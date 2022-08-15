Tonight's Friday Night Baseball doubleheader will air exclusively on Apple TV+. Fans have a few different ways to watch Friday Night Baseball on Apple TV+ for free. An Apple device is not required to watch tonight's games. Users just need an internet connection and any device which supports the Apple TV app, which can be found on many smart devices. Once you launch the app, you can select the game directly from there. If you're an MLB.tv subscriber, you can watch tonight's games by tapping on Apple TV+ within the MLB.tv app, and you'll be redirected to the Apple TV app (where available). The game will also be available to stream on tv.apple.com - just log in or create an Apple ID to get started.

ARLINGTON, TX ・ 8 HOURS AGO