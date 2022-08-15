ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

96.1 The Breeze

The One Food People in Buffalo Would Choose

If you had to choose just one Buffalo food for the rest of your life, what would it be? We asked everyone in Western New York and got the top answers. Buffalo is known as the city of good neighbors. It should also be known as the city of good food. After all, it's been ranked as one of the top food cities in the world by multiple publications over the years. Rightfully so, too.
BUFFALO, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Buffalo Bills Player is the Worst Tipper at Restaurants

The Buffalo Bills were grilled, literally, by a chef who asked some hard-hitting questions, including who tips the worst on the team?. Don't get mad at us, we're just sharing what the players themselves told everyone! Chefs Darian and Cuso gave the Bills players some BBQ at camp and also asked them a bunch of questions too. Like who they would invite to a cookout, how you would cook a steak, and who is the worth tipper on the team.
BUFFALO, NY
96.1 The Breeze

5 Buffalo Foods We Really Hate (Besides Ranch)

If there’s one thing Buffalo knows, it’s food. Buffalo really doesn’t hate much when it comes to food, we kind of love it all. We adore our beef on weck, our pierogies, our Buffalo (or on special occasions Detroit) style pizza, and duh - our chicken wings.
BUFFALO, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Ikea: It’s Finally Time For You To Come To Buffalo

One of the great things about living in Western New York is having access to many beautiful shops and stores native to the region. There's not much better than supporting a locally based family-owned store or local corporate retail location. Just the pure joy you can get from shopping with someone you may have gone to High School with, or an ex to your best friend's former college roommate is unmatched.
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Super Great Gift Everyone’s Giving in Buffalo, New York

This is a really fun gift that has been trending all over Facebook the past couple of weeks. Take a look at these new Buffalo Bills wines that are on sale! The Buffalo Bills partnered with Mano Wines in order to make these limited edition bottles of wine. Now, for gifts people are giving them out...but, with a little twist.
BUFFALO, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Places To Catch The Best Sunsets In Buffalo

As we get closer and closer to Fall and Winter here in Western New York, this is the perfect time to see some amazing sunsets in the 716. If you want to get together with friends and family there are several places in Western New York that will give you the best views of the sun setting out West.
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Western New York Town Changing the Max Speed Limit

Earlier this month, New York Governor and Buffalo native Kathy Hochul, approved a package of measures that are aimed at preventing car crash deaths, which includes allowing local governments in New York State to lower the maximum speed limit to 25 mph. While it's unclear exactly how many towns or...
LEWISTON, NY
96.1 The Breeze

It’s Here – Popular Roller Coaster Finally Re-Opens On Grand Island

It's been 3 years since people have had the chance to get on this classic. But the Niagara Amusement Park has announced that it's officially back. Remember when you were a kid, how exciting it was to go to an amusement park? The cotton candy and smell of popcorn...the sounds, the shows...If you're the kind of person that loves the uncertain clicking sound of a wooden rollercoaster as it climbs its first hill, you'll be excited to hear that one of your favorites from the past is back.
GRAND ISLAND, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Most ‘Amazing’ Car Spotted in Downtown Buffalo

It's rare to see such a "rare" and "amazing" car like this anywhere, let alone in the Queen City. In downtown Buffalo, you'll see all sorts of perceived nice cars. BMWs, Audis, Mercedes, even Mazzerattis. Occasionally you'll see something truly exotic like a Ferrari or Bently which you can almost guarantee is a Buffalo Bills player.
BUFFALO, NY
