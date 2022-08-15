ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
InvestorPlace

3 Crushed Cryptos to Buy Before They Recover

With the crash in cryptocurrencies, investor confidence in the asset class also seems to have plunged. The same investors who were betting big on Bitcoin (BTC-USD) at all-time highs are wary of buying Bitcoin at $23,000. I would, however, look at fundamentally strong cryptos to buy in the current bear market.
u.today

SHIB "Urged" to Hit $0.01 by David Gokhshtein

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today

Shiba Inu Burn Rate Suddenly Jumps 322%, SHIB Price Approaches Key Support

Washington Examiner

Social Security payments: First half of $1,652 direct payment to be sent in just 17 days

In just 17 days, eligible recipients for Supplemental Security Income will receive the first of two payments for the month of September, totaling up to $1,652. The first payment for eligible individuals, worth $841, will be given on Sept. 1, while the second one, worth the same amount, will be given at the end of the month. September is one of three months when recipients receive two payments, with the others being April and December, according to the Social Security Administration.
u.today

More Millionaire Shiba Inu Owners Are Emerging, Data Shows

u.today

Shiba Inu (SHIB) on Verge of Massive Breakout

ambcrypto.com

Ethereum HODLers bullish ahead of Merge might be mistaken as per…

The largest altcoin has continued to take important steps concerning preparation ahead of the Merge. But Ethereum’s on-chain activity has barely seen any growth. And, you might ask is it calm before the storm, or just an overall crisis in the industry caused by the lack of inflows?. Emptiness...
u.today

Shiba Inu Might Just Be Getting Started: David Gokhshtein

u.today

This Is How Much SHIB 100 Largest Ethereum Whales Hold

u.today

Bitcoin Is at Dangerously Low Level, Shiba and Doge Rally Close to Being Over: Crypto Market Review, August 17

u.today

Whales Grab $33 Million in SHIB Over Past 24 Hours But There’s a Catch

