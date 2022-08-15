Read full article on original website
beckersspine.com
A Rutgers physician accused of 'ghost surgeries' will return — but with fewer responsibilities
A neurosurgeon with Rutgers University's two medical schools in New Jersey is returning to work less than a year after he was put on leave amid allegations of professional misconduct, according to the university. Anil Nanda, MD, was put on leave over allegations that he scheduled multiple surgeries, part of...
wrnjradio.com
Atlantic Health System welcomes Chief Health System Officer Scott Leighty
MORRISTOWN, NJ (Morris County) – Atlantic Health System has announce the arrival of Scott Leighty, FACHE, Executive Vice President, Chief Health System Officer. An experienced leader in hospital performance and strategic growth, Leighty will lend his talents to Atlantic Health System’s unwavering efforts to ensure extraordinary care and experiences for patients and their families.
MedPage Today
Hospital, Contractor Battle Over Anesthesiology Staff
A New Jersey hospital is suing an anesthesiology staffing firm over what it describes as serious staff shortages, while the firm is suing the hospital for poaching its doctors and other clinicians, according to a pair of lawsuits filed late last month. Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center (CBMC) in Livingston, New...
Patients Concerned After Major Hudson Valley Healthcare Service Provider Announcement
More than ever, patients have been more concerned about healthcare, their coverage, and staying healthy. However, Hudson Valley residents are wondering what the future will hold. A major Hudson Valley healthcare provider made an important announcement. The formerly known Orange Regional Medical Center is now Garnet Health Medical Center. This...
Legendary Millburn Deli is opening another N.J. location
One of New Jersey’s favorite sandwich shops is gearing up for an expansion. Millburn Deli, a staple in the Garden State’s sandwich scene dating back many decades, is opening a location in Westfield. The company recently signed a lease to open at 142-144 E. Broad St., owners Andrew...
hudsoncountyview.com
CarePoint, McCabe allege that Jersey City Medical Center violated ambulance transport deal
CarePoint Health and McCabe Ambulance Services filed a five-count lawsuit against the Jersey City Medical Center in Hudson County Superior Court last week, alleging that their competitor violated an ambulance transport agreement reached in 2016. ” … Beginning in at least in 2019, JCMC began redirecting, diverting and/or steering EMS...
The price of homes sold recently in North Jersey. Deed transfers, July 11-17, 2022.
Below are real estate transactions for Bergen, Essex, Hudson, Morris, Passaic, Sussex, Union and Warren counties for July 11-17, 2022. Information on New Jersey real estate transactions appears weekly on realestate.nj.com.
NJ councilwoman’s powerful dad bashes press for hit-and-run coverage
JERSEY CITY — Hudson County Executive Tom DeGise is dragging his local paper for its continued reporting on his daughter, Councilwoman Amy DeGise, following a hit-and-run last month. The county executive called The Jersey Journal a "rag" and a "mean spirited tabloid" in a Facebook post on Saturday. His...
Murphy lifts COVID testing requirement in New Jersey schools
HOBOKEN, N.J. -- Another COVID mandate has been lifted in New Jersey, just in time for the new school year.Regular testing will no longer be required for unvaccinated teachers and child care workers, CBS2's Christina Fan reported Monday.Back to school means back to normal this fall for teachers across the Garden State. Last year, remote learning and mask-wearing ended. This year, routine COVID testing will also become a part of the past."I think I do feel okay with it," one person said."It's a little iffy. It's a touchy subject," another said."Seeing the cases go up and down, I'm definitely a...
morristowngreen.com
Morristown board tosses controversial group home case
Five hearings and three adjournments were enough for Morristown’s zoning board, which on Wednesday tossed a group home application that has roiled the Historic District since November. If Cohome Inc. wants permission to use an outbuilding as a caretaker’s cottage, it now must start from scratch and re-apply, the...
Top Rutgers neurosurgeon returns after ‘ghost surgery’ charges. But report says he ‘pushed the envelope.’
A high-profile Rutgers neurosurgeon placed on paid administrative leave last year in the wake of so-called “ghost surgery” allegations is getting his job back, after an investigation by an outside law firm found insufficient evidence to conclude he was not present during critical portions of two medical procedures he had scheduled.
thedigestonline.com
These Three Hot Dog Joints Have Been Serving Jersey for a Combined 245 Years
New Jersey is rich in food history, no question. Pizza, bagels and Chinese American take-out are some of the longest-served fare in the state. An intense food history has lead to countless debates among Jersey residents:. Is it Taylor Ham or Pork Roll?. Is it a sub or a hoagie?
United Airlines flight from Newark diverted to Washington due to disruptive passenger
A disruptive passenger onboard a flight to Costa Rica from Newark Liberty International Airport caused the plane to be diverted to Washington’s Dulles hub early Wednesday, according to the airline.
hudsoncountyview.com
Jersey City Councilwoman DeGise was taken to court for unpaid bills at MRI center, medical lab
Jersey City Councilwoman-at-Large Amy DeGise was taken to court for unpaid bills at an MRI center and a medical lab during in 2016 and 2017, court records show. Jersey Advanced MRI & Diagnostic Center, located in North Bergen, filed a complaint in Hudson County Superior Court against DeGise via Denville-based attorney Michael Harrison on May 5th, 2016, according to a filing in the case.
These Spots Are Rated The Best Mexican Restaurants In New Jersey, New York and PA
Mexican food is best when it is authentic. When you are in the mood for a spicy, cheesy, hot meal you need to know where to go. Let’s face it, not all Mexican restaurants are created equal so we wanted to make sure you hit up only the best. These Mexican restaurants were just named the best in their state, so here is where you need to go in Jersey, NYC and PA for that make you drop to your knees quac.
We paid for it but can’t use it. That’s not fair. | Opinion
Note: This is a copy of our weekly Wednesday a.m. Opinion newsletter, which points out the most popular editorials and op-eds of the past week. Click HERE to sign up and never miss a week!. What does Deal, a shore town just north of Asbury Park, have in common with...
rcbizjournal.com
A Cidery At The Heart Of A Dispute Over Land Use Will Be Decided In Court
Cidery Attorney Says Business Has A Right To Operate At Its Location; Town Of Orangetown Disagrees. A Rockland County judge will have to decide the fate of a cidery in the Town of Orangetown because town officials and the business owners disagree on whether the operator has the right to serve hard cider to the public at its property.
NJ man trampled by car after getting struck by hit-run SUV at ‘deadliest intersection’
TRENTON — A man was struck by a hit-and-run SUV and was then pinned by another vehicle that ran him over Tuesday night at an intersection considered to be the most dangerous in the country. John Giordano, 66, was carrying ice in a baby carriage at the intersection of...
NBC New York
Strong Gas Smell Prompts Emergency Response in NJ; Preschool Evacuated
A New Jersey preschool was evacuated Wednesday as multiple fire and police units responded to complaints about a strong gas odor, authorities say. Reports of people possibly falling ill amid the stench on Okner Parkway in Livingston came in around 11 a.m. Meters showed high gas readings but said the issue appeared contained to the school.
New pizza spot: Is this the best pizza in NJ?
When it comes to pizza in New Jersey, the options are quite limitless. It appears you can’t drive 5 minutes without passing somewhere to grab a slice, yet new spots appear on the daily. Yet for all the “best pizza in New Jersey” contests people have, I always hear...
