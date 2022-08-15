ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Comments / 0

Related
wegotthiscovered.com

A gargantuanly grim fantasy failure climbs the streaming Top 10

Disney may have cornered the market when it comes to blockbuster live-action fairytales after successfully rebooting its back catalogue of animated classics to yield another multi-billion dollar revenue stream, but there was a brief time when everyone was getting in on the act, although none of them fell quite as hard as Bryan Singer’s Jack the Giant Slayer.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

‘Beast’ reviews indicate Idris Elba vs. a lion delivers on its promise

More than a decade after we saw Liam Neeson punching wolves in The Grey — to surprisingly high acclaim — CATS star Idris Elba is now going toe-to-toe with a lion in Beast and it’s apparently also pulling off the premise as best it can, according to the critical reaction so far.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

A ‘National Treasure 3’ script is about to hit Nicolas Cage’s desk

Even though it’s been 15 years since Book of Secrets, fans have never given up hope of seeing Nicolas Cage return for another implausible adventure in National Treasure 3, and that’s even with Disney Plus sequel series Edge of History bringing the franchise to the small screen. For...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Spacey
Person
Edgar Wright
wegotthiscovered.com

A bizarre hybrid of horror and Western goes all guns blazing on the Netflix charts

Have you ever wondered what would happen if the director of countless direct-to-video sequels spun off from popular hits would fare helming a hybrid of horror and Western that saw Danny Trejo bargaining with the devil himself, who also happens to be played by Mickey Rourke for some reason? If the answer is no, then you’re clearly not one of the many Netflix subscribers who’ve become enamored by Dead in Tombstone.
TV & VIDEOS
RadarOnline

Brad Pitt Told Angelina Jolie One Of Their Children 'Looked Like A...Columbine Kid'

A sloshed Brad Pitt told his then wife Angelina Jolie that she was “ruining their family” during a “verbal and physical fight” on their private jet in 2016, a leaked FBI report has revealed.Jolie’s account to law enforcement also detailed how Pitt, the star of Bullet Train, allegedly poured beer on her during a September trip from Nice, France, to Los Angeles.It is for the first time a shocking and vivid account about what really happened on Jolie and Pitt’s fateful last flight — and why she felt forced to leave him.Pitt, her partner of 12 years and husband of...
CELEBRITIES
wegotthiscovered.com

‘She-Hulk’ fans going nuts for the MCU’s rudest post-credits scene yet

Warning: This article contains spoilers for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law episode 1. The promotion for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law promised a Marvel show that was going to cut loose a little more than the average MCU entry, what with its fourth-wall breaking moments and wacky sense of humor. Sure enough, today’s first episode did not disappoint in that regard as it featured a hilarious running gag which called into question the private life of one of the OG Avengers, resulting in unarguably the rudest post-credits scene in Marvel history.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Entertain#Linus Celebrities#Academy Award#Nine#Baby Driver#Itunes
wegotthiscovered.com

Marvel fans choking up after ‘She-Hulk’ references a fallen Avenger

Warning: This article contains spoilers for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law episode 1. She-Hulk: Attorney at Law dropped its premiere episode on Disney Plus today, and while it mostly delivered the light-hearted tone we were primed to expect from a show that’s been pitched as a legal-themed half-hour comedy, there were some surprising poignant moments in there too that caused many a lump to form in the throats of fans. And it’s all to do with a much-missed fallen Avenger.
TV SERIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Die-hard Johnny Depp fans are piling on against an unexpected target: the Women’s March

Johnny Depp fans largely felt vindicated by the outcome of the actor’s defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard, despite the fact that the mountains of evidence seemed to hardly paint the picture of a wholly blameless victim. As such, even though Depp continues to pick up work following the verdict, the discourse has not died down as many people continue to voice support for Heard.
CELEBRITIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Mark Ruffalo is thrilled ‘She-Hulk’ has him get his ass kicked for mansplaining

Just like clockwork, tomorrow’s Disney Plus debutant She-Hulk: Attorney at Law has been getting review bombed from fans who haven’t even seen the series yet, and those furious at the show for whatever reason are going to be furious when they discover the joy Mark Ruffalo took from getting his ass kicked by Tatiana Maslany’s Jennifer Walters.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Cats
wegotthiscovered.com

An overlooked legal thriller with a murderous twist lawyers up on streaming

When you think of director Joe Johnson’s back catalogue, your mind will instantly wander to blockbuster effects-heavy extravaganzas like Jumanji, Jurassic Park III, Captain America: The First Avenger, and The Wolfman. However, he does work with lower budgets from time to time, something that yielded 2014’s stellar thriller Not Safe for Work.
TV & VIDEOS
wegotthiscovered.com

Horror fans take a moment to praise the genre’s biggest and best d-bags

Final girl, quirky best friend, knowledgeable but quiet friend, and of course — trusting and first to die; there are tropes in horror that all subgenres seem to contain. Slasher films, haunting thrillers, and even possession movies have characters that follow a perfectly laid path before them. They’re an important part of the storytelling process — and you can’t talk about horror movies without mentioning one essential character type: the d-bag.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Is ‘Die Hard’ a Christmas movie? Bruce Willis’ kids weigh in

Is there life on other planets? Are humans fundamentally good or evil? Do we have free will? All these questions are merely metaphysical claptrap in the face of the greatest conundrum of the 21st century: Is Die Hard a Christmas movie or not? A source very close to the heart of the matter may finally have an answer for us.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
wegotthiscovered.com

A fan favorite DIY sci-fi blockbuster fights off a streaming invasion

There’s a lot to be said about how far nothing but sheer passion can get you in the movie business if you do everything in your power to bring a passion project to life come hell or high water, and that sentiment was on full display from the first to last minute of 2018’s sci-fi actioner Occupation.
TV & VIDEOS
wegotthiscovered.com

‘The Sandman’ EP explains Neil Gaiman’s cameo in surprise bonus episode

Dreams do come true. The Sandman fans woke up to a pleasant surprise this Friday as, two weeks after the 10-part first season premiered, Netflix dropped an unexpected bonus episode of the hit show. The hour-long, two-part episode comprises two distinct standalone stories, one of which is animated. And its guest voice cast includes someone who should be very familiar to followers of Dream of the Endless.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy