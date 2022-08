Mango has been working to reduce the number of factories it uses in Myanmar in a bid to phase out production “due to the situation” in the military-controlled country, the Spanish retailer told Sourcing Journal on Friday. The fast-fashion chain, which ended the first six months of the year with 1.21 billion euros ($1.21 billion) in sales, didn’t provide specific numbers, but a list of Tier 1 and 2 factories on its website named 23 facilities, most of them situated in Yangon, the Southeast Asian nation’s largest city. Together, the factories make up 2.3 percent of Mango’s sourcing base. Most of...

