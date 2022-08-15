Read full article on original website
Related
cwbradio.com
Bridge Inspection Taking Place in Wisconsin Rapids on Monday
-Wisconsin Department of Transportation crews will be completing inspections on the WIS 13/54 bridge over the Wisconsin River in Wisconsin Rapids on Monday, Aug. 22. From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. that day, motorists will encounter single-lane closures. Motorists should drive with caution through the work zone and be alert...
947jackfm.com
Drivers use caution: Bridge work on I-39
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU-WAOW) – More than 15,000 people travel daily between Portage and Marathon counties on I-39. And many are traveling through multiple construction zones. Another project starts next week, stretching from the Portage County line to Maple Ridge Road. “The work that we have going on in Marathon...
WBAY Green Bay
Five hurt in Waupaca County crash
WAUPACA COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Five people were hurt in a crash in Waupaca County Thursday evening. Just before 9 p.m., dispatchers received a call of a crash on Hillside Road east of Bridge Road in the Town of Union. A report came in that two people were trapped in...
WSAW
Highway 13 closed several hours following motorcycle crash
UNITY, Wis. (WSAW) - Two people riding on a motorcycle were injured Tuesday afternoon following a collision with a UTV. The crash was reported around 2 p.m. The two people on the motorcycle were ejected and suffered injuries. They were transported by medical helicopter to an area hospital. Details about their injuries were not released. The occupants of the UTV were not injured.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
‘Really disheartening’: Vandalism at western Wisconsin elementary school delays construction into school year
BLACK RIVER FALLS, Wis. (WKBT) — Black River Falls’ Forrest Street Elementary School will be closed for at least a month after an act of vandalism. Last week, vandals caused significant damage, shattering glass doors, poking holes in the roof, trashing technology and spraying fire extinguishers throughout the building.
merrillfotonews.com
LINCOLN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE REPORT
Wrap Up for the Period of: 08/01/2022 – 08/14/2022. 08/02/2022 a Deputy was dispatched to a report of a disorderly male. It was reported to the Sheriff’s Office that a 25-year-old Merrill man showed up at a residence yelling with a hammer. Merrill Police Department assisted Deputies with locating the male. The incident took place on Taylor St. in the Town of Merrill. The male was arrested for disorderly conduct and two counts of misdemeanor bail jumping. The male was booked into the Lincoln County Jail, and the report with a request for charges was sent to the Lincoln County District Attorney’s Office.
New Weston pet store prompts controversy, request for new ordinance
A new pet store in Weston is prompting some residents to call for a ban on selling dogs in a retail setting. Halo Puppies and Supplies, 4111 Schofield Ave., received a license in June from the Village Board of Trustees to begin July 1. But in late July, several Weston officials were contacted by a resident concerned about the sale of puppies in retail pet stores through brokers, commonly referred to as “puppy mills.”
onfocus.news
Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over Campaign Underway
WOOD COUNTY, WI (OnFocus) – The Wood County Sheriff’s Department is joining law enforcement agencies across Wisconsin during the “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign from Friday, August 19 through Labor Day (September 5, 2022). About every three hours in Wisconsin, someone is injured or...
IN THIS ARTICLE
cwbradio.com
Two People Injured in Motorcycle Accident Near Unity
Two people were injured in a motorcycle accident Tuesday afternoon near Unity. According to the Marathon County Sheriff’s Department, around 2pm, two people riding a motorcycle collided with a UTV. They were ejected and suffered injuries. They were transported by helicopter to the hospital. The occupants of the UTV were not injured.
947jackfm.com
Two Injured in Motorcycle vs UTV Crash Near Unity
TOWN OF BRIGHTON, WI (WSAU) — The Marathon County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a crash involving a motorcycle and a UTV that occurred along Highway 113 near Unity. Officers say two passengers were thrown from the motorcycle and transported to a nearby hospital by helicopter. The extent of their injuries is unknown.
WSAW
Stevens Point Mayor provides updates about Goerke Park, Business 51 and way to honor veterans
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - There’s a lot going on this summer in Stevens Point. Mayor Mike Wiza stopped by Sunrise 7 to sit down with Tony Langfellow and provide some updates. Mayor Wiza said one of the most exciting projects is going on at Goerke Park. “Years ago, about...
WSAW
Search continues for missing Tomahawk man last seen Nov. 2021
MERRILL, Wis. (WSAW) - Authorities are still searching for a 61-year-old Tomahawk man who was last seen in November of 2021. The Lincoln County Sherriff’s Office said David Strahota was last seen in Tomahawk. He was reported missing 4 months later in March. “A friend of his reported him...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WSAW
‘It takes a village’: Antigo community comes together to support reopening a reimagined child care center
ANTIGO, Wis. (WSAW) - During the summer of 2021 inside a building with green and red striped awnings on Fifth Avenue in Antigo, you would hear the sounds of giggles and wonder coming from 38 children playing, learning, and growing while their parents were away working. A few months later in October, that same building would fall silent as the doors of My Lil Angels child care closed for the last time.
Artrageous Weekend fun for all
WAUSAU – The 33rd annual Wausau’s Artrageous Weekend, Sept. 10-11, offers fun for all ages during north central Wisconsin’s art extravaganza, spanning both sides of the Wisconsin River. This weekend favorite includes four admission-free locations – Art in the Park in Marathon Park, the opening of “Birds...
hubcitytimes.com
New antique store opening
Silent Crow Antiques is to have a grand opening Saturday, August 20th at 401 Central Avenue, on the corner of 4th-and-Central. The building is easy to find with the signature red and white striped awning over the door. The owner, Julie Burton, has been working on getting the store decorated...
Minnesotan Man Breaks Into Wisconsin Home To Take A Bath
Well, this is an interesting story with a very random twist. A man from Minnesota broke into a home in Wisconsin and all for one very ridiculous reason. It has been a weird month for crime in Wisconsin. Recently, police in Wausau captured something unexpected on camera: their capture of a wild turkey! Somehow, the wild turkey made it into an apartment on the second floor.
947jackfm.com
Wausau Man Charged With Embezzlement
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — A Wausau man faces charges of theft in a business setting in a case dating back to 2021. 47 year old Christopher S. Gustafson is accused of writing thousands of dollars of checks to himself at the Wausau health care clinic where he worked. The checks were written between April & September of 2021.
waupacanow.com
Felony arrest follows fight with police
Christian Giovanni Gonzalez, 21, Weyauwega, is charged with battery to an officer, threatening an officer, spitting at a public safety worker and resisting an officer. On Thursday, Aug. 4, Waupaca County Deputy Jason Claussen pulled over a vehicle for travelling 85 mph in a 45 mph speed zone on Harrington Road in Waupaca.
State Park Speedway notes for Aug. 18
(WAUSAU) Racing notes including point standings attached for State Park Speedway ¼ mile asphalt stock car racing track in Wausau, in advance of Thursday night’s races. The 14th annual Wayne ‘Lodi’ Lodholz Memorial will include an 86-lap feature for super late models. Pure stocks, mini mods, mini stocks and Bandoleros also all will be on hand racing.
onfocus.news
Sheriff’s Office to Host Softball Tournament Fundraiser
MARATHON COUNTY, WI (OnFocuS) – The Marathon County Sheriff’s Office is hosting the 8th Annual Battle of the Badges Softball Tournament Fundraiser. With immense support from the community, 2021’s tournament enabled them to donate $20,000 to the Wisconsin Fire and EMS Memorial in Wisconsin Rapids!. “With our...
Comments / 0