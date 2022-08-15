Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
West Seneca and Orchard Park Schools Get $1 Million for Safety InvestmentsJ.M. LesinskiOrchard Park, NY
Boston To Provide Free Bluebike Access To Citizen During Orange Line ShutdownAbdul GhaniBoston, NY
Fun in the Sun at Papi Grande’s Beach BarJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
Summer Cuisine and Then Some at Taste of Orchard ParkJ.M. LesinskiOrchard Park, NY
Related
Random Account Is Tweeting Every House In Buffalo, New York
The real estate market in Buffalo, New York and across New York State has been pretty hot over the last couple of years. The COVID-19 pandemic did not slow down home buyers. In fact, it seems that it only made buyers more eager and willing to find the perfect home at a big price!
The One Food People in Buffalo Would Choose
If you had to choose just one Buffalo food for the rest of your life, what would it be? We asked everyone in Western New York and got the top answers. Buffalo is known as the city of good neighbors. It should also be known as the city of good food. After all, it's been ranked as one of the top food cities in the world by multiple publications over the years. Rightfully so, too.
Erie County Fair Drops Off Funnel Cakes to Stefon Diggs
The Erie County Fair is going on through this weekend, so make sure you head out to the Hamburg Fairgrounds before Monday, because you'll have to wait until August of 2023. The weather should be phenomenal today and tomorrow for it. It's been another successful year at the fair and...
Buffalo Bills Player is the Worst Tipper at Restaurants
The Buffalo Bills were grilled, literally, by a chef who asked some hard-hitting questions, including who tips the worst on the team?. Don't get mad at us, we're just sharing what the players themselves told everyone! Chefs Darian and Cuso gave the Bills players some BBQ at camp and also asked them a bunch of questions too. Like who they would invite to a cookout, how you would cook a steak, and who is the worth tipper on the team.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
5 Buffalo Foods We Really Hate (Besides Ranch)
If there’s one thing Buffalo knows, it’s food. Buffalo really doesn’t hate much when it comes to food, we kind of love it all. We adore our beef on weck, our pierogies, our Buffalo (or on special occasions Detroit) style pizza, and duh - our chicken wings.
Dinner service returning to one of Buffalo's oldest restaurants
BUFFALO, N.Y. — DiTondo, one of Buffalo's oldest restaurants, is bringing back its dinner service this fall. This is the first time DiTondo will be open for dinner since reopening last October. To prepare for this transition, the restaurant plans on closing on Aug. 29. An exact re-opening date...
Ikea: It’s Finally Time For You To Come To Buffalo
One of the great things about living in Western New York is having access to many beautiful shops and stores native to the region. There's not much better than supporting a locally based family-owned store or local corporate retail location. Just the pure joy you can get from shopping with someone you may have gone to High School with, or an ex to your best friend's former college roommate is unmatched.
These Restaurants In Western New York Offer Dog-Friendly Patio Dining
It's summer, and we all want to eat on the patio...but why would we want to do eat our lunch alone?. Luckily for us, there are plenty of restaurant options that allow your dog to dine with you in Western New York. Dogs are a part of your family, and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Famous Downtown Buffalo Restaurant is Saying Goodbye
Over the last two-plus years, we have seen an influx of restaurants closing in Buffalo and the surrounding suburbs. Some places close for a period of time before reopening, while others close for good. It's been a difficult time over the last 28-30 months, due to the pandemic, which has...
Prices For New Line Of Bills Mafia Gear Is Ridiculous
First of all, let me say this, I am a die-hard Buffalo Bills fan. I grew up in West Seneca and was a fan during the 2-14 seasons in the 80s, the back-to-back-to-back-to-back Super Bowl run in the 90s, and the playoff drought of the 00s. But the latest "money...
Super Great Gift Everyone’s Giving in Buffalo, New York
This is a really fun gift that has been trending all over Facebook the past couple of weeks. Take a look at these new Buffalo Bills wines that are on sale! The Buffalo Bills partnered with Mano Wines in order to make these limited edition bottles of wine. Now, for gifts people are giving them out...but, with a little twist.
Places To Catch The Best Sunsets In Buffalo
As we get closer and closer to Fall and Winter here in Western New York, this is the perfect time to see some amazing sunsets in the 716. If you want to get together with friends and family there are several places in Western New York that will give you the best views of the sun setting out West.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Buffalo To Become North America’s Next Best Cruise Destination
Earlier this month, New York Governor Kathy Hochul made an announcement on the Buffalo waterfront about some new construction and improvements that are coming to the Queens City of the Great Lakes. Among the things that were discussed was the new Waterfront Activity Center that is built inside of the...
Western New York Town Changing the Max Speed Limit
Earlier this month, New York Governor and Buffalo native Kathy Hochul, approved a package of measures that are aimed at preventing car crash deaths, which includes allowing local governments in New York State to lower the maximum speed limit to 25 mph. While it's unclear exactly how many towns or...
Buffalo Bills Fans Donate $95,000 To Cancer Charity As Tribute to Luke Knox
The brother of the Buffalo Bills tight end, Luke Knox, died tragically at the age of 22 and fans have been donating to a charity as a tribute. Luke Knox was playing college football for Florida International University after transferring from Ole’ Miss. Police do not suspect foul play.
WGRZ TV
Baby café opens on Delaware ave in buffalo
A new café is opening up in Buffalo, but it's not for coffee and baked goods. This café is for newborn babies and their parents.
Macy's Place announces opening date for new location
KENMORE, N.Y. — A few weeks ago we told you that a popular Western New York pizzeria is expanding. Now we have a little more information about exactly when Macy's Place Pizzeria will be opening its doors. Macy's Place in Cheektowaga announced back on July 25 that it's opening...
Erie County Fair CEO Responds To Stefon Diggs’ Fair Comments
One Buffalo Bill was craving some fair food this week, and although the Erie County Fair is in full swing, he would have rather gone to Minnesota. Before Stefon Diggs was a wide receiver for the Buffalo Bills, he was originally drafted by the Minnesota Vikings. He played with the...
It’s Here – Popular Roller Coaster Finally Re-Opens On Grand Island
It's been 3 years since people have had the chance to get on this classic. But the Niagara Amusement Park has announced that it's officially back. Remember when you were a kid, how exciting it was to go to an amusement park? The cotton candy and smell of popcorn...the sounds, the shows...If you're the kind of person that loves the uncertain clicking sound of a wooden rollercoaster as it climbs its first hill, you'll be excited to hear that one of your favorites from the past is back.
Most ‘Amazing’ Car Spotted in Downtown Buffalo
It's rare to see such a "rare" and "amazing" car like this anywhere, let alone in the Queen City. In downtown Buffalo, you'll see all sorts of perceived nice cars. BMWs, Audis, Mercedes, even Mazzerattis. Occasionally you'll see something truly exotic like a Ferrari or Bently which you can almost guarantee is a Buffalo Bills player.
96.1 The Breeze
Buffalo NY
26K+
Followers
10K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT
96.1 The Breeze is a relaxing blend of music from diverse artists from Air Supply to Ed Sheeran. All of Buffalos relaxing favorites that are a must-listen at work. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://961thebreeze.com
Comments / 1