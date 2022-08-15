Read full article on original website
Joseph F. Campion
Joseph F. Campion, 81, of Mendota Heights passed away on August 15, 2022, surrounded by family. He is survived by Ruth, his wife of 55 years, daughter Susan of Minneapolis, son Patrick (Betsy Fabel) of St. Paul, and son Timothy (Caroline) of Gladstone, NJ, grandchildren Zoe, Belle, Tess, Willa and Conor, several nieces and nephews, and many friends around the world.
Margaret Hellen Kent
Margaret Helen Kent, age 99, of Detroit Lakes, Minnesota, passed away on Thursday, August 11, 2022, at Essentia Health- St. Mary’s Hospital in Detroit Lakes. A memorial service will be at 11:00 am on Friday, August 26, 2022, at Circles of Faith-United Church of Christ Church in Waubun, MN, with a visitation an hour prior. David Donehower Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Margaret was born on July 12, 1923, to Lew and Hazel (Lane) Kent in Ogema, Minnesota. She grew up on the family farm just east of Ogema. She went on to graduate from Waubun High School in 1941. During this time, she was active in 4-H and the Ogema Busy Bees. She also became a member of the Congregational United Church of Christ in Ogema in 1942. She went on to become a member of the Detroit Lakes Congregational U.C.C. in 1943. While worshiping at the U.C.C. she taught Sunday school and served as a member on several boards, as well as the Women’s Guild. Margaret attended business college and soon after began her career as a bookkeeper at several area businesses. Margaret loved nature and was an avid bird watcher. For 20 years she belonged to the Lakes Area Birding Club where she learned to identify and do the calls of many native birds. Margaret also enjoyed counted cross stich embroidery, and reading mystery novels. Margaret is survived by her brother, Russell Lawrence Kent of Waubun, MN; nieces: Karen Lefebvre, Barbara (Paul) Lago, Suzanne (Paul) Munsterteiger , Sandra (Michael) LeDoux, Merry (Carl) Teiken, Robin Kent, Maureen Kent, ViAnn (Butch) Webb, Mary (Donald) Neitzke, Yvonne (Joseph) Walsh, and Wanda (Dave) Reidberger; nephews: Larry Kent, Mark (Anne) Kent, Richard (Susan) Kent, Vincent (Elizabeth) Kent, Dean (Kathy) Kent, and Duane (Jill) Kent and many great nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents, Lew and Hazel Kent, a brother, Richard Kent, sisters-in-laws: Ramona Kent, Arla Bromander Kent and Marie Kent, three nieces: Kathy Kent, Shirley Marie Kent, and Joyce Kent Morrison; four nephews: Virgil Kent, Errol Kent, Edward Kent; and an infant baby boy; and three great nephews, Brandon Kent, Seth Kent, and Jason Lindsey; and one great niece Teresa Kent.
Bobby Rethwisch
Jan. 24, 1928 - Aug. 4, 2022. DETROIT LAKES, Minn. - Bobby Rethwisch, 94, Frazee, Minn., died Thursday, Aug. 4, in Emmanuel Nursing Home. A celebration of life will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 3, at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Frazee. Arrangements by Furey Funeral Home.
Happenings around the lakes area, Aug. 17-28
The Detroit Lakes Tribune accepts community calendar items for publication online and, space permitting, in our Wednesday and Sunday print editions.
Donna L. Sigfrid
Donna L. Sigfrid, age 98, of Parkers Prairie died on Monday, August 15, 2022, at St. William’s Living Center. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, August 23, 2022, at First Evangelical Lutheran Church in Parkers Prairie with Rev. Rachel Stout officiating. Music provided by organist, Julie Lindgren and vocalists Connie Birkholz and Dedra Zwieg. Interment will take place at Parkers Prairie Cemetery.
Battle Lake's 'Gathering of Airplanes' set for Sept. 3
BATTLE LAKE —The 16th annual Memorial Gathering of Airplanes, Tribute to Beck, is set for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 3. The event invites vintage and modern aircraft to arrive and take off on the airport’s grass airstrip. Meet the pilots, visit the planes, and follow announcer Tom Lymburn as he keeps up a steady patter of interesting facts about pilots and airplanes, according to a news release from the event organizers.
Becker County tables pig feedlot permit after township complaints
DETROIT LAKES — A proposed feedlot for pigs in Spring Creek Township has been tabled for three weeks by the Becker County Board, after township officials raised concerns about wear and tear on the roads, potential odor problems and other issues. Applicants Erica and Eric Zurn of rural Callaway...
Clements endorses Jepson for Becker County Board
DETROIT LAKES — The Becker County Board race in District 1 heated up Wednesday, with Osage Township Supervisor Tim Clements urging his supporters to vote for Erica Jepson of Evergreen Township on Nov. 8. Jepson is facing off against Height of Land Township supervisor Craig Hall in the general...
CITY OF LAKE PARK, MINNESOTA ORDINANCE N
CITY OF LAKE PARK, MINNESOTA ORDINANCE NUMBER 2022-08 AN ORDINANCE AMENDING LAKE PARK CITY CODE CHAPTER 154 AFTER NOTICE AND HEARING AS PROVIDED BY LAW, THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF LAKE PARK, MINNESOTA DOES ORDAIN AS FOLLOWS: Appendix B of Lake Park City Code Chapter 154 and Lake Park City Code Section 154.26 are hereby amended pursuant to Lake Park City Code Section 154.63 as follows: The zoning district classification of the following described property shall be and hereby is changed and amended to R-2 Multi-Family Residential District (R-2): The South 55 feet of Lot 1, Noben Addition, according to the certified Plat thereof on file and of record in the office of the County Recorder in and for Becker County, Minnesota. Identified as Becker County Tax Parcel No.: 51.0171.002 AND That part of the Southeast Quarter of the Northwest Quarter (SEl/4 NWl/4) of Section 3, Township 139 North, Range 43 West of the Fifth Principal Meridian in Becker County, Minnesota, described as follows: Beginning at a point where the south line of Lake Street intersects the north and south quarter line of said Section 3; thence running westerly along the line of the south side of said Lake Street produced a distance of 472 feet; thence south on a line parallel to the said quarter line, a distance of 425.9 feet to the Northern Pacific right-of-way; thence easterly along the curved line of said right-of-way 475 feet to the quarter line of said Section 3; thence north on the quarter line, a distance of 469.5 feet to the place of beginning. Identified as Becker County Tax Parcel No.: 51.0005.006 AND That part of the Northwest Quarter (NWl/4) of Section 3, Township 139 North, Range 43 West of the Fifth Principal Meridian in Becker County, Minnesota, described as follows: Beginning at the Northwest comer of Lot 2 of the Subdivision Plat of Noben Addition as of public record in the office of the County Recorder, Becker County, Minnesota; thence on an assumed bearing of South on the Westerly line of said Noben Addition for a distance of 155.08 feet to the Southwest corner of Lot 1 of said Noben Addition; thence North 87 degrees 52 minutes West on the prolongation Westerly of the Southerly line of said Lot 1 for a distance of 46 feet; thence on a bearing of South and parallel with the Easterly line of said Noben Addition for a distance of 227 feet to the intersection with the prolongation Westerly of the Southerly line of Lake Street as dedicated in the Subdivision Plat of Canfield’s Addition as of public record in the office of the County Recorder, Becker County, Minnesota; thence North 87 degrees 52 minutes West on last said prolongation line for a distance of 260 feet; thence on a bearing of North for a distance of 370.56 feet; thence North 89 degrees 58 minutes 33 seconds East 305. 79 feet to point of beginning. Identified as Becker County Tax Parcel No.: 51.0003.005 and 51.0005.004 Effective date. This amendment to Lake Park City Code Chapter 154 shall take effect immediately from and after passage and publication of this amendment. PASSED AND ADOPTED August 8, 2022, by unanimous vote the City Council of the City /s/ John Beaudine John Beaudine Mayor ATTEST: /s/ Lonnie Neuner Lonnie Neuner Clerk-Treasurer Published as required by law on the 17th day of August, 2022. /s/ Lonnie Neuner Clerk -Treasurer (August 17, 2022) 91644.
Becker County Food Pantry sees demand soar over last year
DETROIT LAKES — There’s good news and bad news about increased demand at the Becker County Food Pantry. The bad news is that demand is up from last year. “We are running right now at about 150% more clients than (this time) last year,” said Food Pantry Executive Director Brad Carlson.
STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF BECKER SEVE
STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF BECKER SEVENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT DISTRICT COURT Court File No. 03-PR-22-1538 Estate of Larry Dean Tretbar, Decedent NOTICE AND ORDER OF HEARING ON PETITION FOR FORMAL ADJUDICATION OF INTESTACY, DETERMINATION OF HEIRSHIP, APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS It is Ordered and Notice is given that on September 14, 202_3, at 1:15 p.m. , a hearing will be held in this Court at 913 Lake Avenue, Detroit Lakes, Minnesota, for the adjudication of intestacy and determination of heirship of the Decedent, and for the appointment of Jean A. Tretbar, whose address is 49177 County Highway 26, Ponsford, MN, 56575 as Personal Representative of the Estate of the Decedent in an UNSUPERVISED administration. Any objections to the petition must be filed with the Court prior to or raised at the hearing. If proper and if no objections are filed or raised, the Personal Representative will be appointed with full power to administer the Estate, including the power to collect all assets, to pay all legal debts, claims, taxes and expenses, to sell real and personal property, and to do all necessary acts for the Estate. Notice is also given that (subject to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the Personal Representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred. BY COURT Dated: 8/5/22 /s/ Referee Susan Solheim District Court Dated: 8/5/22 /s/ Sarah Schlauderaff, Deputy Court Administrator, Renelle Fenno Attorney for Petitioner Amy L. Jenson Haugen Jenson PLLC 1009 Lake Avenue Detroit Lakes, MN, 56501 Attorney License No: 0390673 Telephone: (218) 844-8900 Email: amy@haugenjenson.com (August 17 & 24, 2022) 91817.
'There's still quite a bit of work to do:' Official shortage a growing concern heading into new athletic year
DETROIT LAKES – Craig Richie, an umpire in the Fargo-Moorhead area, stood in the heat of summer for three straight days behind the plate and down the first-base line at Matson Field in Moorhead. Richie has officiated games for decades and was looking for a lighter load this year....
Crime and fire report: Frazee man arrested in domestic assault; woman injured after being thrown from horse
5:40 a.m., near Lake Park, a gray 2014 Chevrolet Silverado was reported stolen. 7:48 a.m., near Front Street, Detroit Lakes, debit cards were stolen from a vehicle. The cards were canceled. 10:18 a.m., near Highway 10, Detroit Lakes, two-vehicle crash. One transported to Essentia St. Mary’s with possible injuries.
Court news: Rochert man sentenced for domestic assault; improper search leads to dismissal for Perham woman
DETROIT LAKES — Anthony Britton Nelson, 45, of rural Rochert, has been sentenced in Becker County District Court for gross misdemeanor domestic assault. A felony domestic assault by strangulation charge was dropped in a plea agreement. According to court records, on June 1, he began hitting a woman while...
Court news: DL woman meets conditions, theft charge dropped; charge dismissed for Battle Lake man
DETROIT LAKES — Desi Rose Swanson, 20, of Detroit Lakes, has had a felony theft charge dismissed because she has met the conditions in Becker County District Court. According to court records, she stole $2,200 in cash from the Detroit Lakes JC Penney store while working there as a cashier between March and October of 2020. She admitted to the theft and signed a confession in the police investigator’s presence.
Lake Detroiters propose city pick up aquatic weed tab next year
DETROIT LAKES — The Lake Detroiters Association requested the city pick up the tab for aquatic weed removal around Detroit Lake beginning in 2023. During an Aug. 18 Detroit Lakes budget work session, Brad Wimmer, a member of the association, said aquatic weeds that accumulate on their shorelines have been removed once per week for the last 15 years and the costs have always been covered until now.
Court news: White Earth woman sentenced to 23 months for multiple crimes
DETROIT LAKES — Rudy Nicole Mercado, 30, of White Earth, has been sentenced in Becker County District Court for felony fourth-degree drugs. According to court records, on Jan. 20, 2022, staff at the Becker County Jail found a small bag with a white powder-like substance in her wallet. Mercado told a deputy that she uses OxyContin but did not know what the substance in the bag was. The bag weighed .18 grams and appeared to field test positive for fentanyl. The substance was sent to a Bureau of Criminal Apprehension lab for further testing.
Here's who is running for city council and school board seats in Detroit Lakes
Eight candidates have filed to run for three seats on the Detroit Lakes School Board in the Nov. 8 general election. Incumbent April Thomas and challengers Susie Felt, Erica Marquis, Ashley Schoenberger, Del Jaskin, Mary Rotter, Ethan Walz and Mickey Okeson. The top three vote-getters will win seats on the...
