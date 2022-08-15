Bryan Police Response To An Unsubstantiated 9-1-1 Hostage Call Leads To Finding 27 Snakes And The Arrests Of The Parents Of Five Children

Read full article on original website
wtaw.com
Three Roommates And A Friend Are Arrested By College Station Police On Multiple Drug Charges
College Station police conducting a search of a home on Wednesday led to the arrests of three roommates and a friend on drug charges. Officers found in the home, psychedelic mushrooms, cocaine, THC, and marijuana. The arrest report for 23 year old Nickolas Elko stated he sold candy bars containing...
wtaw.com
Local Drivers Arrested For DWI With Prior Convictions
A College Station man is arrested for the second time this year for DWI with two prior convictions. Tuesday night, College Station police responded to a witness report of a car running a red light then crashing through the gates of an electrical substation at Harvey Mitchell and Rio Grande. According to the CSPD arrest report, the car was still running and was in drive. The officer turned off the engine, got the keys, and two other officers removed the driver. The driver told officers he intended to go inside the substation that is shared by BTU and College Station Utilities. A BTU spokeswoman says there was no damage to the electrical system and no power outages. There was significant damage to the entry gates. The driver, 32 year old Jeremy Ashton Smith, was also charged with criminal mischief. As of Friday morning, Smith remains jailed in lieu of bonds totaling $12,000 dollars. Formal charges remain pending against Smith from a DWI arrest on January 22.
Cameron police say former sergeant indicted for tampering with evidence
A former sergeant with the Cameron Police Department was indicted by a Milam County Grand Jury on Thursday.
wtaw.com
College Station Man Jailed On A Drug Charge Now Accused Of Two Vehicle Burglaries
A College Station man who has been in jail for more than three months on a drug charge now faces misdemeanor charges in Brazos County district court of committing two vehicle burglaries. Arrest reports released by College Station police on Tuesday say 27 year old Antonio Wilson and an unidentified...
wtaw.com
Bryan Man On Parole Arrested On Drug Charges For The Second Time Since May And A Jail Inmate Awaiting Transfer To State Custody Arrested For Assaulting Another Inmate
Ten days before parole was scheduled to end, a Bryan man returns to jail for the second time in the last three months on drug charges. A Bryan police arrest report details the execution of a search warrant last Thursday where officers found almost ten pounds of marijuana, 125 ecstasy pills, and three guns…one of which was reported stolen to College Station police. 30 year old Demarcus Ross told officers he buys one hundred ecstasy pills at a time for personal use and is not a dealer. Ross, who is awaiting trial on a misdemeanor marijuana charge from May, is out of jail after posting bonds on the new charges totaling $28,000 dollars.
fox44news.com
Cameron Police Officer accused of Tampering with Evidence
Milam County (FOX 44) — The Milam County District Attorney’s office announced Thursday afternoon that a grand jury indicted a Cameron Police Department sergeant on a Tampering with Evidence charge. The DA’s office says the sergeant is James N. Sherer, who is 40 years old. According the...
kgns.tv
Mother and two children from Bryan found safe in Jim Hogg County
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A mother and her two children are safe after DPS Troopers identified them during a traffic stop. The incident happened on Wednesday in Jim Hogg County after the driver of the vehicle they were in was pulled over. After an initial roadside investigation, the 25-year- old...
UPDATE: 7-year-old girl abducted from College Station hospital found safe
A 7-year-old girl was abducted from a College Station hospital and is in serious danger of death or bodily injury, according to an AMBER Alert. She was later found okay.
KWTX
Central Texas woman sentenced in deadly ambush of MCC student
GROESBECK, Texas (KWTX) - A Groesbeck woman who helped lure a McLennan Community College student into a robbery that resulted in his shooting death in January 2020 was sentenced to 35 years in prison Thursday. Willow Region Smith, 20, pleaded guilty to a reduced murder charge and to three counts...
Burleson County Chief Deputy announces retirement from law enforcement
BURLESON COUNTY, Texas — John Pollock, the Chief Deputy for the Burleson County Sheriff’s Office, announced that he will be retiring from his position in December of this year. Pollock was shot in 2021 after he attempted to serve a warrant to a suspect in a case, who...
KWTX
18-year-old Bryan resident arrested for murder of ride-share driver
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A 18-year-old from Bryan was arrested for the murder of a ride-share driver on Monday. Bryan police confirmed officers were investigating a “suspicious death” in a neighborhood north of downtown on Aug. 14. Around 8:30 a.m., officers responded to the 200 block of West Pruitt Street for reports of a “deceased person” in the backyard of a home.
KWTX
District attorney in Brazos Valley sends convicted child rapist back to prison
ANDERSON, Texas (KBTX) - The Grimes County District Attorney’s Office this week sent a convicted child rapist back to prison after he was released on parole. In December 2020, Scott Hunter Colley, 57, led Grimes County law enforcement on a chase after they responded to a disturbance in the Bedias area. Following the pursuit he was taken into custody in Walker County and on Wednesday of this week he pled guilty to a charge of Evading Detention in a vehicle.
SWAT team responds to barricaded suspect near Texas A&M: Police
At least one person has barricaded themselves inside an apartment near Texas A&M University, prompting a SWAT team response, police said.
fox44news.com
Victim, suspect in Bryan murder investigation identified
BRYAN, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: The victim and suspect in the Bryan murder investigation have been identified by police. Officers responded at around 8:30 a.m. Sunday to the 200 block of W Pruitt Street for reports of a dead body in the backyard of a residence. They found a woman with an apparent gunshot wound who appeared to have been dropped off at this location.
Click2Houston.com
Conroe man sentenced for violently abducting 17-year-old ex from northwest Houston to Florida: DOJ
HOUSTON – A 24-year-old Conroe man will serve nearly 10 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to kidnapping his 17-year-old ex-girlfriend from northwest Houston, U.S. Attorney Jennifer B. Lowery announced Monday. Roaim Shams Shaikh pleaded guilty on April 19. U.S. District Judge Lynn Hughes ordered Shaikh to 131...
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
Conroe ISD bus driver dropped off 3rd grader and 5-year-old twins at wrong stops 4 days apart
A mother is outraged at Conroe ISD after her 5-year-old twins were dropped off at a wrong stop. It turns out the bus driver behind the error has done this before. The concern is mounting for some Conroe ISD families after they say three elementary students were unaccounted for by the same bus driver, causing stress and chaos for both families four days apart.
fox44news.com
Missing Brazos Valley girl found, suspect in custody
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: The missing girl from the Brazos Valley has been found. The Bryan Police Department confirmed on Wednesday night that seven-year-old Ana Cristina Torres Medina was safely found in Jim Hogg County, and the suspect is in custody. This comes after a regional...
wtaw.com
Two Men Arrested After A Brazos County Sheriff’s Deputy Hears Gunfire At 2:30 In The Morning
A Brazos County sheriff’s deputy hearing gunfire around 2:30 last Friday morning near the Bryan Target store led to two arrests. According to arrest reports, a pickup that was leaving the area was stopped. After the deputy saw a handgun in the passenger floorboard, that led to a search...
kwhi.com
ONE PERSON ARRESTED AFTER DISTURBANCE
One person was arrested early Sunday morning after a disturbance call. Brenham Police report that early Sunday morning at 4:40, Officer Connor Caskey responded to the 400 block of East Alamo Street for a disturbance. After investigation, Gisella Rios-Aguilar, 22 of Brenham, was taken into custody for Assault Causing Bodily Injury to a Family Member and transported to the Washington County Jail.
kwhi.com
HOUSTON WOMAN ARRESTED AFTER TRAFFIC STOP
A Houston Woman was arrested Tuesday after a traffic stop. Brenham Police report that Tuesday evening at 6:55, Officer Tina Bruno conducted a traffic stop in the 900 block of Highway 290 West for a vehicle violation. The passenger, Jazmine Danila Malicoat, 24 of Houston, was placed under arrest for Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Marijuana less than 2 Oz. Malicoat was transported to the Washington County Jail where she was booked in.
