High school seniors who played contact sports appeared to be the most likely to abuse prescription stimulants during school, and up to 10 years after graduating. High school seniors who play sports were suggested to be more likely than nonathletes to misuse prescription stimulants in young adulthood, according to researchers at the University of Michigan. Among the 12th graders who play sports, contact sport athletes are even more likely to misuse prescriptions than noncontact sports athletes, according to the study findings.

ANN ARBOR, MI ・ 3 DAYS AGO