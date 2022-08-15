ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marco Island, FL

Comments / 0

Related
Marconews.com

Letters to the Editor, Aug. 19

Four years ago, when I began to plan for my retirement, I made a list of features for a new community that were of importance to me. After much research on the Internet and visiting many communities, I discovered the semi-tropical island paradise of Marco Island. I wanted warm weather...
MARCO ISLAND, FL
Marconews.com

City’s anniversary will be celebrated next week

It was Aug. 27, 1997 when the people of Marco Island headed to the polls and voted to incorporate, and Marco Island officially became a city. City officials are planning a week of activities to mark the 25th anniversary. Scavenger hunt and beach day. It begins at 8 a.m., Aug....
MARCO ISLAND, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Marco Island, FL
Government
City
Marco Island, FL
Local
Florida Government
gulfshorebusiness.com

Treeline corridor proposed residential community denied permission to advertise

A proposed residential development on the northeast corner of Treeline Avenue and Daniels Parkway in Fort Myers was met with overwhelming opposition by hundreds of community members and some local government leaders. The developers, The Davis Group, asked Fort Myers City Council for permission Monday night to advertise the amendment...
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Bayfront community loses entertainment permit

A small community by the water is losing its ability to have live music because the city of Naples said they violated their entertainment permit. Last year, the city said they had live entertainment on a Wednesday, they’re only allowed to have it Thursday through Sunday. The people WINK...
NAPLES, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beautification#Volunteers#City Hall#Online Application
floridaweekly.com

Stock Announces new apartment community underway

Stock’s Luxury Apartment Living, a division of award-winning Stock Development, has announced the sitework for its newest luxury rental community, now underway. Corsa at Estero Crossing, which is located around a lake on the south side of Corkscrew Road just west of I-75 in Estero, is a pet-friendly community that will feature a total of 306 luxury apartments in six three-story buildings.
ESTERO, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Darden plans 4 new restaurants in Collier, Lee counties

In this Gulfshore Business report, foodies listen up, a popular restaurant company is expanding its footprint in Southwest Florida. You may or may not know the name Darden, but chances are you’ve eaten at one of the company’s restaurants. A Longhorn Steakhouse, still under construction in Cape Coral,...
CAPE CORAL, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Florida Weekly

Pulte Homes townhome model to highlight maintenance-free lifestyle in Sonoma Oaks

Pulte Homes has broken ground on its model home in Sonoma Oaks, a new gated community of 114 luxury townhomes coming to north Naples in late 2022. The professionally decorated model will showcase the flexibility, livability and quality construction which have made Pulte Homes one of the nation’s most recognized and trusted brands in homebuilding for 70 years.
NAPLES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Cape Coral residents upset with rising utility bills

A community is outraged over their rising utility bills, and one man is petitioning against a local electric company. So far, the petition has more than 1,000 signatures and continues to grow. Families all across Cape Coral are struggling, and the petition proves that many can’t handle the increase.
CAPE CORAL, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

More apartments planned for Cape Coral

West Palm Beach investment and development firm Shoreham Capital purchased a 26-acre development site at Tierra De Paz Loop near Pine Island Road for $11.5 million in June, according to property records. The company plans to build a $120 million, 412-unit community that will include a gym, pool, dog park, pickleball courts and a business center.
CAPE CORAL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Sanibel bans e-bikes on beaches

The City of Sanibel has officially banned e-bikes across its beaches. The Sanibel City Council had been discussing banning electronic bikes but on Tuesday voted to outlaw them on the beach and beach accesses. The ban will be implemented in 14 days, according to the city. The talk of getting...
SANIBEL, FL
coastalbreezenews.com

Patrick Wilkins Breaks Marco Real Estate Sales Record

Patrick Wilkins, a reputed name in the real estate industry, has been representing buyers and sellers in Marco Island and Naples, Florida since 1981. Patrick is a Broker Associate with RE/MAX Affinity Plus where he has been named as Top 1% of agents in the U.S. and Top 100 Agents in America.
WINKNEWS.com

Lee County considers major new development in North Fort Myers

On Wednesday, Lee County will consider the future of a development in North Fort Myers encompassing new houses, senior living facilities and townhomes as it looks at zoning to deal with the housing crisis. A developer is looking to add more single-family units and senior housing along Pritchett Parkway and...
LEE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Proposed safety measures for downtown Fort Myers

The city council wants changes to downtown Fort Myers, the goal is to protect people and put in new rules similar to one major Florida city. Johnny Streets, Jr. is a Fort Myers city councilman, and he shared some thoughts with WINK News. “The idea is to have people feel...
FORT MYERS, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy