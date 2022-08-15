CHARLOTTESVILLE (WINA) – Charlottesville Police are saying again the search continues for John Milton Harris, the man missing since July 1 about who CPD has issued releases twice already. This new release comes after Albemarle Police reported pulling a body from the Rivanna River this week near Free Bridge. The new CPD release has a few more details about Mr, Harris, saying he was living at the campground behind Moose’s by the Creek restaurant in the 1700 block of Monticello Road. While last seen July 1, he was reported missing July 9.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO