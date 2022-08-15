Read full article on original website
The effects of vitamin B12 supplementation on metabolic profile of patients with non-alcoholic fatty liver disease: a randomized controlled trial
The present study is the first effort to evaluate the effects of vitamin B12 supplementation on the serum level of liver enzymes, homocysteine, grade of hepatic steatosis, and metabolic profiles in patients with non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD). Forty patients with NAFLD were enrolled in a double-blind placebo-controlled trial to receive either one oral tablet of vitamin B12 (1000Â Âµg cyanocobalamin) or a placebo per day for 12Â weeks. We investigated serum levels of homocysteine, aminotransferases, fasting blood glucose (FBG), lipids, malondialdehyde (MDA), and homeostasis model assessment of insulin resistance (HOMA-IR). The grade of liver steatosis and fibrosis was measured by real-time 2-dimensional shear wave elastography. Vitamin B12 supplementation significantly decreased serum levels of homocysteine compared to placebo (medians:"‰âˆ’"‰2.1 vs."‰âˆ’"‰0.003Â Âµmol/l; P"‰="‰0.038). Although serum alanine transaminase (ALT) in the vitamin B12 group decreased significantly, this change did not reach a significant level compared to the placebo group (medians:"‰âˆ’"‰7.0 vs. 0.0Â IU/l; P"‰>"‰0.05). Despite the significant within-group decrease in FBG, MDA, and liver steatosis in the vitamin B12 group, between-group comparisons did not reveal any significant difference. Vitamin B12 supplementation might decrease serum levels of homocysteine in patients with NAFLD. The fasting blood glucose and serum levels of MDA were significantly improved in the trial group who received vitamin B12. However, these changes did not reach a significant level compared to the placebo group. In this respect, further studies with larger sample sizes, different doses, and types of vitamin B12 will reveal additional evidence.
Associations of genetic liability for Alzheimer's disease with cognition and eye movements in a large, population-based cohort study
To identify cognitive measures that may be particularly sensitive to early cognitive decline in preclinical Alzheimer's disease (AD), we investigated the relation between genetic risk for AD and cognitive task performance in a large population-based cohort study. We measured performance on memory, processing speed, executive function, crystallized intelligence and eye movement tasks in 5182 participants of the Rhineland Study, aged 30 to 95 years. We quantified genetic risk for AD by creating three weighted polygenic risk scores (PRS) based on the genome-wide significant single-nucleotide polymorphisms coming from three different genetic association studies. We assessed the relation of AD PRS with cognitive performance using generalized linear models. Three PRS were associated with lower performance on the Corsi forward task, and two PRS were associated with a lower probability of correcting antisaccade errors, but none of these associations remained significant after correction for multiple testing. Associations between age and trail-making test A (TMT-A) performance were modified by AD genetic risk, with individuals at high genetic risk showing the strongest association. We conclude that no single measure of our cognitive test battery robustly captures genetic liability for AD as quantified by current PRS. However, Corsi forward performance and the probability of correcting antisaccade errors may represent promising candidates whose ability to capture genetic liability for AD should be investigated further. Additionally, our finding on TMT-A performance suggests that processing speed represents a sensitive marker of AD genetic risk in old age and supports the processing speed theory of age-related cognitive decline.
Long-term variability and change trend of systolic blood pressure and risk of type 2 diabetes mellitus in middle-aged Japanese individuals: findings of the Aichi Workers' Cohort Study
Studies have reported that short-term blood pressure (BP) variability (BPV) is associated with type 2 diabetes mellitus (T2DM) incidence, but the association with long-term BPV remains unclear. The present study investigated the associations of long-term BPV as well as the time trend of BP changes over time with the incidence of T2DM. This study followed a cohort of 3017 Japanese individuals (2446 male, 571 female) aged 36"“65 years from 2007 through March 31, 2019. The root-mean-square error (RMSE) and the slope of systolic BP (SBP) change regressed on year were calculated individually using SBP values obtained from 2003 to baseline (2007). A multivariable Cox proportional hazard model was applied to estimate hazard ratios (HRs) and corresponding 95% confidence intervals (CIs) for tertiles of SBP RMSE and continuous SBP slopes adjusted for age, sex, smoking status, regular exercise, sodium intake, family history of diabetes, sleep disorder, body mass index (BMI), SBP, andÂ fasting blood glucose (FBG) at baseline, and BMI slope from 2003 to 2007. The highest RMSE tertile compared to the lowest was associated with a significantly higher incidence of T2DM after adjusting for covariates (HR: 1.79, 95% CI: 1.15, 2.78). The slope was also significantly associated with T2DM incidence until baseline SBP and FBGÂ were adjusted (HR: 1.03, 95% CI: 0.99, 1.07). In conclusion, long-term SBP variability was significantly associated with an increased incidence of T2DM independent of baseline age, sex, BMI, SBP, FBG, lifestyle factors and BMI slope from 2003 until baseline.
Retraction Note to: Inhibition of TGF-Î² repairs spinal cord injury by attenuating EphrinB2 expressing through inducing miR-484 from fibroblast
Retraction to: Cell Death Discovery https://doi.org/10.1038/s41420-021-00705-8, published online 28 Oct 2021. The Editors-in-Chief have retracted this article at the authors' request. After publication, the authors became aware of significant issues with the data presented here. Specifically:. The authors have found that the described effect of 1D11 TGF-b neutralizing antibody on...
Impact of behavioral and psychological symptoms of Alzheimer's disease on caregiver outcomes
This study was to determine the prevalence of behavioral and psychological symptoms of dementia (BPSD) and its association with dementia severity and to explore the association between specific BPSD and caregiver stress, burden, and depression. A cross-sectional study involving the interviewing of the primary caregivers of patients with Alzheimer's disease (AD) was conducted. Multivariable analysis was used to analyze the associations between specific symptoms of BPSD and caregiver outcomes. A total of 102 AD patients (age 79.4"‰Â±"‰7.9Â years, 70.6% female) and their caregivers were included. Nearly 46% had moderate-to-severe AD. Nearly all patients (99.0%) had at least one BPSD. Apathy was among the most common symptoms (74.5%), and hallucination was the only symptom associated with severity of AD (p"‰="‰0.017). After adjustment, agitation was associated with Patient Health Questionnaire-9 (PHQ-9) and Zarit Burden Interview (ZBI-22) (p"‰="‰0.021 and 0.007, respectively); sleep disorders were associated with only PHQ-9 (p"‰="‰0.049). In conclusion, the BPSD, especially agitation and sleep disorders, can give rise to difficulties for both patients and their caregivers. The prevalence of BPSD is high (99.0%), and the symptoms can start early. Routine screening of BPSD in all AD patients is advocated.
Publisher Correction: Molecular characterization of polyphenol oxidase between small and large leaf tea cultivars
Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-022-17184-1, published online 27 July 2022. In the original version of this Article, Jason T. C. Tzen was omitted as a co-corresponding author. Correspondence and requests for materials should also be addressed to TCTZEN@dragon.nchu.edu.tw. The original Article has been corrected. Author information. Authors and Affiliations. Graduate...
Author Correction: Classification of emotional states via transdermal cardiovascular spatiotemporal facial patterns using multispectral face videos
Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-022-14808-4, published online 01 July 2022. The original version of this Article contained an error in the Results section, under the subheading 'Spatial feature importance analysis'. "In addition, it appears as if the binary classifiers disgust vs. sexual arousal and neutral (N) vs. sexual arousal are...
Association of social determinants with the severity of congenital heart disease
Congenital heart diseases are the most prevalent congenital malformations and cause greater morbi-mortality in newborns and infants. The aim of this study was to analyze the social determinants in families with children with the severity of congenital heart disease. Methods. Analytical cross-sectional study in 140 families of children with congenital...
Author Correction: Decoupling PER phosphorylation, stability and rhythmic expression from circadian clock function by abolishing PER-CK1 interaction
Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-022-31715-4, published online 09 July 2022. The original version of this Article contained an error in Fig. 7b, in which the red bars should indicate the WT and the blue ones the mutant. This has been corrected in both the PDF and HTML versions of the Article.
Author Correction: High-throughput inverse design and Bayesian optimization of functionalities: spin splitting in two-dimensional compounds
Correction to: Scientific Data https://doi.org/10.1038/s41597-022-01292-8, published online 29 April 2022. Figure 2 of the paper was incorrect in the original version, with the labels for "Non-zero electric dipole" and "Zero electric dipole" switched around. This has been corrected in the HTML and pdf versions of the paper, which now indicates that "Non-zero electric dipole moment" sits within the Design principles for Rashba SS box on the right side of the figure, and "Zero electric dipole" sits within the Design Principles for Dresselhaus SS on the left, as the authors originally intended.
Author Correction: A multicenter study to compare the effectiveness of the inpatient post acute care program versus traditional rehabilitation for stroke survivors
Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-022-16984-9, published online 27 July 2022. The original version of this Article contained an error in the Methods section. In the Methods section, under the subheading 'Study design',. "This study was approved by the Research Ethics Committee Office of National Taiwan University Hospital (No. 201803013RINA).". "This...
Publisher Correction: An immunological autobiography: my year as a COVID-19 vaccine trial participant
In the original version of this Comment, the ethics declaration was omitted by mistake. The HTML and PDF versions of this Comment have now been updated with the ethics declaration. Department of Immunology and Microbiology, University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus, School of Medicine, Aurora, CO, 80045, USA. Open Access...
Development of a scoring system with multidimensional markers for fibrosing interstitial lung disease
Fibrosing interstitial lung disease (ILD) can cause high mortality and sensitive evaluation of fibrosing ILD could be critical. The aim of this study is to develop a scoring system to predict prognosis of fibrosing ILD. 339 patients with fibrosing ILD were enrolled as a derivation cohort. Cox multiple regression analysis indicated that smoking history (HR"‰ = "‰3.826, p"‰ = "‰0.001), age(HR"‰ = "‰1.043, p"‰ = "‰0.015), CEA(HR"‰ = "‰1.059, p"‰ = "‰0.049),CYFRA21-1(HR"‰ = "‰1.177, p"‰ = "‰0.004) and DLCO% predicted (HR"‰ = "‰0.979, p"‰ = "‰0.032) were independent prognostic factors for fibrosing ILD. The clinical scoring system for fibrosing ILD was established based on the clinical variables (age [A], CEA and CYFRA21-1 [C], DLCO% predicted [D], and smoking history [S]; ACDS). The area under the receiver operating characteristic curve (AUROC) of the scoring system for predicting prognosis of fibrosing ILD was 0.90 (95%CI: 0.87"“0.94, p"‰<"‰0.001). The cutoff value was 2.5 with their corresponding specificity (90.7%) and sensitivity (78.8%). To validate the value of ACDS score levels to predict the survival of patients with fibrosing ILD, 98 additional fibrosing ILD patients were included as a validation cohort. The log-rank test showed a significant difference in survival between the two groups(ACDS score"‰<"‰2.5 and ACDS score"‰â‰¥"‰2.5) in validation cohort. The independent risk factors for mortality in patients with fibrosing ILD are higher CEA, higher CYFRA21-1, smoking history, lower DLCO%predicted at baseline and older age. ACDS is a simple and feasible clinical model for predicting survival of fibrosing ILD.
Reply to: Target expression is a relevant factor in synthetic lethal screens
Replying to I.J. Schultz & H.J.T. Coelingh Bennink Commun. Biol. https://doi.org/10.1038/s42003-022-03746-6 (2022) The major concern that the authors have risen is the enhanced sensitivity of BC cell lines to SI-12 treatment in our study as a result of the silencing of four genes-OR4D6, OR5I1, NDNF, and S1PR1-in spite of the lack of their expression in these cell lines, according to public databases and previously published studies.
Comparison of various indices for predicting sarcopenia and its components in patients receiving peritoneal dialysis
This study aimed to evaluate and compare the usefulness of four indices-arm circumference, thigh circumference, mid-arm muscle circumference (MAMC), and thigh muscle circumference (TMC)-with that of other classical indicators of body composition in the prediction of sarcopenia and two sarcopenia-related components in patients receiving peritoneal dialysis (PD) grouped by sex. The data of all patients receiving PD who visited a tertiary medical center were collected (n"‰="‰214); of them 199 patients undergoing PD were included in the final analyses. Data on baseline characteristics and measurements, including circumferences of appendicular sites, handgrip strength (HGS), and appendicular lean mass (ALM) index, were obtained during a routine peritoneal membrane equilibration test. Body composition was evaluated using dual-energy X-ray absorptiometry. The ALM index (kg/m2) was defined as the sum of lean mass in the upper and lower extremities divided by height squared. Sarcopenia was defined as low HGS and low muscle mass based on the cut-off values in the Asian Working Group for Sarcopenia guideline. The circumferences of the lower extremities showed the greatest association with the ALM index in both sexes. Prediction of HGS was better with the MAMC than with the other indices in the male patients, whereas none of the indices were associated with HGS in the female patients. Moreover, the MAMC in the male patients and TMC in the female patients were the strongest predictors of sarcopenia among the six anthropometric indices. This study showed that the MAMC in male PD patients and TMC in female PD patients might be the best predictors of sarcopenia. However, the TMC was associated with sarcopenia regardless of HGS in the female PD patients. These findings suggest that, in PD patients, different indices should be considered in predicting sarcopenia or its components based on the sex.
Using extracellular vesicles in blood to diagnose paediatric tuberculosis
Multiplex detection of two interacting Mycobacterium tuberculosis biomarkers on the surface of circulating extracellular vesicles, using a nanoplasmon-enhanced immunoassay, improves the diagnosis of tuberculosis in immunosuppressed children living with HIV. Your institute does not have access to this article. Access options. Subscribe to Nature+. Get immediate online access to the...
Precision oncology for intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma in clinical practice
Advanced cholangiocarcinoma has a poor prognosis. Molecular targeted approaches have been proposed for patients after progression under first-line chemotherapy treatment. Here, molecular profiling of intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma in combination with a comprehensive umbrella concept was applied in a real-world setting. Methods. In total, 101 patients received molecular profiling and matched treatment...
Regulatory considerations to keep pace with innovation in digital health products
Rapid innovation and proliferation of software as a medical device have accelerated the clinical use of digital technologies across a wide array of medical conditions. Current regulatory pathways were developed for traditional (hardware) medical devices and offer a useful structure, but the evolution of digital devices requires concomitant innovation in regulatory approaches to maximize the potential benefits of these emerging technologies. A number of specific adaptations could strengthen current regulatory oversight while promoting ongoing innovation.
Author Correction: A resource for assessing dynamic binary choices in the adult brain using EEG and mouse-tracking
In this article the grant number CRG2021-00001-ICI relating to the University of Macau was omitted. The original article has been corrected. Centre for Cognitive and Brain Sciences, University of Macau, Taipa, Macau SAR, China. Kun Chen,Â Ruien Wang,Â Jiamin Huang,Â Fei Gao,Â Zhen YuanÂ &Â Haiyan Wu...
Bacterial histamine and abdominal pain in IBS
Nature Reviews Gastroenterology & Hepatology (2022)Cite this article. New research in a mouse model shows that bacterium-produced histamine induces abdominal pain sensitivity via histamine H4 (H4) receptor signalling, leading to the accumulation and activation of mast cells in the colon. The study pinpoints Klebsiella aerogenes as a major producer of histamine and a potential therapeutic target in the management of pain in irritable bowel syndrome (IBS).
