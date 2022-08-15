ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

RFT (Riverfront Times)

The London Tea Room Is Leaving Tower Grove South

The London Tea room, a bakery and cafe that offers afternoon teas, is moving from its Tower Grove South location to the Downtown West neighborhood this fall. "I'm excited to be in the middle of something really amazing!" owner Jackie James said in a statement. James took over the London Tea Room from her parents in June. "With the new soccer stadium opening next year and all the new developments in the area, we're happy to get in on the ground floor of St. Louis' next fashionable neighborhood."
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

Downtown's vacant Millennium Hotel cited for weeds, graffiti, shot-out window. The fine? Just $50.

ST. LOUIS — Vacant since 2014, downtown St. Louis' Millennium hotel has been racking up a series of code violations. The city's building division in August 2021 cited the prominent complex, perched between Memorial Drive and South Fourth Street, southwest of the Gateway Arch, for broken or missing windows, plus problems with stucco and an insulation system.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
West Newsmagazine

Nothing Bundt Cakes celebrates company's 25th birthday with free cake

Nothing Bundt Cakes is celebrating its 25th birthday in a big way with a cake giveaway on Thursday, Sept. 1 at all locations across North America, including locally owned bakeries in Chesterfield at 159 Lamp and Lantern Village, in Manchester at 9040 Manchester Road and in St. Peters at 6123 Mid Rivers Mall Drive.
CHESTERFIELD, MO
feastmagazine.com

Teleo Coffee in Kirkwood makes the community its mission

Teleo Coffee in Kirkwood just celebrated its one-year anniversary with a party and a bustling community market with local vendors and specialty lattes. In just one year of business, the coffee spot has become a pillar of the community, which was always the goal of owner Olivia Oglesby. When Oglesby...
KIRKWOOD, MO
RFT (Riverfront Times)

City Museum Founder Bob Cassilly's House For Sale [PHOTOS]

Bob Cassilly is a St. Louis legend and now you can own a little piece of what he left behind when he died in 2011. As the founder and visionary behind the City Museum, Bob Cassilly gave St. Louis with a treasure that we’ll appreciate for years. He was also the artist behind the sculptures of turtles at Turtle Park in Dogtown, the apple chairs in Webster Groves and more.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
tncontentexchange.com

Audacy St. Louis lays off four on-air figures, including three local veterans

Radio industry publications are reporting layoffs by Audacy Radio in St. Louis — involving three radio veterans with more than a century of combined time on local airwaves. According to Inside Radio, longtime traffic reporter Lance Hildebrand has been jettisoned from his gig at adult contemporary KYKY (98.1 FM), where he did both morning- and afternoon-drive traffic reports.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RFT (Riverfront Times)

St. Louis 'Kia Boyz' Switch Stolen Cars as They Flee Police Helicopter

Three "Kia Boyz" led a police helicopter on a chase throughout St. Louis city and county Wednesday night. According to Evita Caldwell with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, on Wednesday police observed two 15-year-olds and a 14-year-old near Vandeventer and Forest Park avenues driving a Hyundai Santa Fe that had been reported stolen that same day.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

St. Louis Proud: Gerber Sandwich

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- It’s a successful St. Louis sandwich that’s been mentioned in some prestigious publications. News 4′s Steve Harris tells how the Gerber Special got its name in this edition of St. Louis Proud.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

Break-in at marijuana dispensary in Valley Park

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A marijuana dispensary was broken into early Friday morning in Valley Park. The break-in happened just before 3:30 a.m. at 3Fifteen Primo Cannabis on Meramec Station Road. FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner was at the scene and found that a large rock had been smashed through the window. Products were […]
VALLEY PARK, MO
FOX 2

Two men shot and killed Thursday night in south St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – Two men were shot and killed Thursday night in south St. Louis. The shooting happened at about 8:30 p.m. on Minnesota Avenue at Winnebago Street. It is unknown at this time what led up to the shooting. It is also unknown if a suspect is in custody related to this incident. FOX […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
photonews247.com

Rec Hall at the Armory Opening 2022

The Rec Hall entertainment venue at the Armory building in Midtown St. Louis is anticipated to open in late 2022. Pickleball, Soccer, bowling, corn-hole, esports/virtual reality, skeeball, private event spaces, airbowling, bocce ball, ping pong, retro video games, giant Jenga, darts, giant beer pong and more!!!. HISTORY: The Armory District...
KMOV

Man shot to death in South City

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - An investigation is underway after a man was shot to death in south St. Louis. Police were called to the 4000 block of Iowa where a man was shot several times. No additional information has been released.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

