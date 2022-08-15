ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus County, NC

WWAY NewsChannel 3

Former Bladen County NC State Highway Patrol Officer dies

BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A former member of the NC State Highway Patrol died earlier this morning, according to the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office. They say Retired Patrol Officer Jay King was assigned to Bladen County for approximately 10 years before moving to Jacksonville, NC. The Sheriff’s...
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
WECT

CCSO traffic stop leads to narcotics arrest of Chadbourn woman

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office announced Aug. 19 that a traffic stop conducted on Aug. 13 led to a narcotics arrest in Whiteville. Per their release, a CCSO K-9 Deputy was patrolling Lebanon Church Road when they completed a traffic stop. The driver, 42-year-old Kimberly Diane Wilson gave consent for the officer to search her vehicle.
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Cumberland County deputies seek car possibly used during a shooting

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Cumberland County authorities need your help in finding a car that they say may have been used during a shooting. The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday released surveillance photos of an early 2000s gold or silver Honda Accord that they are looking for. The vehicle has damage to the front, passenger-side quarter panel and faded paint in various spots.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, NC
City
Whiteville, NC
Columbus County, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Columbus, NC
Whiteville, NC
Crime & Safety
County
Columbus County, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Wilmington Police: Three charged, several guns located

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Three people face charges in two separate investigations on Meares Street in Wilmington. Wilmington Police say on Wednesday afternoon, officers were patrolling the 900 block of Meares Street in response to residence complaints. Police say they saw a man grab an item in his waistband...
WILMINGTON, NC
WBTW News13

1-year-old hit, killed by car in Robeson County

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A 1-year-old child was hit and killed by a car Thursday evening in Robeson County, according to First Sgt. S.B. Lewis with North Carolina Highway Patrol. The child ran out into the road and was hit by a car, Lewis said. The driver of the car was unable to avoid […]
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

One dead, another injured after overnight shooting in Chadbourn

CHADBOURN, NC (WWAY) — Police are investigating after an overnight shooting in Chadbourn. According to officials in the Town of Chadbourn, two men were shot around midnight Thursday. One man died from his injuries and the other was transported to NHRMC. He remains in the hospital and is in...
CHADBOURN, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Stolen Nebraska dog recovered in Columbus County is heading home

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office posted a happy update to a story thousands of miles in the making. Earlier this week the Sheriff’s Office posted about a Nebraska dog named Gus who had been stolen from his Nebraska home and found in Columbus County.
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
columbuscountynews.com

One Dead, One Hospitalized in Chadbourn Shooting

One man is dead and another was hospitalized after a midnight shooting in Chadbourn Thursday. Mayor Phillip Britt said more details will be released Friday. Britt said the Chadbourn Police and State Bureau of Investigation are trying to confirm if the shootings were related. Police were called right after midnight,...
CHADBOURN, NC
WBTW News13

Wilmington man charged with 2nd-degree murder in 2021 shooting

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A man was arrested and charged with second-degree murder in Robeson County on Wednesday. Michael Ray Locklear, a 37-year-old Wilmington man was arrested and charged with second-degree murder on Wednesday, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office. According to officials, Robeson County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a shooting at […]
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
WECT

Man charged with stealing from several vehicles in Tabor City

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office has arrested and charged a man for allegedly stealing from several vehicles in Tabor City. Per a CCSO release, the incidents happened between July 18 and August 1. One incident involved two guns being stolen from a person’s vehicles, while another just had money and an air freshener stolen. Surveillance footage showing what the sheriff’s office say is the suspect was gathered in connection to the theft of a handgun from another vehicle. The Tabor City Police Department noticed someone matching the description of a previous victim, but a suspect wasn’t arrested until August 6.
TABOR CITY, NC

