Parole Violations & Weed Possession Arrests Tops Friday Booking Report
SAN ANGELO – San Angelo LIVE! Makes no assumptions or representations about guilt or innocence of anyone on the booking report. Individuals charged with crimes are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
DETAILS: San Angelo Woman Arrested for Shooting Man Below the Belt
SAN ANGELO – A San Angelo woman has been arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after shooting a man in the leg. According to police reports, a San Angelo police officer was dispatched to Shannon Medical Center, located at 120 East Harris regarding a shooting victim last Saturday. Once officers arrived, they were informed that the shooting occurred at a residence in the 4100 block of Nottingham Trail.
DAILY LIVE! | Habitual Criminal Sent to Prison
SAN ANGELO- Today on LIVE!, Charlotte Anderson joins Matt Trammell to take about the Fall Sweep Event that Keep San Angelo Beautiful is hosting. Also, a San Angelo woman has been arrested for shooting a man in the leg, a habitual criminal its going to prison for stealing a cop car, San Angelo received some much needed rain, and a scary rollover crash along north 277 sends one to the hospital.
Arrests for Fishing Without a License & DWI Top the Daily Booking Report
SAN ANGELO, TX – Two dozen suspects were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Facility over the past 24 hours. The San Angelo Police Department, the Tom Green County Sheriff's Office, and the Texas Department of Public Safety made 24 arrests over the past 24 hours including the following: Raymond George…
Jury Sends Dunn to Prison for Bicycle Dragging Death
SAN ANGELO – The man accused of running over 33-year-old Jacob Martinez on Thanksgiving Eve in 2018 and dragging him to his death was sentenced to 15 years in prison Thursday afternoon. The jury trial of Clayton Dunn vs. the State of Texas has come to end after four...
Rowena Man Arrested for Violently Beating & Kidnapping a Woman in Tom Green County
SAN ANGELO – A Rowena man has been arrested after the violent kidnapping a woman from a Tom Green County home Monday afternoon. According to law enforcement reports, on August 15, 2022, at 4:00 p.m., San Angelo Police Dispatch received a 911 call from a woman stating, “Help me. Help me. He’s trying to kill me.” After that, the phone call disconnected. Dispatch was able to locate the origin of the call to a residence in the 1000 block of Mahon Ave. in rural Tom Green County.
Three of Texas' Ten Most Wanted Bad Guys Are Back in Custody
AUSTIN – Three of Texas' ten most wanted fugitives are back in custody following their recent arrests. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offender Rodney Hunter, of Waco, was arrested August 9 in Waco. Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitive Thomas Naranjo, of Houston, was arrested August 10 in Houston. Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offender Bruce Clifton, of El Paso, was arrested August 15 in Mesilla Park, N.M. A Crime Stoppers reward will be paid in Clifton’s arrest.
WATCH: Rollover Crash on Rain-slicked Roadway Sends Driver to Hospital
SAN ANGELO –– The Driver of a blue Toyota SUV was injured Friday afternoon when his vehicle failed to negotiate a curve on US-67 southbound near the Tom Green County Jail on a rain slick roadway. The area had recently experienced rain and the roadway may have been...
Dunn Wrongful Death Jury Trial Continues with Witness Testimony
SAN ANGELO – As San Angelo LIVE! has reported all week, Clayton Wayne Dunn, 52, is on trial in San Angelo for the crime of accident involving death. The death occurred when Dunn allegedly hit 33-year-old Jacob Martinez while on his bicycle on Thanksgiving Eve 2018. On Aug. 17,...
Violent San Angelo Thug Arrested After Beating a Man with a Crowbar
SAN ANGELO- A violent, crowbar wielding suspect has been arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after beating a San Angelo man with a crowbar during a Northside altercation. According to police reportss, San Angelo Police were dispatched to the 700 block of East 45th St. regarding an assault...
Whatacrash: Lunch Time Crash Shuts Down Intersection
SAN ANGELO, TX – Two people were injured during a lunch time crash on Thursday afternoon at the intersection of 19th St. and N. Bryant near Whataburger. According to the Assistant Public Information Officer Kelsey Hernandez, on Aug. 18 at around 1:30 p.m., officers with the San Angelo Police Department were dispatched to the intersection of 19th and N. Bryant for the report of a major crash involving a blue Mitsubishi Outlander and a white Honda Civic.
Drug Possession & Not Wearing a Seatbelt Arrests Top Daily Booking Report
SAN ANGELO, TX – More than 20 suspects were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Facility over the past 24 hours. The San Angelo Police Department, the Tom Green County Sheriff's Office, and the Texas Department of Public Safety made 22 over the past 24 hours arrests including the following: Raul Estrada…
Violent Suspect Charged with Murder Now Indicted for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon
SAN ANGELO – A violent San Angelo man charged with murder has now been indicted by a Tom Green County grand jury for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after shooting a man and threatening a woman. Paul Zipper, who allegedly shot and killed Shawn “Turbo” Clark, has been indicted on two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after shooting another man and threatening a woman. According to court documents, investigators spoke with a San Angelo Police Officer who said on May 25, 2022, he was dispatched to Shannon South, located at 3501 Knickerbocker Road, regarding a gunshot…
Meals for the Elderly to Expand Services to Concho County
SAN ANGELO – Meals For The Elderly is excited to announce they will be expanding services to Concho County. Meals For The Elderly is a non-profit organization that currently delivers lunch time meals Monday – Friday to homebound seniors in Tom Green County and Miles. Starting on September...
San Angelo, Texas Salon Owner Charged with Hate Crime after Drunken Assault
For many, going out for a night of drinks is meant to be fun. Its a time to get together with your friends and act a little silly just to make each other laugh. For others, alcohol is their albatross. Meaning they do not know how to handle what they are drinking. They keep drinking it, though, to try and make themselves look tough or to not be scorned for not being able to drink it. It doesn't excuse the actions of this San Angelo, Texas salon owner but she clearly cannot handle whatever it is she likes to drink.
Sanctuary City for Unborn Campaign Launched With Huge Fundraising Haul
SAN ANGELO, TX — Tuesday at noon (August 16), Project Destiny San Angelo officially launched with a donor luncheon at the San Angelo Country Club. The crowd at the event overflowed. Pastor Mack Roller, head of Glen Meadows Baptist Church, coordinated the venue and said he expected 80 to attend based upon RSVPs received from the personal invitations. Country club staff worked tirelessly to add more tables as the crowd swelled to over 130.
WATCH: Early Morning Blaze Destroys Lake View Mobile Home
SAN ANGELO – A single-wide mobile home in the heart of Lake View in north San Angelo was heavily damaged by fire Friday morning. First responders were dispatched to a call for smoke around 6:30 a.m. Friday at the corner of 24 1/2 St. and Pecan. Police officers arrived first and reported flames coming from the south end of the home. Reports indicate the resident had left the residence and the house was vacant.
Wrongful Death Jury Trial Begins with Defendant Pleading Not Guilty
SAN ANGELO – The wrongful death jury trial of Clayton Dunn continued Tuesday with the defendant pleading not guilty to the charge. As previously reported, on Aug. 15, the jury was selected to determine whether Clayton Dunn was criminally responsible for the death of 33-year-old Jacob Martinez. Following the selection of jury the defense submitted a plea of not guilty for the charge of accident involving death. The prosecution led by assistant district attorney Richard Villarreal will do everything in their power to prove otherwise. On the defense side, Dunn is represented by his attorney…
BOOKING REPORT: DWI Arrests Top the Weekend Booking Report
SAN ANGELO, TX – More than two dozen suspects were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Facility over the past 72 hours. The San Angelo Police Department, the Tom Green County Sheriff's Office, and the Texas Department of Public Safety made 26 arrests over the weekend including the following: Cynthia…
Registration for Dove Hunting at the San Angelo State Park Opens Next Week
SAN ANGELO – Dove season begins September 1, 2022 in Texas and registration for hunting in designated areas of the San Angelo State Park begins next week. Dove season opens September 1st, 2022, at #SanAngeloStatePark. Here are a couple things to know before coming out: • We will open registration for dove hunting starting August 25th o Must register in person at the South Gatehouse • Areas 1-7 turn into hunt units starting Sept 1st meaning visitors will need an APH or LPU to access these areas o These are the only areas hunting is allowed on @ SASP o All on the west side of 2288 o…
