wegotthiscovered.com

A ‘National Treasure 3’ script is about to hit Nicolas Cage’s desk

Even though it’s been 15 years since Book of Secrets, fans have never given up hope of seeing Nicolas Cage return for another implausible adventure in National Treasure 3, and that’s even with Disney Plus sequel series Edge of History bringing the franchise to the small screen. For...
wegotthiscovered.com

‘Orphan: First Kill’ director says a sequel to the original isn’t off the table, despite the main character being canonically dead

While critics’ reviews for Orphan: First Kill have signified a successful horror prequel, fans of the mind-bending film series are already buzzing with anticipation to witness the next installment. And, after director William Brent Bell recently teased that Esther and her destructive antics are inching towards a third outing, the 51-year-old filmmaker has revealed that the potential for Esther’s return has yet to be scratched off the drawing board.
RadarOnline

Brad Pitt Told Angelina Jolie One Of Their Children 'Looked Like A...Columbine Kid'

A sloshed Brad Pitt told his then wife Angelina Jolie that she was “ruining their family” during a “verbal and physical fight” on their private jet in 2016, a leaked FBI report has revealed.Jolie’s account to law enforcement also detailed how Pitt, the star of Bullet Train, allegedly poured beer on her during a September trip from Nice, France, to Los Angeles.It is for the first time a shocking and vivid account about what really happened on Jolie and Pitt’s fateful last flight — and why she felt forced to leave him.Pitt, her partner of 12 years and husband of...
wegotthiscovered.com

‘She-Hulk’ fans going nuts for the MCU’s rudest post-credits scene yet

Warning: This article contains spoilers for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law episode 1. The promotion for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law promised a Marvel show that was going to cut loose a little more than the average MCU entry, what with its fourth-wall breaking moments and wacky sense of humor. Sure enough, today’s first episode did not disappoint in that regard as it featured a hilarious running gag which called into question the private life of one of the OG Avengers, resulting in unarguably the rudest post-credits scene in Marvel history.
wegotthiscovered.com

Marvel fans choking up after ‘She-Hulk’ references a fallen Avenger

Warning: This article contains spoilers for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law episode 1. She-Hulk: Attorney at Law dropped its premiere episode on Disney Plus today, and while it mostly delivered the light-hearted tone we were primed to expect from a show that’s been pitched as a legal-themed half-hour comedy, there were some surprising poignant moments in there too that caused many a lump to form in the throats of fans. And it’s all to do with a much-missed fallen Avenger.
wegotthiscovered.com

Mark Ruffalo is thrilled ‘She-Hulk’ has him get his ass kicked for mansplaining

Just like clockwork, tomorrow’s Disney Plus debutant She-Hulk: Attorney at Law has been getting review bombed from fans who haven’t even seen the series yet, and those furious at the show for whatever reason are going to be furious when they discover the joy Mark Ruffalo took from getting his ass kicked by Tatiana Maslany’s Jennifer Walters.
wegotthiscovered.com

Is ‘Die Hard’ a Christmas movie? Bruce Willis’ kids weigh in

Is there life on other planets? Are humans fundamentally good or evil? Do we have free will? All these questions are merely metaphysical claptrap in the face of the greatest conundrum of the 21st century: Is Die Hard a Christmas movie or not? A source very close to the heart of the matter may finally have an answer for us.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
wegotthiscovered.com

‘Beast’ reviews indicate Idris Elba vs. a lion delivers on its promise

More than a decade after we saw Liam Neeson punching wolves in The Grey — to surprisingly high acclaim — CATS star Idris Elba is now going toe-to-toe with a lion in Beast and it’s apparently also pulling off the premise as best it can, according to the critical reaction so far.
wegotthiscovered.com

‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ producer offers update on Johnny Depp-less next chapter

Captain Jack Sparrow may be condemned to Davy Jones’ Locker forevermore thanks to Disney dumping Johnny Depp, but the studio isn’t going to let a cash sea cow like the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise go to waste. The Mouse House is quietly pressing ahead with its long-gestating plans to make a sixth entry in the seafaring series, following 2017’s Dead Men Tell No Tales.
wegotthiscovered.com

With Michael Myers set to return in ‘Halloween Ends,’ here is a look at the scariest horror movie villains

The colossal horror genre is synonymous with a multitude of villainous characters that cause our spines to tingle in fear. From monstrous figures to average-looking citizens, the ever-popular horror genre is filled with these villains that captivate the audience and help to establish the plot. And while classic horror figures like Dracula and Frankenstein introduced the entire genre to a realm of terrifying villains, the abundance of villainous characters from modern horror movies have remained constant in our minds and forced us to check underneath our beds at night.
wegotthiscovered.com

A bizarre hybrid of horror and Western goes all guns blazing on the Netflix charts

Have you ever wondered what would happen if the director of countless direct-to-video sequels spun off from popular hits would fare helming a hybrid of horror and Western that saw Danny Trejo bargaining with the devil himself, who also happens to be played by Mickey Rourke for some reason? If the answer is no, then you’re clearly not one of the many Netflix subscribers who’ve become enamored by Dead in Tombstone.
wegotthiscovered.com

Director Baltasar Kormákur said Idris Elba is his ‘brother from another mother’

The director-actor relationship can be fraught. Directors are like orchestra conductors and have to pay attention to so many things when making a movie. Actors, on the other hand, can be difficult and moody. This apparently wasn’t the case during the filming of Beast because director Baltasar Kormákur has nothing but good things to say about star Idris Elba.
wegotthiscovered.com

New ‘Black Panther 2’ promo art offers fresh looks at Namor and the Wakandan warriors

The first trailer for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, as revealed at Comic-Con last month, was very possibly the most moving trailer for a superhero movie we’ve ever seen, but it also held a lot back about the film itself. The promo did reveal our first look at Namor the Sub-Mariner and his redesigned underwater culture, but there’s much it didn’t show us about the incoming Ryan Coogler-directed sequel.
MOVIES

