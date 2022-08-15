ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlottesville, VA

CPD in 3rd release reports John Milton Harris still missing since July 1

CHARLOTTESVILLE (WINA) – Charlottesville Police are saying again the search continues for John Milton Harris, the man missing since July 1 about who CPD has issued releases twice already. This new release comes after Albemarle Police reported pulling a body from the Rivanna River this week near Free Bridge. The new CPD release has a few more details about Mr, Harris, saying he was living at the campground behind Moose’s by the Creek restaurant in the 1700 block of Monticello Road. While last seen July 1, he was reported missing July 9.
Cav Daily associates new BOV member to invitation of eugenicist to Grounds in 1974

CHARLOTTESVILLE (WINA) – With recent actions causing the UVa Student Council to call for the resignation of new Board of Visitors member Bert Ellis, the Cavalier Daily has done some digging and found Ellis co-led an organization that brought a white nationalist to the University for a 1974 debate called “The Correlation Between Race and Intelligence”. Ellis was tri-chairman of a now defunct student organization called the University Union, which invited prominent eugenics supporter William Shockley to the University.
Warrenton man charged in flying too low over Lake of the Woods

LAKE OF THE WOODS (WINA) – The Orange County Sheriff’s office has charged a 65-year old Warrenton man with reckless operation of an aircraft over the Lake of the Woods neighborhood. The sheriff’s office was sent a phone image from a neighborhood resident of the small aircraft around 2 the afternoon of July 10th flying at less than 100 feet over the neighborhood.
Community Corner Interview: Melissa Hoover of In The Pink Tennis Tournament

Kendall spoke to Melissa Hoover, chairperson for the In The Pink Tennis Tournament. Funds raised from the tournament benefit support programs at Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital that help women fighting breast cancer including Marianne’s room. This year marks the 20th anniversary of In The Pink and in celebration they have added pickleball! The tournament takes place at 7 Charlottesville-area clubs on Friday, September 23rd and Saturday, September 24th. Find more information and registration here: https://mjhfoundation.org/our-events/in-the-pink-tennis-tournament/
