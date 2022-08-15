Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
If You're Looking to Experience a Christian Broadway Show, This is It, and More [Lancaster, PA]Melissa FrostLancaster, PA
A New Favorite Treat: Rice Krispies found at Lititz Farmers MarketMelissa FrostLititz, PA
3 Great Burger Places in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
3 Independent Shops Where You Can Buy Back-to-School Supplies [Lancaster, PA]Melissa FrostLancaster, PA
Breakfast + Lunch at Hudson Botanical [Lancaster, PA]Melissa FrostLancaster, PA
Related
abc27.com
Route 222 in Lancaster to be resurfaced; delays expected
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — PennDOT has announced that a resurfacing project is set to begin on Route 222 North, also known as Lime Street in Lancaster City. The contractor will be placing long-term construction signs starting on Friday, Aug 26. The process will consist of milling, base replacement, ADA...
abc27.com
Dauphin County resurfacing project starting next week
HARRISBURG, pa. (WHTM) — PennDOT has announced that a 3.4-mile stretch of Route 147 will be resurfaced in Dauphin County starting on Wednesday, Aug. 24. According to a release, the project will consist of resurfacing, minor roadway winding at the intersection of Market Street and Fourth Street, and draining updates, among other miscellaneous construction on Route 147 from Rise Street in Halifax Borough to just south of McClellan Road in Halifax Township.
The City of York announces stormwater ordinance changes, making some home car washes illegal
YORK, Pa. — On Tuesday, Aug. 16, York City Council voted to adopt the changes to York's Stormwater Ordinance. The new ordinance makes washing a parked car on a city street, alley, driveway, or in a garage without floor drains while using any type of soap illegal. Those who...
283 east reopened near Middletown after crash
MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — All lanes of 283 eastbound near Middletown are now reopened after they were closed Friday morning, according to 511PA. The road was closed as of about 7 a.m., according to 511PA. The crash occurred between the exits for PA 230/PA 341 — Toll House Road and PA 743 — Hershey/Elizabethtown. As […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
abc27.com
City of York bans driveway car washing
YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — York City Council voted on August 16 to adopt the changes made to the City of York’s Stormwater Ordinance. These changes make things such as washing your car in your driveway, illegal. The changes were mandated from the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP)....
abc27.com
PennDOT to start drainage improvements in Juniata County
MIFFLINTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — PennDOT has announced that it expects drainage improvements between Route 35 and Main Street on Route 333 in Mifflin Borough to begin Monday, Aug. 22. A release from PennDOT states that the drainage improvements are part of a project to replace a bridge spanning Tuscarora...
abc27.com
Nighttime lane restrictions scheduled on I-83 in York County
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) made an announcement today that lane restrictions are going to implemented next week on Interstate 83 at the Route 74 (Queen Street) bridge spanning the interstate in York County. Bridge maintenance contractor JD Eckman, Inc. of Atglen, Pa. is...
abc27.com
Downtown York announces grant recipients
YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Downtown Inc. has announced that 13 downtown York businesses have been awarded funding totaling $20,500. Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here. The Downtown Bloom Grants offer vital resources to improve productivity, expand...
IN THIS ARTICLE
abc27.com
Swimming closed at Gifford Pinchot State Park due to toxic algae
LEWISBERRY, Pa. (WHTM) — The lake, and other swim areas, at Gifford Pinchot State Park are temporarily closed for swimming due to harmful algae blooms (HABs) which can hurt people, pets, and wildlife with toxins. As of 1 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 18, the HAB advisory level has been...
abc27.com
Mosquito spraying scheduled for Franklin County municipalities
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Two more communities in Franklin County are scheduled to be sprayed for mosquitos on Monday, Aug 22. According to a release from the Franklin County Commissioners, the areas include Mont Alto Borough, as well as Anthony Highway and Qunicy Villiage in Qunicy Township. Get...
Cumberland County home bordering farmland is close to schools, shopping for $670K: Cool Spaces
Built in 2008, this home offers a sunlit commanding view of the neighborhood of Bella Vista in the Cumberland Valley. Location here is key, with a neighborhood so close to Cumberland Valley School District’s complex of schools and a walking trail for students.
pa.gov
Governor Wolf Announces Manufacturing Company Guardian Booth Relocating Headquarters from New York to Central Pennsylvania
Company to invest $4.5 million and create 33 new jobs in Franklin County. Harrisburg, PA – Governor Tom Wolf announced today that Guardian Booth, an industry-leading manufacturer of prefabricated structures, will create 33 new jobs with the relocation of its headquarters to Waynesboro, Franklin County, from Orangeburg, New York. The company also plans to expand its product offering by acquiring Homes by Keystone, a prefabricated home builder, and retaining its employees.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
abc27.com
Temporary roundabout in Lancaster to become permanent
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — The intersection where North Plum Street meets Park Avenue and East New Street in Lancaster had a temporary roundabout installed in October of 2019. Now, the city wants to make it permanent. The city says the roundabout has improved safety in the area by promoting...
Giant sunflower blooms in Harrisburg
Most of the sunflowers in John Abbott's Harrisburg backyard are about 8 feet tall...except for one.
Overturned tractor trailer closes part of Route 283 East in Dauphin County
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — An overturned tractor trailer has closed part of Route 283 East in Dauphin County between the Toll House Road exit and the Hershey/Elizabethtown (Route 743) exit, according to dispatchers. Crews responded shortly after 5 a.m., also according to dispatchers. At this time, all lanes are...
These are the 35 stores you’d most like to see open in central Pa.
Trader Joe’s and REI Co-op have recently made their debuts in the Harrisburg area. And WaWa is about to open a number of new stores here as well.
Pigs killed after getting loose on I-81 in Dauphin County
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Pigs got loose on I-81 northbound near exit 77 in Dauphin County on Thursday morning, PennDOT confirmed to abc27. Trooper Megan Frazer, public information officer for Pennsylvania State Police, said police were dispatched around 7:10 a.m. on Thursday for loose pigs on the roadway around mile marker 77. Frazer said […]
abc27.com
Multiple vehicle thefts reported in Spring Garden Township
SPRING GARDEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in Spring Garden Township, York County are investigating multiple reports of cars being broken into, as well as vehicles being stolen that occurred during the overnight hours of Aug 18. According to a release, the thefts occurred in the Regents’ Glen and...
abc27.com
Hersheypark allows family of late teen worker last Wildcat ride
HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Hersheypark closed its Wildcat coaster on Sunday, July 31. But, one special family got to be the final riders, in honor of their late teen son. According to a post on the Four Diamonds Facebook page, Nick Pantalone’s favorite ride was the Wildcat. Pantalone worked at the park and was also considered a roller coaster enthusiast.
Former Pike building to transform into food hall
One of the most frequent questions in any relationship is “where do you want to eat tonight?”. Husband and wife business owners Judy Morley and Steve Burton aim to cut the tension by transforming the former Pike building on Baltimore Pike, Cumberland Township, into a food hall. The couple...
Comments / 0