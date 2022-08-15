ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murphy lifts COVID testing requirement in New Jersey schools

By Christina Fan
 4 days ago

Testing requirement lifted for unvaccinated N.J. teachers and school employees 01:57

HOBOKEN, N.J. -- Another COVID mandate has been lifted in New Jersey, just in time for the new school year.

Regular testing will no longer be required for unvaccinated teachers and child care workers, CBS2's Christina Fan reported Monday.

Back to school means back to normal this fall for teachers across the Garden State. Last year, remote learning and mask-wearing ended. This year, routine COVID testing will also become a part of the past.

"I think I do feel okay with it," one person said.

"It's a little iffy. It's a touchy subject," another said.

"Seeing the cases go up and down, I'm definitely a little cautious," another added.

For the last year, unvaccinated teachers and child care workers were required to undergo weekly COVID testing.

On Monday, Gov. Phil Murphy signed an executive order lifting the mandate for educators as well as state contractors, tweeting, "We're continuing to follow the latest guidance from the CDC as we adjust to the endemic reality of COVID-19."

While many parents were on board, others showed hesitation.

"It's kind of painful to have it once a week," said Amir Admadi of Edgewater.

"I think overall it's okay. We've been out and about and overall we don't know the vaccination status of people in the park and anywhere else we go," added Kunal Parikh of Hoboken.

Kids as young as 6 months old may be eligible for the shot, but vaccination rates for children under 18 is only 38.7 percent in New Jersey.

"I would be for testing. If I was a teacher, I would want to make sure everybody on the staff would not be testing positive," said Brian McMullan of Hoboken.

"I'm just worried about my kids because she didn't get vaccinated yet, so just not sure," Reem Wan added.

State Sen. Vin Gopal, who has been lobbying the governor to end testing, argues declining immunity and ever-changing subvariants meant even those who got the shot were catching COVID frequently.

"We're creating more and more of a schism and, unfortunately, politics in some of these school districts between vaccinated and unvaccinated. It's clear if someone hasn't been vaccinated, they probably don't want to, and federal funds are running out," Gopal said.

Vaccine requirements will still remain in place for some workers, including those in health care, correctional facilities, and nursing homes.

Jackie Rogan
4d ago

Working in a NJ school district and NOT vaxxed, I've been subjected to weekly testing since October. It has been my experience that most of the employees in my district who have contracted COVID are the vaxxed!! Go figure! But we were singled out because we were the rebellious ones who refused to bow down. Not me, not ever, no vax!

votesmart
4d ago

Now he's using common sense. So many adults and children committed suicide due to forced isolation and restrictions, let's not forget them.

Will1God
3d ago

Testing will still be needed to prevent outbreaks during peak times but regardless of vaccination status. Schools will get shut down at times without any testing. Just has to be be done smartly. Murphy forcing vaccination is ridiculous.

