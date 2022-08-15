Read full article on original website
feastmagazine.com
Cool off with our essential guide to St. Louis metro area ice cream shops & makers
If you're looking to beat the heat or need a sweet treat, St. Louis has plenty of ice cream shops and makers. Check out our essential guide to the frozen desserts currently available in the metro area.
feastmagazine.com
Earthbound Beer and EarthDance Farm announce collaboration of unique brews you have to try
Local brewery Earthbound and local farm EarthDance are coming together for a collaboration sure to delight beer enthusiasts. The brewery is using produce from the farm to create four unique brews and is also celebrating the partnership at a pop-up this Saturday, Aug. 20. EarthDance’s Jena Hood says, “I’ve known...
RFT (Riverfront Times)
The London Tea Room Is Leaving Tower Grove South
The London Tea room, a bakery and cafe that offers afternoon teas, is moving from its Tower Grove South location to the Downtown West neighborhood this fall. "I'm excited to be in the middle of something really amazing!" owner Jackie James said in a statement. James took over the London Tea Room from her parents in June. "With the new soccer stadium opening next year and all the new developments in the area, we're happy to get in on the ground floor of St. Louis' next fashionable neighborhood."
Downtown's vacant Millennium Hotel cited for weeds, graffiti, shot-out window. The fine? Just $50.
ST. LOUIS — Vacant since 2014, downtown St. Louis' Millennium hotel has been racking up a series of code violations. The city's building division in August 2021 cited the prominent complex, perched between Memorial Drive and South Fourth Street, southwest of the Gateway Arch, for broken or missing windows, plus problems with stucco and an insulation system.
feastmagazine.com
The best food and drink events in St. Louis this weekend: August 19-21
Shop local St. Louis businesses at the Pat Connolly Tavern, check out a beer and art festival on Cherokee Street or taste-test St. Louis barbecue, beer and whiskey in Maplewood this weekend. Friday. “Join us for our third event of the year. The trucks scheduled to attend are The Sweet...
10K square-foot Town and Country stunner for sale
TOWN AND COUNTRY, Mo. – Town and Country is home to many mansions and other large houses. But how many have their own private, stocked lake and look so stunning in the fall foliage it’d make Bob Ross blush?. 5 Masonridge Court is a magnificent, 10,400 square-foot brick...
St. Jude ‘Dream Home’ winner picked
Sold out raffle tickets in the St. Louis region to fight childhood cancer and enter the chance to win a brand new home.
West Newsmagazine
Nothing Bundt Cakes celebrates company's 25th birthday with free cake
Nothing Bundt Cakes is celebrating its 25th birthday in a big way with a cake giveaway on Thursday, Sept. 1 at all locations across North America, including locally owned bakeries in Chesterfield at 159 Lamp and Lantern Village, in Manchester at 9040 Manchester Road and in St. Peters at 6123 Mid Rivers Mall Drive.
feastmagazine.com
Teleo Coffee in Kirkwood makes the community its mission
Teleo Coffee in Kirkwood just celebrated its one-year anniversary with a party and a bustling community market with local vendors and specialty lattes. In just one year of business, the coffee spot has become a pillar of the community, which was always the goal of owner Olivia Oglesby. When Oglesby...
RFT (Riverfront Times)
City Museum Founder Bob Cassilly's House For Sale [PHOTOS]
Bob Cassilly is a St. Louis legend and now you can own a little piece of what he left behind when he died in 2011. As the founder and visionary behind the City Museum, Bob Cassilly gave St. Louis with a treasure that we’ll appreciate for years. He was also the artist behind the sculptures of turtles at Turtle Park in Dogtown, the apple chairs in Webster Groves and more.
tncontentexchange.com
Audacy St. Louis lays off four on-air figures, including three local veterans
Radio industry publications are reporting layoffs by Audacy Radio in St. Louis — involving three radio veterans with more than a century of combined time on local airwaves. According to Inside Radio, longtime traffic reporter Lance Hildebrand has been jettisoned from his gig at adult contemporary KYKY (98.1 FM), where he did both morning- and afternoon-drive traffic reports.
RFT (Riverfront Times)
St. Louis 'Kia Boyz' Switch Stolen Cars as They Flee Police Helicopter
Three "Kia Boyz" led a police helicopter on a chase throughout St. Louis city and county Wednesday night. According to Evita Caldwell with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, on Wednesday police observed two 15-year-olds and a 14-year-old near Vandeventer and Forest Park avenues driving a Hyundai Santa Fe that had been reported stolen that same day.
KMOV
St. Louis Proud: Gerber Sandwich
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- It’s a successful St. Louis sandwich that’s been mentioned in some prestigious publications. News 4′s Steve Harris tells how the Gerber Special got its name in this edition of St. Louis Proud.
KMOV
Lake Saint Louis residents fight back against tree cutting plans
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Kelly Lee loves the trees outside her Lake Saint Louis home. They add beauty and help dampen the noise from nearby Ronald Reagan Drive. But the trees have been marked with orange ties to be cut down. “I’m very attached to my trees, that was...
Break-in at marijuana dispensary in Valley Park
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A marijuana dispensary was broken into early Friday morning in Valley Park. The break-in happened just before 3:30 a.m. at 3Fifteen Primo Cannabis on Meramec Station Road. FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner was at the scene and found that a large rock had been smashed through the window. Products were […]
Two men shot and killed Thursday night in south St. Louis
ST. LOUIS – Two men were shot and killed Thursday night in south St. Louis. The shooting happened at about 8:30 p.m. on Minnesota Avenue at Winnebago Street. It is unknown at this time what led up to the shooting. It is also unknown if a suspect is in custody related to this incident. FOX […]
photonews247.com
Rec Hall at the Armory Opening 2022
The Rec Hall entertainment venue at the Armory building in Midtown St. Louis is anticipated to open in late 2022. Pickleball, Soccer, bowling, corn-hole, esports/virtual reality, skeeball, private event spaces, airbowling, bocce ball, ping pong, retro video games, giant Jenga, darts, giant beer pong and more!!!. HISTORY: The Armory District...
Two shot in north St. Louis, one at a Schnucks
An investigation is underway after a teenager and one of his relatives were hurt in separate shootings Thursday afternoon in north St. Louis.
Woman asks American Airlines for refund after gate agent blocks daughter from flight due to 'passport damage'
KIRKWOOD, Mo. — A Kirkwood woman says a major airline delayed her European trip and cost her thousands of dollars due to what they deemed a problem with her passport. What started as a dream vacation for Tina Spanos and her daughter Zoe Prather quickly turned into a nightmare after an interaction with an American Airlines gate agent.
KMOV
Man shot to death in South City
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - An investigation is underway after a man was shot to death in south St. Louis. Police were called to the 4000 block of Iowa where a man was shot several times. No additional information has been released.
