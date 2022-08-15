HARRISBURG, pa. (WHTM) — PennDOT has announced that a 3.4-mile stretch of Route 147 will be resurfaced in Dauphin County starting on Wednesday, Aug. 24. According to a release, the project will consist of resurfacing, minor roadway winding at the intersection of Market Street and Fourth Street, and draining updates, among other miscellaneous construction on Route 147 from Rise Street in Halifax Borough to just south of McClellan Road in Halifax Township.

DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA ・ 3 HOURS AGO