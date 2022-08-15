ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yazoo County, MS

WLBT

Police chase ends in Terry after crossing multiple counties

TERRY, Miss. (WLBT) - A police chase that crossed multiple counties came to an end in Terry overnight, following a crash. 3 On Your Side was at the scene near OId Highway 51 and Cunningham Street, where we saw two people placed in handcuffs as officers examined their damaged vehicle.
TERRY, MS
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi ‘guardian angel’ lauded for saving life of unresponsive driver in diabetic coma

A Mississippi couple is hailing their “guardian angel” following a dire situation that could’ve been far worse. Vicksburg resident James Anderson was going about his daily routine on Sunday, Aug. 7, walking down Washington Street past the Vicksburg Event and Business Center where he sometimes works as a handyman for the owners, Dr. Deborah and Johnny Stanfield.
VICKSBURG, MS
WJTV 12

State Route 43 bridge to close in Madison County

MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) announced the agency would close a bridge on State Route 43 in Madison County starting in September. The shutdown would begin at 7:00 a.m. on Tuesday, September 6 and last for two weeks. According to MDOT, the closure would affect both directions […]
MADISON COUNTY, MS
fox40jackson.com

Terry Police chief confirms man was killed in Saturday hit-and-run

TERRY, Miss. (WLBT) – Terry Police are investigating a hit-and-run that claimed the life of Antonio Wade. Police Chief Michael Ivy says Wade was walking near the intersection of the I-55 Frontage Road and Morgan Drive around 12:01 a.m. on Saturday when he was struck by a vehicle. He...
TERRY, MS
vicksburgnews.com

Vicksburg man killed during police chase on Sunday

A Vicksburg man is dead following a police pursuit that began in Pearl and ended in Flowood on Sunday. This happens less than a month after a police chase that ended in Jackson resulted in the death of Vicksburg native Brad Pennington. The victim, Steven Pearson, 47, of Vicksburg was...
WLBT

Chase begins in Pearl, ends with deadly accident in Flowood

FLOWOOD, Miss. (WLBT) - Rankin County Coroner David Ruth confirmed a deadly vehicle crash in Flowood on Sunday. Rankin County Sheriff’s Department PIO Paul Holley says a chase started in Pearl following a traffic stop and ended at the intersection of Flowood Drive and Old Fannin Road. 3 On...
PEARL, MS
Vicksburg Post

Vicksburg man killed when struck by vehicle being chased by police

A Vicksburg man was killed when his motorcycle was struck by a vehicle that was being chased by Pearl and Flowood Police units. Steven Pearson, 47 of Vicksburg, is the victim according to the Rankin County Coroner’s office. A Pearl Officer attempted to make a traffic stop on a...
VICKSBURG, MS
WLBT

Suspect displays weapon during robbery near Jackson elementary school

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A person was robbed Monday near an elementary school in Jackson. According to Sherwin Johnson, the Executive Director of Public Engagement for the Jackson Public School District, the robbery happened on the sidewalk near Pecan Park Elementary School at approximately 6:30 a.m. on August 15. Jackson police and JPS Campus Enforcement are investigating.
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

19-year-old arrested, charged with murder in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A 19-year-old was arrested and charged with murder on Monday. The department says officers arrested Wiley Green at 2832 Greenwood Avenue for a homicide that occurred on August 7th in the 2700 block of Terry Road. Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to...
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

19-year-old charged with murder in deadly shooting

JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson police said they have made a murder arrest. Wiley Green, 19, is accused in a deadly shooting that happened last Sunday on Terry Road. Police said Monday he was arrested at a home on Greenwood Avenue. There is no word yet on a motive.
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

19-year-old arrested for Terry Road homicide

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police arrested a 19-year-old in connection to a homicide that happened on Terry Road. Officer Sam Brown said Wiley Green was arrested on Greenwood Avenue Monday evening. He was charged with murder. On August 7, police said Christopher Robinson, 45, was found shot in the 2700 block Terry Road. He […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Man arrested after barricading himself inside Ridgeland home

UPDATE: RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – Authorities arrested a suspect who barricaded himself inside of a Ridgeland home Wednesday morning. Ridgeland Police Chief Brian Myers said the incident on Nolan Circle started as a domestic dispute. According to witnesses, two males, who live at the home, were arguing loudly when one of the men hit the […]
RIDGELAND, MS
breezynews.com

Public Disturbance and a Stolen Vehicle in Attala

12:22 p.m. – Kosciusko Police responded to a call reporting that a vehicle was taken without permission from a residence on South Huntington Street. Attala County Deputies stopped the vehicle right after this was reported and it was returned to the owner. 2:07 p.m. – Kosciusko Police dispatched to...
ATTALA COUNTY, MS
WAPT

Stokes concerned Richard's Disposal will halt trash pickup

JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson City Councilman Kenneth Stokes said Jackson needs to prepare for Richard's Disposal to stop piking up trash in the Capital City. The company continues to pick up Jackson residents' garbage, even though Richard's doesn't have an approved contract and hasn't been paid. Stokes is concerned the New Orleans-based company will eventually stop picking up trash if something is not settled.
JACKSON, MS
fox40jackson.com

Brandon, JPD work together to capture man accused of cyberstalking daycare worker

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) – Jackson police are receiving high marks for helping Brandon authorities arrest a man who they say was planning to hurt or kill a daycare worker. “We got a warrant for his arrest. He lived in Jackson. We coordinated with Cmdr. [Christian] Vance and I sent people… They coordinated efforts when they got there,” Brandon Police Chief William Thompson said. “Several officers responded with us.”
BRANDON, MS
WJTV 12

Former Jackson police officer sentenced for George Robinson’s death

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Former Jackson Police Officer Anthony Fox will spend five years in prison for the 2019 death of George Robinson. Fox was sentenced on Wednesday. On August 4, a jury found Fox guilty of culpable negligence manslaughter. Fox was accused of repeatedly hitting Robinson in the head and chest during a traffic […]
JACKSON, MS

