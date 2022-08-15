ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wayne, NJ

Atlantic Health System welcomes Chief Health System Officer Scott Leighty

MORRISTOWN, NJ (Morris County) – Atlantic Health System has announce the arrival of Scott Leighty, FACHE, Executive Vice President, Chief Health System Officer. An experienced leader in hospital performance and strategic growth, Leighty will lend his talents to Atlantic Health System’s unwavering efforts to ensure extraordinary care and experiences for patients and their families.
MORRISTOWN, NJ
MedPage Today

Hospital, Contractor Battle Over Anesthesiology Staff

A New Jersey hospital is suing an anesthesiology staffing firm over what it describes as serious staff shortages, while the firm is suing the hospital for poaching its doctors and other clinicians, according to a pair of lawsuits filed late last month. Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center (CBMC) in Livingston, New...
LIVINGSTON, NJ
NJ.com

Legendary Millburn Deli is opening another N.J. location

One of New Jersey’s favorite sandwich shops is gearing up for an expansion. Millburn Deli, a staple in the Garden State’s sandwich scene dating back many decades, is opening a location in Westfield. The company recently signed a lease to open at 142-144 E. Broad St., owners Andrew...
WESTFIELD, NJ
CBS New York

Murphy lifts COVID testing requirement in New Jersey schools

HOBOKEN, N.J. -- Another COVID mandate has been lifted in New Jersey, just in time for the new school year.Regular testing will no longer be required for unvaccinated teachers and child care workers, CBS2's Christina Fan reported Monday.Back to school means back to normal this fall for teachers across the Garden State. Last year, remote learning and mask-wearing ended. This year, routine COVID testing will also become a part of the past."I think I do feel okay with it," one person said."It's a little iffy. It's a touchy subject," another said."Seeing the cases go up and down, I'm definitely a...
HOBOKEN, NJ
morristowngreen.com

Morristown board tosses controversial group home case

Five hearings and three adjournments were enough for Morristown’s zoning board, which on Wednesday tossed a group home application that has roiled the Historic District since November. If Cohome Inc. wants permission to use an outbuilding as a caretaker’s cottage, it now must start from scratch and re-apply, the...
MORRISTOWN, NJ
hudsoncountyview.com

Jersey City Councilwoman DeGise was taken to court for unpaid bills at MRI center, medical lab

Jersey City Councilwoman-at-Large Amy DeGise was taken to court for unpaid bills at an MRI center and a medical lab during in 2016 and 2017, court records show. Jersey Advanced MRI & Diagnostic Center, located in North Bergen, filed a complaint in Hudson County Superior Court against DeGise via Denville-based attorney Michael Harrison on May 5th, 2016, according to a filing in the case.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Beach Radio

These Spots Are Rated The Best Mexican Restaurants In New Jersey, New York and PA

Mexican food is best when it is authentic. When you are in the mood for a spicy, cheesy, hot meal you need to know where to go. Let’s face it, not all Mexican restaurants are created equal so we wanted to make sure you hit up only the best. These Mexican restaurants were just named the best in their state, so here is where you need to go in Jersey, NYC and PA for that make you drop to your knees quac.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
rcbizjournal.com

A Cidery At The Heart Of A Dispute Over Land Use Will Be Decided In Court

Cidery Attorney Says Business Has A Right To Operate At Its Location; Town Of Orangetown Disagrees. A Rockland County judge will have to decide the fate of a cidery in the Town of Orangetown because town officials and the business owners disagree on whether the operator has the right to serve hard cider to the public at its property.
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
NBC New York

Strong Gas Smell Prompts Emergency Response in NJ; Preschool Evacuated

A New Jersey preschool was evacuated Wednesday as multiple fire and police units responded to complaints about a strong gas odor, authorities say. Reports of people possibly falling ill amid the stench on Okner Parkway in Livingston came in around 11 a.m. Meters showed high gas readings but said the issue appeared contained to the school.
LIVINGSTON, NJ
94.5 PST

New pizza spot: Is this the best pizza in NJ?

When it comes to pizza in New Jersey, the options are quite limitless. It appears you can’t drive 5 minutes without passing somewhere to grab a slice, yet new spots appear on the daily. Yet for all the “best pizza in New Jersey” contests people have, I always hear...
JERSEY CITY, NJ

