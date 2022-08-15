Read full article on original website
Marconews.com
Letters to the Editor, Aug. 19
Four years ago, when I began to plan for my retirement, I made a list of features for a new community that were of importance to me. After much research on the Internet and visiting many communities, I discovered the semi-tropical island paradise of Marco Island. I wanted warm weather...
Marconews.com
Traffic study – City Council approves funding to improve Marco’s congestion issues
In a move to solve Marco Island’s traffic woes, City Council moves to fund an intelligent traffic study that would evaluate the changes needed to be made to improve traffic flow around the island. The study, which was approved for a $250,000 budget, would take place over the major...
Naples city staff reviewing Pride event as part of broader review of city events
After a Naples City Council meeting turned contentious Monday, Naples Mayor Teresa Heitmann says that their annual pride event will be reviewed, along with all other city events.
Marconews.com
City’s anniversary will be celebrated next week
It was Aug. 27, 1997 when the people of Marco Island headed to the polls and voted to incorporate, and Marco Island officially became a city. City officials are planning a week of activities to mark the 25th anniversary. Scavenger hunt and beach day. It begins at 8 a.m., Aug....
gulfshorebusiness.com
Treeline corridor proposed residential community denied permission to advertise
A proposed residential development on the northeast corner of Treeline Avenue and Daniels Parkway in Fort Myers was met with overwhelming opposition by hundreds of community members and some local government leaders. The developers, The Davis Group, asked Fort Myers City Council for permission Monday night to advertise the amendment...
WINKNEWS.com
City of Naples passes ordinance requiring landlords give 60-day notice of 5%+ rent increases
Your landlord will soon have to give you a notice if they want to raise your rent in Naples. The ordinance passed at city council Wednesday night six to one requires landlords to notify renters of a 5% increase in their rent. Landlords must give a 60-day notice in advance...
Naples City Council considering public hearing on beach smoking ban
Naples City Council is expected to call for a public hearing about a possible smoking ban along the city's public beaches.
WINKNEWS.com
Bayfront community loses entertainment permit
A small community by the water is losing its ability to have live music because the city of Naples said they violated their entertainment permit. Last year, the city said they had live entertainment on a Wednesday, they’re only allowed to have it Thursday through Sunday. The people WINK...
floridaweekly.com
Stock Announces new apartment community underway
Stock’s Luxury Apartment Living, a division of award-winning Stock Development, has announced the sitework for its newest luxury rental community, now underway. Corsa at Estero Crossing, which is located around a lake on the south side of Corkscrew Road just west of I-75 in Estero, is a pet-friendly community that will feature a total of 306 luxury apartments in six three-story buildings.
Your chance to name Naples' newest high school
The public has 10 days to submit their ideas for names for the 295,000 square-foot high school currently under construction.
WINKNEWS.com
Darden plans 4 new restaurants in Collier, Lee counties
In this Gulfshore Business report, foodies listen up, a popular restaurant company is expanding its footprint in Southwest Florida. You may or may not know the name Darden, but chances are you’ve eaten at one of the company’s restaurants. A Longhorn Steakhouse, still under construction in Cape Coral,...
Marconews.com
Who designed Collier County's 'I Voted' sticker? An eighth grader at East Naples Middle
The "I Voted" sticker given to those who vote in an election looks a little different in Collier County this year. The sticker this year features a gator holding an American flag, donning a patriotic outfit with fireworks in the background. Stars line the bottom of the sticker and "I Voted" is to the left of the gator.
Florida Weekly
Pulte Homes townhome model to highlight maintenance-free lifestyle in Sonoma Oaks
Pulte Homes has broken ground on its model home in Sonoma Oaks, a new gated community of 114 luxury townhomes coming to north Naples in late 2022. The professionally decorated model will showcase the flexibility, livability and quality construction which have made Pulte Homes one of the nation’s most recognized and trusted brands in homebuilding for 70 years.
WINKNEWS.com
Cape Coral residents upset with rising utility bills
A community is outraged over their rising utility bills, and one man is petitioning against a local electric company. So far, the petition has more than 1,000 signatures and continues to grow. Families all across Cape Coral are struggling, and the petition proves that many can’t handle the increase.
gulfshorebusiness.com
More apartments planned for Cape Coral
West Palm Beach investment and development firm Shoreham Capital purchased a 26-acre development site at Tierra De Paz Loop near Pine Island Road for $11.5 million in June, according to property records. The company plans to build a $120 million, 412-unit community that will include a gym, pool, dog park, pickleball courts and a business center.
WINKNEWS.com
Sanibel bans e-bikes on beaches
The City of Sanibel has officially banned e-bikes across its beaches. The Sanibel City Council had been discussing banning electronic bikes but on Tuesday voted to outlaw them on the beach and beach accesses. The ban will be implemented in 14 days, according to the city. The talk of getting...
coastalbreezenews.com
Patrick Wilkins Breaks Marco Real Estate Sales Record
Patrick Wilkins, a reputed name in the real estate industry, has been representing buyers and sellers in Marco Island and Naples, Florida since 1981. Patrick is a Broker Associate with RE/MAX Affinity Plus where he has been named as Top 1% of agents in the U.S. and Top 100 Agents in America.
WINKNEWS.com
Lee County considers major new development in North Fort Myers
On Wednesday, Lee County will consider the future of a development in North Fort Myers encompassing new houses, senior living facilities and townhomes as it looks at zoning to deal with the housing crisis. A developer is looking to add more single-family units and senior housing along Pritchett Parkway and...
WINKNEWS.com
Do court documents raise questions about Lee County schools’ policies for million-dollar contracts?
Newly uncovered information may raise questions about how the School District of Lee County awards contracts worth millions of dollars in taxpayer dollars to vendors. The information is part of the lawsuit between Alife Oakes and the district. It asks how and why certain decisions involving vendors were made. This...
WINKNEWS.com
Proposed safety measures for downtown Fort Myers
The city council wants changes to downtown Fort Myers, the goal is to protect people and put in new rules similar to one major Florida city. Johnny Streets, Jr. is a Fort Myers city councilman, and he shared some thoughts with WINK News. “The idea is to have people feel...
