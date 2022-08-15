Read full article on original website
Opioid Prescriptions for US Patients With Cancer, Non-Cancer Pain Falls, Study Results Show
Analysis looks at those with arthritis, chronic pain, headaches, lower back pain, and neuropathic pain between 2012 and 2019. The number of individuals in the United States who are privately insured and are prescribed opioid medication for cancer pain and non-cancer-related chronic pain declined between 2012 and 2019, according to the results of a study conducted by Sachini Bandara and Emma McGinty of Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health and Mark Bicket of the University of Michigan and published in PLOS ONE.1.
Walgreens Urges Flu Shots Be Administered Early This Year, Offers Walgreens Cash Rewards for Vaccinations
Experts predict a bad flu season in the US in 2022, noting children and pregnant women in their third trimester are recommended to be the first in line for flu vaccination. A large rise in flu cases in Australia has led Walgreens to offer a $5 Walgreens Cash incentive to individuals vaccinated at any Walgreens during August through December 2022 (excluding September) and a $10 Walgreens Cash reward during the month of September 2022.1.
Common Antibiotic Associated with Rare, Severe Adverse Effects for Patients with Advanced Chronic Kidney Disease
A new study warns that fluoroquinolone could increase the risk of altered mental status and hospitalizations for advanced chronic kidney disease patients, though it is rare. Older patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) who were administered fluoroquinolone at higher than recommended doses were more likely to be hospitalized, according to a study published in JAMA Open Network.
Cancer Deaths from Smoking Cigarettes Cause Billions in Lost Earnings
A new study found that reduced tobacco use lowered deaths, person-years of lost life, and lost earnings across many states nationwide. Researchers at the American Cancer Society (ACS) found that deaths from cigarette smoking in 2019 led to more than 2 million person-years of lost life (PYLL)—a measure of premature mortality—and $21 billion in lost earnings. This particularly affected states with weak tobacco control policies, according to the study, which was published in the International Journal of Cancer.
Study: New Nasal Vaccine Shows Promise for Protection Against COVID-19, HIV
Investigators find that establishing immunity in the mucosal areas establishes a frontline defense against these diseases. A new vaccine through mucosal tissues in the nose could lead to better protection against pathogens, such as HIV and SARS-CoV-2, according to the results of a study published in Science Translational Medicine, the medical journal published by the American Association for the Advancement of Science.
Study: Gout Flare Ups Can Lead to Four-Times Higher Risk of Heart Attack, Stroke
Patients with gout have a 4 times greater risk of a cardiovascular episode within the 60 days following their flare up. For patients with gout, a flare up could increase their risk of heart attack or stroke for 4 months after the event, according to research published by experts at the University of Nottingham in JAMA.
FDA Approves Companion Diagnostic for Trastuzumab Deruxtecan in HER2-Mutated Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer
The Oncomine Dx Target Test is a next-generation sequencing–based companion diagnostic developed to analyze 23 genes associated with non–small cell lung cancer in patients who harbor an activating HER2 mutation. The FDA granted approval to the Oncomine Dx Target Test as a companion diagnostic to identify patients with...
FDA Approves Zynteglo for Patients with Beta-thalassemia Requiring Regular Blood Transfusions
Zynteglo was approved for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with beta-thalassemia who require regular red blood cell transfusions after safety and efficacy were demonstrated in clinical trials. The FDA approved betibeglogene autotemcel (Zynteglo; bluebird bio) for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with beta-thalassemia who require regular...
Study: High School Seniors Playing Contact Sports Are 50% More Likely to Misuse Prescription Stimulants in the Future
High school seniors who played contact sports appeared to be the most likely to abuse prescription stimulants during school, and up to 10 years after graduating. High school seniors who play sports were suggested to be more likely than nonathletes to misuse prescription stimulants in young adulthood, according to researchers at the University of Michigan. Among the 12th graders who play sports, contact sport athletes are even more likely to misuse prescriptions than noncontact sports athletes, according to the study findings.
Social Determinants of Health Play Key Role in Patients’ Health Journey
Specialty pharmacies are well positioned to address disparities that affect outcomes. Although advances in screening, treatment, and survivability provide hope for patients with cancer, data demonstrating ongoing disparities in health outcomes indicate these benefits are not experienced equally. A recent study showed that over 2 decades, the 5-year survival rate for patients younger than 50 with colorectal cancer improved for White individuals but not for those who are Black, Hispanic, or Asian American. Additionally, Black patients with multiple myeloma have more than double the mortality rate seen among White patients.1.
Reducing Dietary Sodium Is Key for Older Adults With Hypertension
Advise restriction of the nutrient, along with intensive BP control, regimens promoting adherence, use of chlorthalidone in CKD. Twenty years ago, the ALLHAT trial (NCT00000542) definitively identified high blood pressure (HBP) as a primary risk factor for cardiovascular disease (CVD) and death.1,2. Recent research has identified some topics that are...
Advances in Glioblastoma Multiforme Shift the Treatment Paradigm
As local drug delivery technology evolves, the field is set for monumental change. Glioblastoma multiforme (GBM) is an aggressive malignant brain tumor predominantly found in adults. Even with the latest advances in cancer therapeutics, the few drugs that have been able to cross the blood-brain barrier (BBB) and reach the tumor directly face the hurdle of the BBB being disrupted in the process. With only approximately 5% of patients living 5 years after diagnosis, professionals desperately need a solution.
New Therapeutic Targets Could Treat Colon Tumors, Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Scientists found that inhibiting certain immune system receptors could treat colon cancer and other diseases of the gastrointestinal tract. Scientists from Tokyo University of Science have discovered a new therapy that targets dendrite cell immunoreceptors (DCIR), which could treat inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) and colorectal cancer. The team’s findings were published online in Cell Reports.1.
Study: Acupuncture Dynamically Alters Brain Activity for Those With Migraine Without Aura
Analysis is based on functional magnetic resonance imaging to provide insight into the effective connectivity. Individuals with migraine without aura (MwoA) showed a decreased dynamic amplitude of low frequency fluctuation (dALFF) variability in the rostral ventromedial medulla (RVM), right precuneus (PCUN.R), and superior lobe of left cerebellum (Cerebellum_Crus1_L) but progressively recovered after an individual’s first and 12th acupuncture treatment session, according to the results of a study published in Frontiers in Neuroscience.
Expert: Pharmacies Serving as Extenders for Opioid Treatment Programs May Help Significantly Decrease Deaths From Opioid Use Disorder
Pharmacies can play a key role in supporting patients with opioid use disorder and helping diminish stigma for patients treated with methadone, who are told by some they are still addicts despite trying to receive help. Pharmacy Times interviewed Jonathan Watanabe, PharmD, MS, PhD, BCGP, professor of clinical pharmacy and...
Daily Medication Pearl: Zoledronic Acid (Zometa)
Zoledronic acid (Zometa) is indicated for the treatment of hypercalcemia that may occur with cancer. Dosing: 4 mg as a single-use intravenous infusion over no less than 15 minutes, 4 mg as retreatment after a minimum of 7 days. Dosage forms: 4 mg/100 mL single-use ready-to-use bottles, 4 mg/5 mL...
AstraZeneca, Daiichi Sankyo’s Enhertu Meets Primary Endpoint of Progression-Free Survival
The drug also meets the key secondary endpoint of improved overall survival for treatment for individuals with HER2 positive unresectable and/or metastatic breast cancer. AstraZeneca and Daiichi Sankyo announced positive topline results from the DESTINYBreast02 (NCT03523585) phase 3 trial of trastuzumab deruxtecan (Enhertu) compared with the physician’s choice of treatment for individuals with HER2 positive unresectable and/or metastatic breast cancer who were previously treated with trastuzumab emtansine.
Study: Mass Screening, Peer Support Helps Reduce HIV Transmission, Community Viral Load
High rates of HIV can decrease with community-based support. Connecting individuals who inject drugs with large-scale HIV screening and peer support was found to reduce uncontrolled HIV among users by over 40%, according to a new study from researchers in Haiphong, Vietnam. Haiphong suffered both heroin injection and HIV epidemics...
New Psychoeducational Suicide Prevention Module Found Superior to Usual Care in Patients With Substance Use Disorders
The Preventing Addiction Related Suicide module was found to better improve suicide knowledge, increase help-seeking behaviors, and reduce maladaptive attitudes compared with usual care for patients with substance use disorders. The Preventing Addiction Related Suicide (PARS) module was found to be superior to usual care in improving suicide knowledge, maladaptive...
Study Results Show Leisure Activities May Help Lower Dementia Risk by up to 23%
The meta-analysis reviews 38 available studies on the effects of cognitive, physical, and social activities on brain function. Leisure activities, including doing yoga, reading and spending time with family and friends, may help lower the risk of dementia, according to the results of a meta-analysis published online on August 10, 2022, in Neurology, the medical journal of the American Academy of Neurology.
