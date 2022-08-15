Read full article on original website
Top Alabama target Edric Hill moves up decision date
Alabama is after a number of top defensive linemen in the class of 2023, especially considering it’s a position of need for Nick Saban and company this cycle. One prospect of note is Edric Hill, a four-star recruit from Kansas City (Mo.) North Kansas City, now has a commitment date set for Monday, Aug. 22. He will decide between Alabama, LSU, Mizzou, Oklahoma, Oregon and USC.
Strength of Alabama defensive line is in its numbers, Saban says
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Alabama can start the season with three senior defensive line starters. DJ Dale, Justin Eboigbe and Byron Young, all contributors each of the last three years, are back after starting a combined 22 games last season and are set to lead the group this fall. Having...
