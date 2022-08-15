The London Tea room, a bakery and cafe that offers afternoon teas, is moving from its Tower Grove South location to the Downtown West neighborhood this fall. "I'm excited to be in the middle of something really amazing!" owner Jackie James said in a statement. James took over the London Tea Room from her parents in June. "With the new soccer stadium opening next year and all the new developments in the area, we're happy to get in on the ground floor of St. Louis' next fashionable neighborhood."

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO