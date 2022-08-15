Read full article on original website
InvestorPlace
3 Crushed Cryptos to Buy Before They Recover
With the crash in cryptocurrencies, investor confidence in the asset class also seems to have plunged. The same investors who were betting big on Bitcoin (BTC-USD) at all-time highs are wary of buying Bitcoin at $23,000. I would, however, look at fundamentally strong cryptos to buy in the current bear market.
Cryptocurrency is set for a ‘$10 trillion earthquake’ after major development
It's no secret that cryptocurrencies have been on struggle street in recent months. In June, a three day bloodbath saw Bitcoin investors bleed funds to the tune of about $7.3 billion ($AUD 10.5m, £4.1m), according to blockchain analytics provider Glassnode. And it wasn't the only currency suffering. The prices...
u.today
SHIB "Urged" to Hit $0.01 by David Gokhshtein
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today
Shiba Inu Burn Rate Suddenly Jumps 322%, SHIB Price Approaches Key Support
Washington Examiner
Social Security payments: First half of $1,652 direct payment to be sent in just 17 days
In just 17 days, eligible recipients for Supplemental Security Income will receive the first of two payments for the month of September, totaling up to $1,652. The first payment for eligible individuals, worth $841, will be given on Sept. 1, while the second one, worth the same amount, will be given at the end of the month. September is one of three months when recipients receive two payments, with the others being April and December, according to the Social Security Administration.
Unplug These Appliances That Hike Up Your Electricity Bill
Hold on to your wallet. Due to inflation and prices surging for natural gas, heating oil and other fuels, you will see a significant rise in your utility bills. So if you've opened your electric bill...
U.S. Recession Is Going to Be 'Long' and 'Severe': Economist
"Dr. Doom" warned that Americans are likely headed for tough economic times and inflation expectations could get "unhinged."
u.today
More Millionaire Shiba Inu Owners Are Emerging, Data Shows
What the Housing Market Will Look Like by the End of Summer, According to Experts
Traditionally, spring is real estate season, but buyers across the country were waiting for summer to finally see a return to normal inventory levels, normal competition and most importantly, normal...
US home prices could sink as much as 15% in a market crash but a moderate downturn is still more likely, Fitch says
The odds of a severe housing downturn have risen, and US home prices could sink as much as 15% in that scenario, said Fitch. But a moderate pullback is still the more likely outcome, the credit rating agency said. Fitch sees housing activity falling by mid-single digits in 2023 and...
u.today
Shiba Inu (SHIB) on Verge of Massive Breakout
ambcrypto.com
Ethereum HODLers bullish ahead of Merge might be mistaken as per…
The largest altcoin has continued to take important steps concerning preparation ahead of the Merge. But Ethereum’s on-chain activity has barely seen any growth. And, you might ask is it calm before the storm, or just an overall crisis in the industry caused by the lack of inflows?. Emptiness...
FOXBusiness
Real estate expert advises prospective home buyers not to just look at 30-year fixed-mortgage rate
Samantha DeBianchi, founder of DeBianchi Real Estate, encouraged prospective home buyers to look beyond a 30-year fixed-mortgage rate and explore other options when considering purchasing a home. Speaking on "Mornings with Maria" on Monday, the real estate expert recommended "shopping out mortgage rates" as the 30-year fixed rate sits above...
u.today
Shiba Inu Might Just Be Getting Started: David Gokhshtein
CNBC
No way the U.S. is avoiding a recession, Bleakley's Peter Boockvar warns
Bleakley Advisory Group's Peter Boockvar breaks down the market's next move, and when the U.S. will actually see a recession. With CNBC's Melissa Lee and the Fast Money traders, Dan Nathan, Tim Seymour, Guy Adami and Jeff Mills.
China’s bursting housing bubble summed up in a viral video, as official tells citizens to ‘Buy one property, then a second. Bought a second? Buy a third, and fourth’
The official’s comments come as China grapples with a deepening property crisis that’s seeing developers unable to finish housing projects—and hundreds of thousands of homeowners unwilling to pay their mortgages.
u.today
This Is How Much SHIB 100 Largest Ethereum Whales Hold
u.today
Bitcoin Is at Dangerously Low Level, Shiba and Doge Rally Close to Being Over: Crypto Market Review, August 17
Americans are changing how they’re spending — and it’s helping keep the economy afloat even as retailers like Target struggle
Americans are moving their spending from goods to services as the economy normalizes. The shift is keeping the recovery alive, as consumer spending counts for two-thirds of GDP. Yet the transition is a risky one, as any shock can cut overall spending and threaten a downturn. After more than a...
u.today
Whales Grab $33 Million in SHIB Over Past 24 Hours But There’s a Catch
