weekend 'summer block party'
EL SEGUNDO, Calif. — With the weekend upon us, The Americana at Brand is making sure its guests know summer isn't over yet. Starting Friday, Angelenos heading to Glendale's outdoor shopping center can enjoy a summer block party hosted by Apple TV+ that runs until Sunday. The family-friendly event...
citywatchla.com
Los Angeles Moves from Corruptionism to Insanity
While the goal of the City Council is to stuff as much loot into the pockets of developers while considerable wealth flows to the councilmembers and judges, one would think that even they would recognize that there are certain laws which they cannot ignore. Of course, the laws of men like the state of California are totally irrelevant as Judge Richard Fruin ruled in December 2016 in deciding that the city council’s actions are de facto non-justiciable so that it can disregard the Penal Code, The Brown Act, and its own city council rules. In fact, the person closest to Judge Fruin’s philosophy is Donald Trump who claims that he may unilaterally ignore the national security structure by having any document which he purloins automatically becoming declassified.
The 3 Best All You Can Eat Sushi Buffets in Los Angeles Today, According to Yelp
When the craving for all you can eat sushi strikes (which is often), we've got you covered with this list of affordable sushi buffets in Los Angeles. Find the best places for a sushi AYCE buffet in LA / image: Adobe - LELA modify.
Headlines: New Mural in Inglewood to Honor First Mexican American Laker; Street Takeover Suspects Ransack a 7-11
Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look closely. —LAPD officer Frank Hernandez pleaded no contest yesterday to an on-duty assault of a 28-year-old homeless man in Boyle...
Dr. Dre and Jimmy Iovine open South L.A. high school
Dr. Dre and Jimmy Iovine’s latest venture is “nuthin’ but an educational thang.” Los Angeles’ newest high school backed by the music moguls is now open. The musical duo attended the grand opening ceremony in Leimert Park on Thursday. Los Angeles Unified School District Superintendent Alberto Carvalho was also in attendance. Iovine and Dr. Dre, […]
Best Things To Do This Weekend in Los Angeles And SoCal: Aug. 19 - 21
Immerse yourself in K-pop culture at KCON. Celebrate South Park’s 25 years. Shop at the Queer Mercado. Check out Flying Lotus and Hiatus Kaiyote with orchestra.
Eater
This Hot LA Restaurant Is Now Doing Indian-Italian Pan Pizzas
Buzzy Silver Lake Indian sports bar Pijja Palace — already known for its Indian-Italian pizza and pasta combos — will launch delivery and takeout via Caviar and Toast on August 19. Along with the launch comes a brand-new style of thicker square pizza that can only be ordered via takeout and delivery.
Eater
After Years Away, a Legendary Hollywood Dive Bar Turns on the Neon Once More
A Hollywood legend is well on its way to revival, as the iconic Power House Bar at 1714 N. Highland is set to return with new ownership and a new direction next month. The neon-fueled hangout, known for years as a locals haunt just steps from the touristy sections of the neighborhood, will reopen in September thanks to Cedd Moses and the Pouring With Heart team, which collectively holds some of the most important nightlife properties in all of Los Angeles.
palisadesnews.com
Palisades Italian Restaurant Named Among Best in Southern California
Angelini Ristorante included in the LA Times’ Best of the Southland poll. A Pacific Palisades Italian restaurant has been named by the LA Times as among the best in Southern California. Angelini Ristorante of Pacific Palisades, along with the original restaurant Angelini Osteria on Beverly Boulevard, have been voted...
westsidetoday.com
Popular Fried Chicken Restaurant Coming to Culver City
10100 Venice Boulevard location panned for The Red Chick. The Red Chickz is coming to Culver City and construction is in progress at 10100 Venice Boulevard with the restaurant’s distinctive sign already in place. Their first Los Angeles location is in Downtown and the restaurant’s specialty is Nashville Hot Chicken. Red Chickz also uses all natural, 1005 hormone free chicken for their food.
Teaspoon Opening Six New Sites in Los Angeles
The company is planning to expand throughout most of California
Eater
It’s War as Americana Signs New Soup Dumpling Restaurant for Din Tai Fung Space
It’s been a summer of dumpling drama in Los Angeles, thanks to a big shake up at outdoor Rick Caruso-owned mall the Americana at Brand in Glendale. Last month, Eater was first to report that Taiwanese behemoth Din Tai Fung would be leaving the development, heading across the street instead to the Glendale Galleria. Now Eater has learned exclusively that none other than Paradise Dynasty, a separate dumpling operator known for its colorful food and booming growth across Asia, will take up at the former Din Tai Fung space. Talk about scandalous.
Eater
One of America’s Most Celebrated BBQ Pitmasters Is Smoking Up LA Soon
A quickly-expanding California barbecue maestro is coming to Los Angeles this month. Matt Horn of Oakland’s Michelin-rated Horn Barbecue will be in town on Sunday, August 28 as part of a robust lineup of talent for Smorgasburg’s annual BBQ Day. The weekend-only food bazaar is bringing in not only Horn, widely considered to be among the best barbecue operators on the West Coast (if not America), it’s also partnering with a ton of local talent like Zef BBQ out of Simi Valley, Domestic BBQ, and more. The Sunday event will also see a few collaborations, like A’s BBQ teaming up with Evil Cooks, and River St. BBQ joining forces with Midwest pop-up Comfy Pup. Of course, existing Smorgasburg barbecue vendors will also be in attendance like the Bad Jew, Black Sugar Ribs, Smoke Queen, and frequent Smorgasburg tenant Moo’s Craft Barbecue.
foxla.com
Snoop Dogg announces ‘Snoop Loopz’ cereal
LOS ANGELES - Hip hop icon and Long Beach native, Snoop Dogg, announced he’s getting into the breakfast business. The entrepreneur is set to release a new cereal called "Snoop Loopz," and Master P said it’s "the best-tasting cereal in the game." It’s unknown when the colorful cereal...
2 ducks found with severed bills at Mile Square Park in Fountain Valley
Two ducks had to be euthanized after they were found with their bills severed at a Fountain Valley park, and animal rescue officials are asking for help finding whoever was responsible.The first duck was brought to the Wetlands and Wildlife Care Center on July 31 and another was brought in the past Saturday after being found in Mile Square Park in Fountain Valley, according to executive director Debbie McGuire. "Since July 31, two Mallards have been brought into the Westlands & Wildlife Care Center with thee same dramatic and heart wrenching injury," McGuire said in a statement. "Both ducks had their bills severed.The ducks were alive, but starving because they could no longer eat. So the decision was made to euthanize the ducks because of the "severity of their wounds," she said. The California Department of Fish and Wildlife and Orange County Animal Control are investigating.Anyone who sees a duck being attacked can call 911, but anyone with information about the duck abuse can call CalTip at 888-334-2258. If an injured bird is found, call animal care at (714) 935-6848.
5 Fun Places to Visit in Los Angeles
Los Angeles has become one of the most popular cities in the world. With its unique culture, diverse population, and exciting nightlife, Los Angeles is an ideal place to visit. Here are five places to go in LA.
