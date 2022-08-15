ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Diane Keaton hates her viral thigh-high ‘Mack & Rita’ boots: ‘Terrible’

By Elana Fishman
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04spPS_0hHw8BUX00

Diane Keaton is giving her buzzy “Mack & Rita” outfit the boot.

The 76-year-old Oscar winner delighted social media last year when she stepped out on the set of her new body-swap comedy wearing a pair of thigh-high snakeskin stiletto boots with an oversized white button-up shirt.

“Strong Moira Rose energy,” one fan tweeted at the time, likening Keaton’s look to the stylish “Schitt’s Creek” matriarch.

“I mean is she stunning or is she STUNNING?” another wrote .

But as it turns out, the “Annie Hall” actress isn’t a fan of the outfit, which she wears cinched with a wide corset belt on the movie’s poster.

“I’m looking at the picture from ‘Mack & Rita’ that they’re selling of me and what I’m wearing. It’s not attractive — those legs are like sticks. It’s so stupid!” Keaton told Vogue in a recent interview, describing the look as that of a “moron on her last legs.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BdbYJ_0hHw8BUX00
Keaton was snapped on set in the offending look in 2021.
VEGAN / BACKGRID

“I wouldn’t go so far as to wear the clothing that’s on the billboard. It’s terrible, are you kidding? That white thing with that belt around my waist … and those legs? I’ve never seen anything worse,” she continued of the “scary” getup.

Unfortunately, as a producer on the project, Keaton added that she had “a lot” on input on her character’s costumes — so she’s got nobody to blame but herself for the fashion faux pas.

“Are you thinking I didn’t pick out those clothes with help? I did. That was my choice. I’m taking the hit for that one,” the “Book Club” star quipped.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mI3ib_0hHw8BUX00
The “Annie Hall” actress is famously fashion-savvy.
WireImage

In “Mack & Rita,” out now, a 30-year-old woman (Elizabeth Lail) wakes up as her 70-year-old self (Keaton) following a wild bachelorette party in Palm Springs.

Fittingly, Lail’s character appears in the background of the movie poster in the same boots-and-shirt ensemble; it’s unclear whether she loathed the look as much as her co-star.

Comments / 13

Kathy Brackett-Mogan
4d ago

Makes her look like a old homeless person, her clothes have always been a little quirky

Reply(1)
9
