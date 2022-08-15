Read full article on original website
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Former Bladen County NC State Highway Patrol Officer dies
BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A former member of the NC State Highway Patrol died earlier this morning, according to the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office. They say Retired Patrol Officer Jay King was assigned to Bladen County for approximately 10 years before moving to Jacksonville, NC. The Sheriff’s...
WECT
CCSO traffic stop leads to narcotics arrest of Chadbourn woman
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office announced Aug. 19 that a traffic stop conducted on Aug. 13 led to a narcotics arrest in Whiteville. Per their release, a CCSO K-9 Deputy was patrolling Lebanon Church Road when they completed a traffic stop. The driver, 42-year-old Kimberly Diane Wilson gave consent for the officer to search her vehicle.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Columbus County Sheriff’s Office identify group they say damaged four windshields
WHITEVILLE, NC (WWAY) — The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office have identified three individuals who allegedly damaged several windshields late last week. On August 11th, the Sheriff’s Office responded to the 200 block of Brunswick Electric Road in Whiteville regarding damaged property. The owner reported four windshields from...
cbs17
Cumberland County deputies seek car possibly used during a shooting
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Cumberland County authorities need your help in finding a car that they say may have been used during a shooting. The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday released surveillance photos of an early 2000s gold or silver Honda Accord that they are looking for. The vehicle has damage to the front, passenger-side quarter panel and faded paint in various spots.
WECT
SBI investigating after S.W.AT. team officer’s weapon discharges, injures person
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The NC State Bureau of Investigation has begun an investigation after a person was injured when a Brunswick County S.W.A.T. team officer’s gun discharged Thursday, August 18. The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office writes in a news release that the team was searching a residence...
WECT
One dead, one injured in Chadbourn shooting, police and SBI investigating
CHADBOURN, N.C. (WECT) -A shooting in Chadbourn that occurred around midnight August 17 has resulted in one person’s death and another injured. The other unidentified person is in stable condition at the NHRMC. According to Chadbourn police officials and the State Board of Investigation, this is still an open...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington Police: Three charged, several guns located
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Three people face charges in two separate investigations on Meares Street in Wilmington. Wilmington Police say on Wednesday afternoon, officers were patrolling the 900 block of Meares Street in response to residence complaints. Police say they saw a man grab an item in his waistband...
WITN
Still no cause of death for body found alongside Duplin County highway
DUPLIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A body that was found along a Duplin County highway Tuesday morning was too decomposed for medical examiners in Jacksonville to properly examine it. That word this afternoon from the Duplin County Sheriff’s Office which is examining the discovery. Deputies said Sydney Miller, who...
1-year-old hit, killed by car in Robeson County
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A 1-year-old child was hit and killed by a car Thursday evening in Robeson County, according to First Sgt. S.B. Lewis with North Carolina Highway Patrol. The child ran out into the road and was hit by a car, Lewis said. The driver of the car was unable to avoid […]
WWAY NewsChannel 3
One dead, another injured after overnight shooting in Chadbourn
CHADBOURN, NC (WWAY) — Police are investigating after an overnight shooting in Chadbourn. According to officials in the Town of Chadbourn, two men were shot around midnight Thursday. One man died from his injuries and the other was transported to NHRMC. He remains in the hospital and is in...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Stolen Nebraska dog recovered in Columbus County is heading home
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office posted a happy update to a story thousands of miles in the making. Earlier this week the Sheriff’s Office posted about a Nebraska dog named Gus who had been stolen from his Nebraska home and found in Columbus County.
columbuscountynews.com
One Dead, One Hospitalized in Chadbourn Shooting
One man is dead and another was hospitalized after a midnight shooting in Chadbourn Thursday. Mayor Phillip Britt said more details will be released Friday. Britt said the Chadbourn Police and State Bureau of Investigation are trying to confirm if the shootings were related. Police were called right after midnight,...
wpde.com
2 teens, other juvenile in custody for Robeson County shooting, sheriff's office says
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — Two teenagers and a juvenile were taken into custody Tuesday after surrendering to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office in connection to a shooting that happened earlier this month, the sheriff's office said in a release. Jacoby McGirt, 19, Corey McNeil, 19, both of...
Wilmington man charged with 2nd-degree murder in 2021 shooting
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A man was arrested and charged with second-degree murder in Robeson County on Wednesday. Michael Ray Locklear, a 37-year-old Wilmington man was arrested and charged with second-degree murder on Wednesday, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office. According to officials, Robeson County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a shooting at […]
WECT
Man charged with stealing from several vehicles in Tabor City
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office has arrested and charged a man for allegedly stealing from several vehicles in Tabor City. Per a CCSO release, the incidents happened between July 18 and August 1. One incident involved two guns being stolen from a person’s vehicles, while another just had money and an air freshener stolen. Surveillance footage showing what the sheriff’s office say is the suspect was gathered in connection to the theft of a handgun from another vehicle. The Tabor City Police Department noticed someone matching the description of a previous victim, but a suspect wasn’t arrested until August 6.
Death investigation opens after body of man found on side of NC road early Tuesday, sheriff’s office says
WALLACE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Duplin County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a death investigation after a body was found on the side of the road Tuesday morning in eastern North Carolina. The Wallace Police Department posted a notice on its Facebook page Tuesday morning saying U.S. Hwy 117 was shut down between Carter Street and […]
Cumberland County residents: If you get a call from someone saying you are being arrested for not showing up to jury duty, it's a scam
Fayetteville, N.C. — Cumberland County officials are warning of a scam where someone impersonates a judge and threatens residents with arrest because they didn't show up for jury duty. During the scam call, the caller says that the Cumberland County resident has failed to respond to a jury summons...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Sheriff’s Office preparing for new school year with Active Shooter training
ELIZABETHTOWN, NC (WWAY) — The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office is working hard to make sure they’re ready in the event of an Active Shooter this school year. The Sheriff’s Office says they’ve been going through training over the past week. Officers have completed classroom training...
WMBF
Florence County deputies investigate two separate homicides in one night; victims identified
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Florence County coroner released the names of two people who were found dead within hours of each other on Tuesday night in the Timmonsville area. RELATED COVERAGE:. Deputies were first called to Riverbend Road, where a passerby spotted a man sitting in his...
