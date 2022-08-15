ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foxborough, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

List of remaining unsigned Patriots free agents

The New England Patriots are shifting focus to the second week of preseason football, and there are notable free agents for the team that are still unsigned. That obviously doesn’t mean that’ll remain the case, but with roster cuts right around the corner, it does bring into question what the future holds for some of the players.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Panthers coach Matt Rhule takes clear stance on ugly practice brawl with Patriots

Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule issued a statement following a second consecutive day of fights between the New England Patriots and Panthers. Tensions ran high on the practice field Wednesday afternoon. Several players were ejected, including defensive end Deatrich Wise. Both teams had lengthy huddles following practice, per NESN’s Zack Cox.
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Spun

Bill Belichick Appears To Confirm Significant Roster Decision

Ty Montgomery is likely to play a substantial role in New England's offense this season. Montgomery was signed by the Patriots back in March when free agency opened as he figured to be a potential replacement for Brandon Bolden. Head coach Bill Belichick spoke about Montgomery on Tuesday and sounded...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Football
Foxborough, MA
Football
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Foxborough, MA
Sports
City
Foxborough, MA
NBC Sports

Patriots lose Malcolm Butler for season

Malcolm Butler‘s comeback season in New England was short-lived. Butler, the veteran cornerback who signed with the Patriots in March, was placed on season-ending injured reserve today. It’s unclear specifically what kind of injury Butler suffered, but he hasn’t practiced since last week’s preseason opener. The...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Patriots make three moves on roster cut day

Like every other team around the league, the New England Patriots were tasked with cutting their roster down to 85 players before Tuesday’s deadline. Per ESPN’s Mike Reiss, the team is placing cornerbacks Joejuan Williams and Malcolm Butler on injured reserve. And they’re also waiving backup punter Jake Julien.
FOXBOROUGH, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mac Jones

Comments / 0

Community Policy