Laredo assesses storm damage to parks
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - On August 15, Monday night’s storm left damages in several parts of Laredo and the city’s parks were not immune to the wild weather. Across the city, the Parks and Recreation Department saw railways completely torn away from their structures, flooded creeks and trails, and even walls that came down due to the violent winds and heavy rain. Officials say there’s a lot of erosion and sidewalks covered in mud, so they have a lot of cleanup to do.
Flooding reported inside homes in east Laredo
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The storms may be over for now, but the devastation and its aftermath are left behind. Hundreds of people were affected by Monday, August 15′s flooding. People who live in east Laredo were hit hard. They say they are heartbroken to see the damage left to their homes.
Official reports state that a United ISD school bus occupied by over 35 students was involved in a multi-vehicle collision at about 7:48 AM on Wednesday. First responders stated that the incident is reported to have taken place on Bob Bullock Loop.
Pond in front of Sames Auto Arena cleaned after public outcry
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A pond that sits in the middle of an entertainment district is clean after it garnered a lot of negative attention from the community on social media. What started out as the public’s concern for wildlife in the area is turning into a potential public nuisance.
Storm damages structures, trees & power lines around Laredo
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - Many residents, business owners and city crews are picking up the damages after Monday night’s storm. What was once a gas station on Guadalupe and Meadow was by Monday night’s storm. The heavy rain and strong winds damaged the roof of the facility. So...
Rain helps restore water levels at Lake Casa Blanca
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Before the rain, the drought was drying up several lakes in south Texas including Lake Casa Blanca. Officials at the state park announced on social media that the lake is full. They ask the public to use caution when it the water. Due to the debris...
Impending Water Crisis in Laredo
Accident reported on Guadalupe
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - An accident in central Laredo is causing road closures. The Laredo Police Department is reporting an accident is reported at the 100 block of Guadalupe. As a result, authorities have closed the westbound overpass to the traveling public. Drivers are being asked to use alternate routes...
Man wanted in connection to Laredo’s tenth homicide
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - Authorities are searching for a man believed to connected to Thursday’s homicide investigation. Laredo Police Investigators have successfully identified Fabricio Perez, 44 who now has an arrest warrant for the murder of Julio Cesar Flores, 27. The incident happened on Thursday morning when they found...
Severe drought affecting Zapata County Sheriff’s Office
Zapata County, TX . (KGNS) - Despite the recent rainfall, much of south Texas continues to suffer from a drought including areas like Zapata County. The county is over 1,000 square miles and 60 of the region is waterfront. Falcon Lake has experiencing drought in the past couple of weeks.
Laredo Police investigating 10th homicide of the year
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Authorities are investigating what they are calling the tenth homicide of the year after they found a man dead in a car Thursday morning. The victim has been identified as Julio Cesar Flores, age 27. A witness called the department at around 9:45 a.m. reporting to...
North Laredo home struck by lightning
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A home is hit by lighting in north Laredo. The incident happened on Monday afternoon when emergency crews were dispatched to the 2500 block of Mickelson for a reported lightning strike. Once they arrived, firefighters found a two-story home with an active fire on the roof...
City of Laredo issues mandatory water conservation order
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Despite the rainfall we have experienced over the past couple of days, Laredo is still under a persistent drought. As a result, the Laredo City Council enacted the next stage of the water conservation plan, which mandates residents follow a strict irrigation schedule. According to Laredo...
65-Year-Old Maria Magdalena Montenegro Killed In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Laredo (Laredo, TX)
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a motor vehicle collision occurred on Loop 20 over the weekend. The officials stated that a woman was killed by a fleeing [..]
City of Laredo hosting End of Summer Pool Party
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - While summer vacation has been over for the past couple of weeks, the summer heat is still going strong, and the city is inviting the community to chill during its pool party!. This Saturday, the City of Laredo Parks Department is hosting its End of Summer...
Crews fix large pothole on I-35 exit ramp
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - UPDATE: The Texas Department of Transportation (TXDOT) has repaired a large pothole that formed at the I-35 exit ramp to Del Mar. What was initially reported as a sinkhole prompted Laredo Police to close the exit ramp for the safety of the traveling public. Officials say...
Teenage girl found hiding in false gas tank by Border Patrol
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Border Patrol agents make a shocking discovery while foiling a recent human smuggling attempt. A 17-year-old girl was found hiding in the fake gas tank under a pick-up truck on Monday, August 15. The vehicle came into the checkpoint along I-35. Agents there found the fake tank and the girl hidden in a compartment inside of that.
Mother and two children from Bryan found safe in Jim Hogg County
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A mother and her two children are safe after DPS Troopers identified them during a traffic stop. The incident happened on Wednesday in Jim Hogg County after the driver of the vehicle they were in was pulled over. After an initial roadside investigation, the 25-year- old...
Rio Bravo residents assess damages left by storm
WEBB COUNTY, TX. (KGNS) - Massive rain hit south Texas Sunday and Monday leaving many residents in Rio Bravo and El Cenizo to pick up the pieces. A broken washer and dryer, an unusable bed and some destroyed plants are some of the damages the Carranza Family now must deal with after Monday’s storm.
Two-vehicle accident involving school bus reported on Loop 20
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - A school bus carrying over 30 students was one of two vehicles involved in an accident Wednesday morning. The accident was reported at around 7:48 a.m. on the northbound lane of Bob Bullock Loop on the railroad overpass. Upon arrival, paramedics found a school bus and...
