Historical Skating Rink within the „Planten un Blomen“ Park, Hamburg // rimpf Architektur & Generalplanung

Pool Collapse At Sandals Resort Sweeps Newlyweds Out To Sea
A newlywed couple was hurt when an infinity pool collapsed at an opulent Caribbean resort hotel. According to reports, the glass panel swimming pool unexpectedly failed, causing them to be swept out to sea.
architizer.com
Lincoln Park Zoo Pepper Family Wildlife Center // Goettsch Partners
Sitting at the heart of Lincoln Park Zoo, the historic lion house was originally designed by architect Dwight Perkins and completed in 1912. With its decorative brickwork and terra-cotta ornament, lion mosaics and grand hall with a vaulted Guastavino tile ceiling, it was designated a Chicago Landmark in 2005. With limited work done since the last significant renovation in 1990, the building was due for improvement.
ShaZhou YouHuang Cultural Park // DSI by Senem Cennetoglu
Only an hour and a half away from Shanghai, Zhangjiagang is situated along the Yangtze river. The land is extremely fertile with large spans of rice paddies as far as the eye can see, which provides the basic ingredients for the production of yellow wine. The project is located on Houcheng Street, a plot that is adjacent to the existing Shazhou Youhuang factory complex.
Center for Geo Education (Centrum Geoedukacji) // Piotr Hardecki Architekt
AWARD OF THE YEAR OF THE ASSOCIATION OF POLISH ARCHITECTS SARP 2011 EUROPEAN UNION PRIZE FOR CONTEMPORARY ARCHITECTURE MIES VAN DER ROHE AWARD 2013 / NOMINATIONThe project was developed by PALK Architekci architectural studio (authors: Piotr Hardecki, Marta Czarnomska-Siecke, Krzysztof Laniewski-Wollk, Lukasz Stepniak), now cooperating as two architectural offices : Piotr Hardecki Architekt and LWS Architekci.Kielce is the central town to the Swietorzyski region in the central-southern part of Poland.
Messeturm // Matteo Thun & Partners
Refurbishment of the public areas of Messeturm, Frankfurt. Completed in 1990 and designed by architect Helmut Jahn, the Messeturm has been a symbol of Frankfurt ever since. At a height of 257 m, the art deco-style office tower with its 63 storeys was the tallest in the EU for a long time.
Architectural Pilgrimage: Trace Millennia of Architettura Innovativa Across the Italian Landscape
Browse the Architizer Jobs Board and apply for architecture and design positions at some of the world's best firms. Click here to sign up for our Jobs Newsletter. With over sixty million visitors annually, Italy is the third most visited country in the European Union, and there is no surprise why. With pronounced coastlines, culture, food and architecture, Italy is the perfect destination for those hoping to unwind near the Mediterranean sea, hike the Italian Alps or explore a bustling city. It proudly holds the world’s most UNESCO World Heritage Sites of any country, with a total of fifty-eight wonders to visit.
