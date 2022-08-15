Read full article on original website
Related
pharmacytimes.com
FDA Approves Zynteglo for Patients with Beta-thalassemia Requiring Regular Blood Transfusions
Zynteglo was approved for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with beta-thalassemia who require regular red blood cell transfusions after safety and efficacy were demonstrated in clinical trials. The FDA approved betibeglogene autotemcel (Zynteglo; bluebird bio) for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with beta-thalassemia who require regular...
pharmacytimes.com
Advances in Glioblastoma Multiforme Shift the Treatment Paradigm
As local drug delivery technology evolves, the field is set for monumental change. Glioblastoma multiforme (GBM) is an aggressive malignant brain tumor predominantly found in adults. Even with the latest advances in cancer therapeutics, the few drugs that have been able to cross the blood-brain barrier (BBB) and reach the tumor directly face the hurdle of the BBB being disrupted in the process. With only approximately 5% of patients living 5 years after diagnosis, professionals desperately need a solution.
pharmacytimes.com
Daily Medication Pearl: Zoledronic Acid (Zometa)
Zoledronic acid (Zometa) is indicated for the treatment of hypercalcemia that may occur with cancer. Dosing: 4 mg as a single-use intravenous infusion over no less than 15 minutes, 4 mg as retreatment after a minimum of 7 days. Dosage forms: 4 mg/100 mL single-use ready-to-use bottles, 4 mg/5 mL...
pharmacytimes.com
High Dose of Tisagenlecleucel Linked to Better Survival Rate for B-Cell Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia
For pediatric patients with B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia, higher doses of tisagenlecleucel increased their rate of survival after 1 year by nearly 30%. Young patients with B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL) who received higher doses of tisagenlecleucel, a chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapy, within the FDA-approved range experienced a significantly higher 1-year survival rate compared to patients who received lower doses, according to a study published in Blood Advances.
IN THIS ARTICLE
pharmacytimes.com
Opioid Prescriptions for US Patients With Cancer, Non-Cancer Pain Falls, Study Results Show
Analysis looks at those with arthritis, chronic pain, headaches, lower back pain, and neuropathic pain between 2012 and 2019. The number of individuals in the United States who are privately insured and are prescribed opioid medication for cancer pain and non-cancer-related chronic pain declined between 2012 and 2019, according to the results of a study conducted by Sachini Bandara and Emma McGinty of Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health and Mark Bicket of the University of Michigan and published in PLOS ONE.1.
pharmacytimes.com
Daily OTC Pearl: Uric Acid Cleanse
Uric Acid Cleanse helps to managing uric acid levels for kidney support. Helps keep the uric acid levels healthy. Take 1 capsule every day. Keep product away from all other medications. Keep out of the reach of children. Store at normal room temperature.
pharmacytimes.com
Cancer Patients Self-Report Significant Improvement in Quality of Life With Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors
Researchers suggest that immune checkpoint inhibitors significantly preserve the quality of life in patients with cancer. Researchers found a positive association between treatment with immune checkpoint inhibitors (ICIs) and patient-reported quality of life (QoL) for individuals with advanced tumors. ICIs can be used as a monotherapy or work alongside other classes of anticancer drugs to preserve a healthy QoL.
pharmacytimes.com
FDA Approves First, Only NMDA Receptor Antagonist for Major Depressive Disorder
Auvelity uses the first new oral mechanism of action for major depressive disorder in more than 60 years. Officials with the FDA have approved Auvelity (dextromethorphan Hbr -bupropion HCI; Axsome Therapeutics) extended-release tablets for the treatment of adults with major depressive disorder. Auvelity is the first and only rapid-acting oral medication approved for major depressive disorder with labeling of statistically significant antidepressant efficacy compared to placebo starting at 1 week.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
pharmacytimes.com
Study: Acupuncture Dynamically Alters Brain Activity for Those With Migraine Without Aura
Analysis is based on functional magnetic resonance imaging to provide insight into the effective connectivity. Individuals with migraine without aura (MwoA) showed a decreased dynamic amplitude of low frequency fluctuation (dALFF) variability in the rostral ventromedial medulla (RVM), right precuneus (PCUN.R), and superior lobe of left cerebellum (Cerebellum_Crus1_L) but progressively recovered after an individual’s first and 12th acupuncture treatment session, according to the results of a study published in Frontiers in Neuroscience.
pharmacytimes.com
Frequent Naps Increase Risk of High Blood Pressure, Stroke
Investigators reported that people who frequently naps may have an increased risk of high blood pressure and ischemic stroke by 12% compared to people who do not nap. For some, there is nothing more refreshing than taking a nap. However, research published today in Hypertension, an American Heart Association journal, found that regular naps are associated with greater risks for high blood pressure and stroke.
pharmacytimes.com
Pharmacy Focus: Technician Edition With NHA - Technician Perceptions of Patients With Opioid Use Disorder
On the first episode, Jeremy Sasser and Jessica Langley-Loep, from the National Healthcareer Association, discuss pharmacy technician's perceptions of patients who may have opioid use disorder. In this first episode of “Pharmacy Focus: Technician Edition,” hosts Jeremy Sasser and Jessica Langley-Loep from the National Healthcareer Association welcome guests Dr. James...
pharmacytimes.com
FDA Approves Companion Diagnostic for Trastuzumab Deruxtecan in HER2-Mutated Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer
The Oncomine Dx Target Test is a next-generation sequencing–based companion diagnostic developed to analyze 23 genes associated with non–small cell lung cancer in patients who harbor an activating HER2 mutation. The FDA granted approval to the Oncomine Dx Target Test as a companion diagnostic to identify patients with...
pharmacytimes.com
Cancer Deaths from Smoking Cigarettes Cause Billions in Lost Earnings
A new study found that reduced tobacco use lowered deaths, person-years of lost life, and lost earnings across many states nationwide. Researchers at the American Cancer Society (ACS) found that deaths from cigarette smoking in 2019 led to more than 2 million person-years of lost life (PYLL)—a measure of premature mortality—and $21 billion in lost earnings. This particularly affected states with weak tobacco control policies, according to the study, which was published in the International Journal of Cancer.
pharmacytimes.com
New Therapeutic Targets Could Treat Colon Tumors, Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Scientists found that inhibiting certain immune system receptors could treat colon cancer and other diseases of the gastrointestinal tract. Scientists from Tokyo University of Science have discovered a new therapy that targets dendrite cell immunoreceptors (DCIR), which could treat inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) and colorectal cancer. The team’s findings were published online in Cell Reports.1.
pharmacytimes.com
Study: Abbott’s 2 Blood-Based Biomarkers Can Predict Severity of Traumatic Brain Injury
Investigators used the FDA-approved concussions test i-STAT TBI Plasma and the company’s core laboratory Architect instrument. The ability of 2 blood-based biomarkers can predict how individuals will recover from traumatic brain injuries (TBI), according to the results of a study published in The Lancet Neurology. Testing for the 2...
pharmacytimes.com
Study: Children Infected With Mild COVID-19 May Still Develop Long Symptoms
Investigators from University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston analyze data from individuals aged 5 to 18 years enrolled in the Texas CARES survey. Even though individuals who are hospitalized with COVID-19 are more susceptible to developing long COVID, children infected with COVID-19 who are not hospitalized still experienced long COVID symptoms for up to 3 months, the results of a study by UTHealth Houston showed.
pharmacytimes.com
FDA Approves Citrate-Free High-Concentration Humira Biosimilar Hadlima
Adalimumab-bwwd is a tumor necrosis factor blocker indicated for rheumatoid arthritis, juvenile idiopathic arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, Crohn disease, ulcerative colitis, and plaque psoriasis. The FDA has approved the citrate-free, high-concentration 100mg/mL formulation of adalimumab-bwwd (Hadlima; Samsung Bioepis Co Ltd, Organon & Co), a biosimilar referencing adalimumab (Humira; AbbVie...
pharmacytimes.com
Empagliflozin Reduces Myocardial Glucose Metabolic Rate for Type 2 Diabetes Patients Without Coronary Artery Disease
Treatment with empagliflozin also found to improve cardiac geometry, myocardial mechano-energetic efficiency, and cardiac function. Treatment with empagliflozin (Jardiance) in patients with type 2 diabetes (T2D) without coronary artery disease leads to a significant reduction in the myocardial glucose metabolic rate, according to a study recently published in Diabetes, Obesity, and Metabolism.
pharmacytimes.com
mRNA Vaccines for RSV, Flu, COVID-19 Could Change Immunizations Landscape
Francesca Ceddia, MD, senior vice president of respiratory vaccines at Moderna, discussed how mRNA vaccines could change the treatment landscape for respiratory illnesses. In an interview with Pharmacy Times, Francesca Ceddia, MD, senior vice president of respiratory vaccines at Moderna, discussed what the company is focused on for the future and how mRNA vaccines could change the treatment landscape for respiratory illnesses.
Comments / 0