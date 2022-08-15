Read full article on original website
14news.com
Evansville church hit by vandals
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Police are investigating vandalism at an Evansville church. They say a glass window and door were busted out at St. Mary’s Church downtown. That’s on Cherry Street. It happened sometime overnight Wednesday into Thursday. Police also say the suspects threw several rocks at another...
wevv.com
Funerals held for Evansville couple who died in home explosion
Two victims who died in the home explosion in Evansville last week were laid to rest on Tuesday. Charles and Martina Hite were two of the three victims killed in Wednesday’s explosion. At the ceremony, the streets were line with friends and family of Charles and Martina as they...
WTVW
Murder charges start new chapter in family’s tragic saga
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- It’s been a long three years for the family of slain Evansville firefighter Robert Doerr. His daughter, Lindsey Griffin, says her own children ask about him frequently, though she hasn’t entirely told them what happened to their grandfather. Griffin says she started the “emotionally draining”...
wevv.com
wevv.com
Man, woman and child shot at in Evansville late Wednesday night
Multiple teens may have been involved in an attempted shooting in Evansville, Indiana late Wednesday night. The Evansville Police Department says officers were called to a shooting in the area of South Morton Avenue and Powell Avenue late Wednesday around 11 p.m. While in the area, an officer got flagged...
14news.com
Family sets funeral arrangements for Heather Davidson
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Funeral arrangements have been set for the woman troopers say was killed by her boyfriend over the weekend. Kentucky State Police say 47-year-old William Virgin called dispatch on Saturday saying he strangled his girlfriend, 31-year-old Heather Davidson, to death. [Previous Story: KSP: Man facing murder charge...
14news.com
Arrest made in Owensboro shooting
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Owensboro Police say a man has been arrested for shooting someone during a fight. It happened Thursday around 12:45 p.m. in the 500 block of Orchard Street. Police say the man who had been shot told them it happened because of an accidental discharge. He was...
wevv.com
Investigation into death of 25-year-old Owensboro man underway
Police in Owensboro, Kentucky say they're investigating the death of a 25-year-old man after an incident that happened Monday. The Owensboro Police Department says the investigation started around 4:45 p.m. on Monday when officers were called to the intersection of Sutton Lane and West 2nd Street. Officers say they found...
14news.com
Organizers expect higher turnout this year for 47th annual Frog Follies
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The 2022 Frog Follies Auto Show is right around the corner. The event will showcase pre-1949 street rods. Organizers estimate that close to 3,000 street rods will be at this year’s event. The previous year had a low turnout due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but they hope to see attendance go back to normal this year.
14news.com
Wife and convicted murderer both charged in death of Evansville firefighter
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Two people have been charged with murder in the death of Evansville Firefighter Robert Doerr. One suspect is Doerr’s wife, Elizabeth Fox-Doerr. In July, she pleaded not guilty to perjury charges connected to the case. [Wife of murdered firefighter pleads not guilty to perjury charges]
Officials: Man found on Sutton Lane identified
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – A man who was found Monday on Sutton Lane has been identified by officials as Jacob Simpson, 25, of Owensboro. The Owensboro Police Department (OPD) says on August 15, at 4:45 pm, police responded to the 200 block of Sutton Lane in reference to a man lying in the roadway. Police […]
14news.com
14news.com
Funeral arrangements set for Jessica Teague
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Funeral arrangements have been set for Jessica Teague, the third victim of the Weinbach Avenue explosion. Relatives and friends are invited to Jessica’s life celebration from 3 until 8 Wednesday at Benton-Glunt & Tapp Funeral Home in Henderson. A private burial will be held at...
WTHI
New family dining restaurant set to open in Vincennes
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - People in Vincennes will soon have a new place to grab some food. American Table Family Dining is moving into the old Quickies building on Willow Street. That's right next to Goodwill. The restaurant also has an outdoor patio and drive-thru. The restaurant will also offer...
14news.com
House catches fire in Dawson Springs
DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. (WFIE) - Fire crews were on scene of a large house fire Friday morning in Dawson Springs. Neighbors on Franklin Street say it was still burning shortly after 5 a.m. They sent us video and told us nobody was home. We’ve reached out, but dispatchers wouldn’t give...
wevv.com
"Instinct kicked in": police couple first on scene speak on Evansville explosion
Matt and Kayleigh Hastings are more than husband and wife. The officer and detective are also coworkers, both donning the Evansville Police Department badge. Working the same shift, carpooling is standard practice for the couple but the commute Wednesday, Aug. 10, was anything but routine. "We were just driving down...
Kentucky Man Wins ‘Granddad of the Year’ With Sweet Daily Tradition for His Grandsons [PHOTOS]
A Kentucky man should totally win Granddad of the Year. He created a daily tradition with his grandson and we think it's the sweetest thing EVER!. If you are lucky enough to still have your grandparents around you are absolutely blessed. My grandparents lived on a very large farm. From sun up to sun down, they worked in the fields and Grandmother worked around the house and in the kitchen. What I do know is every single time I came to visit my Granddaddy would stop what he was doing in the fields and come to scoop me up in his arms. It never failed. He was always right there to give me a big hug and tell me how very much he loved me.
OPD: Woman missing from Owensboro, could be in a hotel
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – The Owensboro Police Department (OPD) is trying to locate a missing adult. Police say Sarah Alice Wiseman-Nicely, 35, from Owensboro, has gone missing. Police say the last contact with Wiseman-Nicely was by phone on August 13. OPD suspects she could be staying at hotels in the Owensboro area. Police say she […]
14news.com
Officials provide update in Weinbach Ave. explosion investigation
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - On Wednesday, Evansville fire officials gave an update on the explosion that killed three people on Weinbach Avenue. It’s been a week since the house explosion happened. The road is open and the main investigators are no longer on the scene. Evansville Fire Chief Mike...
104.1 WIKY
The Investigation For Missing Teen Has Stepped Up Their Search
The U.S. Marshals are now involved in the search for a missing Spencer County teen. Kendall King has been missing since the end of July. The Santa Claus police chief thinks getting the Marshals involved will help push the investigation along quicker. Her case started as a runaway, but now...
