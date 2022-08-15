Read full article on original website
DL-Online
Crime and fire report: Frazee man arrested in domestic assault; woman injured after being thrown from horse
5:40 a.m., near Lake Park, a gray 2014 Chevrolet Silverado was reported stolen. 7:48 a.m., near Front Street, Detroit Lakes, debit cards were stolen from a vehicle. The cards were canceled. 10:18 a.m., near Highway 10, Detroit Lakes, two-vehicle crash. One transported to Essentia St. Mary’s with possible injuries.
DL-Online
Lake Detroiters propose city pick up aquatic weed tab next year
DETROIT LAKES — The Lake Detroiters Association requested the city pick up the tab for aquatic weed removal around Detroit Lake beginning in 2023. During an Aug. 18 Detroit Lakes budget work session, Brad Wimmer, a member of the association, said aquatic weeds that accumulate on their shorelines have been removed once per week for the last 15 years and the costs have always been covered until now.
valleynewslive.com
Moorhead woman hurt after crashing into freeway wall
MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - At least one Moorhead woman is hurt after crashing into a wall on I-94. The crash happened just before 6:30 PM Wednesday. State Patrol says a 57-year-old woman from Moorhead was driving a Chevy Malibu eastbound on I-94 when she left the road just before Exit 1 and went into the right ditch, then struck a freeway wall. One other person was in the vehicle, a 24-year-old woman from Moorhead.
wdayradionow.com
Two injured in Moorhead crash
(Moorhead, MN) -- Two people were hurt last night in a crash on eastbound I-94 in Moorhead. The Minnesota State Patrol tells WDAY Radio that 57-year old Shiraq Ahmed lost control of her car around 6:30 p.m. just before the 8th Street and Highway 75 exit. That's when she then hit a freeway wall.
DL-Online
Happenings around the lakes area, Aug. 17-28
The Detroit Lakes Tribune accepts community calendar items for publication online and, space permitting, in our Wednesday and Sunday print editions. Submissions must be made at least a week in advance of the event date, in writing, to either dltribune@dlnewspapers.com or vgerdes@dlnewspapers.com. Each submission must include the date, time and location of event, and where to go for more information (phone, email and/or website). Also include whether the event is free or paid admission, and how much it costs when applicable.
DL-Online
Court news: DL woman meets conditions, theft charge dropped; charge dismissed for Battle Lake man
DETROIT LAKES — Desi Rose Swanson, 20, of Detroit Lakes, has had a felony theft charge dismissed because she has met the conditions in Becker County District Court. According to court records, she stole $2,200 in cash from the Detroit Lakes JC Penney store while working there as a cashier between March and October of 2020. She admitted to the theft and signed a confession in the police investigator’s presence.
DL-Online
CITY OF LAKE PARK, MINNESOTA ORDINANCE N
CITY OF LAKE PARK, MINNESOTA ORDINANCE NUMBER 2022-08 AN ORDINANCE AMENDING LAKE PARK CITY CODE CHAPTER 154 AFTER NOTICE AND HEARING AS PROVIDED BY LAW, THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF LAKE PARK, MINNESOTA DOES ORDAIN AS FOLLOWS: Appendix B of Lake Park City Code Chapter 154 and Lake Park City Code Section 154.26 are hereby amended pursuant to Lake Park City Code Section 154.63 as follows: The zoning district classification of the following described property shall be and hereby is changed and amended to R-2 Multi-Family Residential District (R-2): The South 55 feet of Lot 1, Noben Addition, according to the certified Plat thereof on file and of record in the office of the County Recorder in and for Becker County, Minnesota. Identified as Becker County Tax Parcel No.: 51.0171.002 AND That part of the Southeast Quarter of the Northwest Quarter (SEl/4 NWl/4) of Section 3, Township 139 North, Range 43 West of the Fifth Principal Meridian in Becker County, Minnesota, described as follows: Beginning at a point where the south line of Lake Street intersects the north and south quarter line of said Section 3; thence running westerly along the line of the south side of said Lake Street produced a distance of 472 feet; thence south on a line parallel to the said quarter line, a distance of 425.9 feet to the Northern Pacific right-of-way; thence easterly along the curved line of said right-of-way 475 feet to the quarter line of said Section 3; thence north on the quarter line, a distance of 469.5 feet to the place of beginning. Identified as Becker County Tax Parcel No.: 51.0005.006 AND That part of the Northwest Quarter (NWl/4) of Section 3, Township 139 North, Range 43 West of the Fifth Principal Meridian in Becker County, Minnesota, described as follows: Beginning at the Northwest comer of Lot 2 of the Subdivision Plat of Noben Addition as of public record in the office of the County Recorder, Becker County, Minnesota; thence on an assumed bearing of South on the Westerly line of said Noben Addition for a distance of 155.08 feet to the Southwest corner of Lot 1 of said Noben Addition; thence North 87 degrees 52 minutes West on the prolongation Westerly of the Southerly line of said Lot 1 for a distance of 46 feet; thence on a bearing of South and parallel with the Easterly line of said Noben Addition for a distance of 227 feet to the intersection with the prolongation Westerly of the Southerly line of Lake Street as dedicated in the Subdivision Plat of Canfield’s Addition as of public record in the office of the County Recorder, Becker County, Minnesota; thence North 87 degrees 52 minutes West on last said prolongation line for a distance of 260 feet; thence on a bearing of North for a distance of 370.56 feet; thence North 89 degrees 58 minutes 33 seconds East 305. 79 feet to point of beginning. Identified as Becker County Tax Parcel No.: 51.0003.005 and 51.0005.004 Effective date. This amendment to Lake Park City Code Chapter 154 shall take effect immediately from and after passage and publication of this amendment. PASSED AND ADOPTED August 8, 2022, by unanimous vote the City Council of the City /s/ John Beaudine John Beaudine Mayor ATTEST: /s/ Lonnie Neuner Lonnie Neuner Clerk-Treasurer Published as required by law on the 17th day of August, 2022. /s/ Lonnie Neuner Clerk -Treasurer (August 17, 2022) 91644.
KARE
Woman killed in UTV crash in west-central Minnesota
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Minn — A woman from Alexandria died in a utility task vehicle (UTV or side-by-side) crash on Tuesday. The Douglas County Sheriff's Office received a call about the accident shortly before 8 p.m. The callers said they "were driving by and saw the UTV in the ditch...
DL-Online
Court news: Rochert man sentenced for domestic assault; improper search leads to dismissal for Perham woman
DETROIT LAKES — Anthony Britton Nelson, 45, of rural Rochert, has been sentenced in Becker County District Court for gross misdemeanor domestic assault. A felony domestic assault by strangulation charge was dropped in a plea agreement. According to court records, on June 1, he began hitting a woman while...
lakesarearadio.net
Annual Detroit Lakes Peach Sale Returns
DETROIT LAKES (KDLM) – The annual Detroit Lakes Peach Sale begins, Friday in support of the Detroit Lakes Breakfast Rotary. The event which has been going on for more than 20 years in Detroit Lakes helps fund Detroit Lakes’ Breakfast Rotary community projects. A full lug of peaches...
trfradio.com
Teen Injured In Otter Tail County Roll-Over Accident
A Little Falls man was injured in a two vehicle accident Friday in Otter Tail County. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Nathaniel James Becker, 19, was injured when the 2004 Chevrolet Silverado he was driving was struck by a 2011 Jeep Wrangler driven by Patrick Daniel Howard Wrigley, 19, of Bismarck, North Dakota.
DL-Online
Battle Lake's 'Gathering of Airplanes' set for Sept. 3
BATTLE LAKE —The 16th annual Memorial Gathering of Airplanes, Tribute to Beck, is set for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 3. The event invites vintage and modern aircraft to arrive and take off on the airport’s grass airstrip. Meet the pilots, visit the planes, and follow announcer Tom Lymburn as he keeps up a steady patter of interesting facts about pilots and airplanes, according to a news release from the event organizers.
kvrr.com
Investigators say family’s dog caused apartment fire in Dilworth
MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) – The State Fire Marshal says the actions of a family’s dog led to an apartment fire Wednesday in Dilworth. Clay County Sheriff and Dilworth Fire Chief Mark Empting says food was being cooked in a toaster on a stove, when the dog got onto the counter and turned on the burners while trying to get to the food.
valleynewslive.com
One hurt, one cited in rural Davenport crash
CASS COUNTY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One person was hurt and another was cited Thursday afternoon following a crash in rural Davenport. The Cass County Sheriff’s Office responded to the crash around 1:15 p.m. Deputies say a semi, driven by a Florida man, was westbound on CR 16 when he struck a pickup, on CR 15, driven by a 20-year-old Walcott man.
kvrr.com
Fargo Police ID Stabbing Suspect, Victim Remains In Critical Condition
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Fargo Police identify the man arrested in a stabbing last night near Exxon along 13th Avenue South as 41-year-old Christopher Kane. Police say Kane has no permanent address. He was taken into custody for attempted murder and preventing arrest. Officers responded to the scene just...
voiceofalexandria.com
Two people are injured in horse-drawn buggy crash in northwestern Minnesota
(Crookston, MN)--Two people are injured after a van rear-ended a horse-drawn buggy in Polk County. The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash took place Thursday morning between Erskine and McIntosh. Police say the 53-year-old van driver was traveling east in a construction zone and crashed into the back of a buggy driven by an 18-year-old man. Two of the seven people in the buggy were injured. The injuries to a 46-year-old man and a five-year-old were reported to be non-life threatening.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Fargo Police searching for manslaughter, aggravated assault suspect
(Fargo, ND) -- The Fargo Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a suspect connected to the deceased male found on Sunday, August 14th in the 50 block of North Broadway. Authorities say 58-year-old Roberto Garcia is wanted in connection to the incident. Garcia is 5’6” and...
kvrr.com
Man’s Body Found In Downtown Fargo Sunday Morning
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Police in Fargo are investigating the death of a man whose body was found downtown just before 9 Sunday morning. First responders were sent to a medical assist call in the 50 block of north Broadway when they found the man’s body by a structure.
lptv.org
Tractor Fire Southeast of Wadena Results in Total Loss
A tractor fire in Section 22 of Wadena Township this past weekend resulted in the total loss of the equipment and burned the owner’s hands. According to the Wadena County Sheriff’s Office, deputies received a report of a fire on Saturday, August 13th at 4:16 a.m. When officials arrived on the scene, they saw a tractor that was fully engulfed in flames. The Verndale Fire Department quickly extinguished the fire, but the tractor appeared to be a total loss. No other buildings or farm equipment were damaged by the fire.
lakesarearadio.net
Heavy Rains Cause Minor Street Flooding in Parts of Detroit Lakes
DETROIT LAKES (KDLM) – Heavy rains flooded streets in Detroit Lakes, Thursday. A strong line of storms swept through the Lakes Area, Thursday morning dumping several inches of rain. Streets along the Washington Ave. Roundabouts were inundated with water making it hard for vehicles to navigate the road. The...
