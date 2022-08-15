Read full article on original website
Related
dekalbcountyga.gov
CEO Thurmond: Starting Salary Pay Boost will Make DeKalb Police and Firefighters Highest Paid in Georgia
Today, DeKalb CEO Michael Thurmond announced a 6.5-percent starting salary increase for all sworn police officers, making them the highest paid among large local governments in the state. “Protecting the lives and well-being of our residents and businesses is our top priority,” CEO Thurmond said. “Our Keep DeKalb Safe plan...
Comments / 0