Collider

Of ‘Better Call Saul’s Many Tragedies, Gus Fring’s Final Scene Is the Most Heartbreaking

Editor's note: The below article contains spoilers for the series finale of Better Call Saul.In Better Call Saul’s excellent final episode, “Saul Gone,” Saul Goodman (Bob Odenkirk) explores the regrets he’s had in his life. First, Saul tells Mike Ehrmantraut (Jonathan Banks) that if he had a time machine, he’d go back and become a trillionaire with the help of Warren Buffett. Later, he tells Walter White (Bryan Cranston) that he regrets a slip-and-fall incident at the age of 22 that permanently screwed up his knee. But ultimately, during his day in court, Saul spills his guts about his regrets, from helping Walter White to not being more patient with his brother Chuck (Michael McKean).
Outsider.com

‘Better Call Saul’ Star Bob Odenkirk Reveals Fans Have Correctly Guessed the Show’s Ending

Better Call Saul star Bob Odenkirk claims that “about one out of every nine people” online have already guessed the ending for his character. The upcoming finale for Better Call Saul is one of the most anticipated in recent tv history. Better Call Saul centers on Bob Odenkirk’s Jimmy McGill as he transforms from a well-intentioned public defender to the slimy criminal lawyer fans meet in Breaking Bad. The final season had two major setbacks, leaving fans waiting for a long time. Of course, COVID-19 delayed filming. Then, Odenkirk had a serious heart attack when filming resumed. The final season finally debuted in April of this year.
Decider.com

‘Better Call Saul’: Aaron Paul’s Jesse Pinkman Wasn’t The Only Surprise ‘Breaking Bad’ Character on Last Night’s Episode

This post contains spoilers for Better Call Saul Season 6, Episode 12. Proceed with caution. The Better Call Saul cameos just keep coming. So far Better Call Saul‘s intense final season has featured Carol Burnett as cab driver Jeff’s mother Marion, Jim O’Heir as Frank the Cinnabon-eating mall security guard, Home Alone‘s Devin Ratray and The Big Bang Theory’s Kevin Sussman as two of Gene’s marks, and appearances from Breaking Bad stars Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul. In the prequel’s penultimate episode, Paul returned so his character Jesse Pinkman could share a glorious scene with Kim Wexler (Rhea Seehorn). But Jesse wasn’t the only surprise Breaking Bad character in Season 6, Episode 12, “Waterworks.”
Outsider.com

‘Better Call Saul’: The Significance of Gene’s Mustache

Like most things in the Breaking Bad universe, Gene Takavic’s mustache has a much deeper meaning. While in hiding, Saul Goodman changes his identity to Gene Takavic in Better Call Saul. He wears a mustache when he changes into this character. The mustache serves as a mask, a bridge to his new identity from his old one.
TVLine

Missing 1883? Emily Blunt Stars in New 1800s Western for Amazon — First Look

Missing Yellowstone prequel 1883 and looking for a new Western to fill the void? Allow us to introduce you to The English. Premiering in November, the six-part, 19th Century drama — featuring Emily Blunt in a rare series-regular role — is described as “an epic chase Western” that “takes the core themes of identity and revenge to tell a uniquely compelling parable on race, power and love.” Co-produced by the BBC, The English tells the tale of an aristocratic Englishwoman, Lady Cornelia Locke (A Quiet Place‘s Blunt), and a Pawnee ex-cavalry scout, Eli Whipp (Sneaky Pete‘s Chaske Spencer), who “come together in 1890...
ComicBook

Better Call Saul Showrunner Explains Saul's Fate

Warning: this story contains spoilers for Monday's "Saul Gone" episode of Better Call Saul. Saul Goodman is dead. Long live James McGill. The Better Call Saul series finale hands down a verdict on the fate of "Slippin' Jimmy" McGill (Bob Odenkirk), who fled Albuquerque as criminal lawyer Saul Goodman — only to get caught as disguised fugitive Gene Takovic in Nebraska. As the final episodes of the Breaking Bad prequel tied up loose ends from "Felina," Saul's own series finale, titled "Saul Gone," answered what became of Jimmy/Saul/Gene in the aftermath of the Heisenberg meth empire that ended with Walter White (Bryan Cranston) dead and Jesse Pinkman (Aaron Paul) in the wind.
wegotthiscovered.com

‘Better Call Saul’ fans are not prepared for Monday night’s ominously titled series finale, ‘Saul Gone’

Warning: Spoilers ahead for the sixth and final season of AMC’s Better Call Saul…. AMC’s Better Call Saul wraps up its sixth season run on Monday night in what will surely go down as one of the most acclaimed season finales in the history of modern television. The Breaking Bad spinoff helmed by series creators Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould was always better than it had any business being by focusing on the origin story of shady lawyer Saul Goodman portrayed by funnyman turned dramatic actor Bob Odenkirk in a career-turning role.
TheWrap

Seth Meyers Talks Emmys, Favorite ‘Late Night’ Guests and Stefon in TheWrap’s AMA (Exclusive Video)

We posed fan-submitted questions to the ”Late Night“ host ranging from Stefon-inspired fan fiction to his favorite soup. Fresh off the first Emmy nomination for “Late Night with Seth Meyers” in the Outstanding Variety Talk Series category, host Seth Meyers sat down with TheWrap for our inaugural video AMA to answer fan-submitted questions about everything from “SNL” memories to his favorite soup. Indeed, we relayed a diverse range of questions to Meyers that fully embodied the spirit of “Ask Me Anything,” and unsurprisingly the “Late Night” host was more than game to answer.
Cinemablend

Netflix Top Movies And Shows: What's Trending On August 17, 2022

The genres that some of the more popular and best movies on Netflix most often fall under can vary, of course, but you can often find something romantic somewhere on the Netflix Top 10. Take, for instance, one of the newest additions to the platform’s Top 10 Movies in the U.S. for Wednesday, August 17, 2022. There is a healthy amount of romance to behold on the Top 10 TV Shows in the U.S. as well — including the return of an international series that is quickly earning a reputation as one of the best shows on Netflix — so let’s see all that is making a splash on Netflix (opens in new tab) today.
tvinsider.com

‘SEAL Team’ Operates Without [Spoiler] in Season 6 Trailer (VIDEO)

Is SEAL Team about to lose another of its own when it returns for Season 6? The trailer makes it look like one of Bravo might not survive following the Season 5 cliffhanger in which they were ambushed. Paramount+, in announcing that the military drama will premiere its sixth season...
