Orem holds on for 21-14 win against Desert Pines

The Orem football team has been living dangerously so far in 2022. The Tigers escaped with a one-point win at East last week and on Friday, overcame numerous penalties. and a late fumble to emerge with a 21-14 victory against Desert Pines (Nevada) in Orem. Nursing that seven-point lead late...
OREM, UT
20 Questions: Getting to know the Cougars with Lopini Katoa

BYU senior running back Lopini Katoa helped lead American Fork to the 5A state championship game in 2014. Can you think of anyone better to answer our “20 Questions” feature?. Katoa actually first committed to Oregon State in 2015 but after serving a church mission to Missouri opted...
PROVO, UT
Guest opinion: Join our compact with Utah

In early August, as the University of Utah tour bus was about to cross the county line into Utah County territory, a few of the passengers jokingly started singing the BYU fight song. I think I surprised them when I knew the words! Blasphemy? Maybe. But my mother was a BYU grad, after all.
UTAH STATE
Joy Moesser Harmon

Our sweet wife, mother, and grandmother Joy Moesser Harmon passed away peacefully in her sleep on August 10, 2022. She was born September 23, 1936 in Afton, Wyoming to Franklin William and Mae Wolfley Moesser. Joy was raised in a loving home filled with music and was blessed with a beautiful soprano voice. In high school she won the Lincoln County Farm Bureau talent contest and traveled to Chicago to compete in the national competition. After high school Joy attended Brigham Young University. As a student, Joy continued using her gift of singing by forming a musical trio with her sisters Bonnie and Dorene. They called themselves The Moesser Sisters and performed all over Utah county.
PROVO, UT
Anna Marie Mellor

Anna Marie Mellor, 86, of Lake Shore (Spanish Fork), Utah passed away on August 15th, 2022. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Walker Funeral Home of Spanish Fork, Utah. www.walkermemorials.com.
SPANISH FORK, UT
Sterling Hill

Sterling Cornaby Hill, 78, lived the definition of his name. Born Jan. 16, 1944 in Payson, UT to LeRoy and Eva Cornaby Hill, he left Earth August 10, 2022 better for having been here. Sterling brightened areas of Utah County and San Jose, CA during his life. He is remembered...
PAYSON, UT
Provo’s Covey Center for the Arts names new GM

Provo’s Covey Center for the Arts has been without a general manager since the death of Paul Duerden, who helped open the center, in April. Duerden came from the Brigham Young University and, for 15 years, worked side-by-side with Pam Cluff. This week, she officially stepped into Duerden’s shoes as the general manager of the arts facility.
PROVO, UT
Springville officials plan for 2023 opening of bike park

The Springville Park and Recreation Department has worked for two years to open Cherry Ridge Bike Park. Stacey Child, Springville’s Parks and Recreation director, said she is hopeful the park will be open July 1, 2023. The project was budgeted at approximately $2.2 million and has been covered by impact fees. All park ideas and designs are still in the concept phase and are subjected to change.
SPRINGVILLE, UT
Ila Joy Rosenlof

Ila Joy Rosenlof, 83, of Spanish Fork, Utah passed away on August 15, 2022. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Walker Funeral Home of Spanish Fork, Utah. www.walkermemorials.com.
SPANISH FORK, UT
Karl J. Furr, Jr

Karl J. Furr, Jr, 91, passed away August 13, 2022. Arrangements entrusted to Berg Mortuary of Orem 801-225-2131. Condolences and life story at www.bergmortuary.com.
OREM, UT
Kent Blaine McKell

Kent Blaine McKell, 74, our beloved spouse, father, grandfather, and friend passed away on August 8, 2022. Kent was born February 2, 1948 in Payson, Utah to Mark Allen McKell and Erma Powell McKell. He had an older sister Marilyn Moore who he adored and a younger brother Allen Glade McKell who he had many adventures with.
PAYSON, UT
Arlene Markham Peterson

Arlene Markham Peterson passed away August 9, 2022, in Spanish Fork, Utah. She was born on Feb. 3, 1940, to Henry Rodger Markham and Grace Afton Losee in Leland, Utah. She was married to Wayne Eugene Peterson (deceased). Arlene is survived by her son Bryon (Carrie) Peterson of Sp. Fork, daughter Valinda (Jesse) Hanks, son Kelly (Alison) Peterson of Salem, 10 grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren. Funeral will be 8/16/22 at 11:00 am, at the Palmyra Stake Center, 505 E. 900 N., Spanish Fork, UT. There will be a viewing 8/15/22 from 6 to 8 pm at Walker Mortuary and from 9:45 to 10:45 am at the church before the funeral. www.walkermemorials.com.
SPANISH FORK, UT
Robert (Bob) Maughan

Robert (Bob) Maughan passed away August 6, 2022, surrounded by his family, after a short battle with pancreatic cancer. Bob was born July 21, 1953, in Las Vegas, Nevada to Paul and Ruth Maughan. He was the baby of the family and, according to his three siblings, he was treated as such by his parents.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Linda Kay Johnson

Linda Kay Johnson, 75, of Orem, passed away August 13, 2022. Funeral Services will be Saturday, August 20, 2022, 11 a.m. in the Sharon Park South Building, 225 East 200 North, Orem. Family and friends may visit at the church Friday evening from 6:00 – 8:00 pm or Saturday morning from 9:30-10:30 a.m. Interment will be in the Orem City Cemetery. Condolences and memories may be shared on www.walkersanderson.com where a full life sketch is available.
OREM, UT
Bruce V Norton

Bruce V Norton, 74, passed away August 3, 2022. Arrangements entrusted to Berg Mortuary of Provo 801-373-1841. Condolences and life story at www.bergmortuary.com.
PROVO, UT
Lehi raises taxes for first time in over 20 years

The Lehi City Council unanimously approved a resolution on Tuesday to increase taxes for the first time in over 20 years. A public hearing and vote on the controversial resolution took place during a special city council meeting held at the Lehi City Hall. While Lehi’s certified tax rate for 2021 was .001429, the newly approved certified tax rate for 2022 will be .001189 with a projected revenue increase of $390,000.
LEHI, UT
