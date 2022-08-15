Read full article on original website
WLBT
Police chase ends in Terry after crossing multiple counties
TERRY, Miss. (WLBT) - A police chase that crossed multiple counties came to an end in Terry overnight, following a crash. 3 On Your Side was at the scene near OId Highway 51 and Cunningham Street, where we saw two people placed in handcuffs as officers examined their damaged vehicle.
Mississippi ‘guardian angel’ lauded for saving life of unresponsive driver in diabetic coma
A Mississippi couple is hailing their “guardian angel” following a dire situation that could’ve been far worse. Vicksburg resident James Anderson was going about his daily routine on Sunday, Aug. 7, walking down Washington Street past the Vicksburg Event and Business Center where he sometimes works as a handyman for the owners, Dr. Deborah and Johnny Stanfield.
State Route 43 bridge to close in Madison County
MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) announced the agency would close a bridge on State Route 43 in Madison County starting in September. The shutdown would begin at 7:00 a.m. on Tuesday, September 6 and last for two weeks. According to MDOT, the closure would affect both directions […]
fox40jackson.com
Terry Police chief confirms man was killed in Saturday hit-and-run
TERRY, Miss. (WLBT) – Terry Police are investigating a hit-and-run that claimed the life of Antonio Wade. Police Chief Michael Ivy says Wade was walking near the intersection of the I-55 Frontage Road and Morgan Drive around 12:01 a.m. on Saturday when he was struck by a vehicle. He...
WAPT
MBI report reveals some new information about Capitol Police firing shots during incident
JACKSON, Miss. — 16 WAPT News has obtained the initial incident report from the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation in an incident in which Capitol Police officers fired shots. The report is redacted and does not reveal a lot of information, but it does confirm Sinatra Jordan, 30, is the...
vicksburgnews.com
Vicksburg man killed during police chase on Sunday
A Vicksburg man is dead following a police pursuit that began in Pearl and ended in Flowood on Sunday. This happens less than a month after a police chase that ended in Jackson resulted in the death of Vicksburg native Brad Pennington. The victim, Steven Pearson, 47, of Vicksburg was...
WLBT
Chase begins in Pearl, ends with deadly accident in Flowood
FLOWOOD, Miss. (WLBT) - Rankin County Coroner David Ruth confirmed a deadly vehicle crash in Flowood on Sunday. Rankin County Sheriff’s Department PIO Paul Holley says a chase started in Pearl following a traffic stop and ended at the intersection of Flowood Drive and Old Fannin Road. 3 On...
Vicksburg Post
Vicksburg man killed when struck by vehicle being chased by police
A Vicksburg man was killed when his motorcycle was struck by a vehicle that was being chased by Pearl and Flowood Police units. Steven Pearson, 47 of Vicksburg, is the victim according to the Rankin County Coroner’s office. A Pearl Officer attempted to make a traffic stop on a...
WLBT
Suspect displays weapon during robbery near Jackson elementary school
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A person was robbed Monday near an elementary school in Jackson. According to Sherwin Johnson, the Executive Director of Public Engagement for the Jackson Public School District, the robbery happened on the sidewalk near Pecan Park Elementary School at approximately 6:30 a.m. on August 15. Jackson police and JPS Campus Enforcement are investigating.
WLBT
19-year-old arrested, charged with murder in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A 19-year-old was arrested and charged with murder on Monday. The department says officers arrested Wiley Green at 2832 Greenwood Avenue for a homicide that occurred on August 7th in the 2700 block of Terry Road. Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to...
fox40jackson.com
Ridgeland man charged, found in attic after two-hour barricade situation
RIDGELAND, Miss. (WLBT) – A man in Ridgeland is charged with domestic aggravated assault after a two-hour barricade situation Wednesday morning. The 911 call came in around 10 a.m. inside a home on Nolan Circle. Police Chief Bryan Myers did not release details of what led to the incident.
WAPT
19-year-old charged with murder in deadly shooting
JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson police said they have made a murder arrest. Wiley Green, 19, is accused in a deadly shooting that happened last Sunday on Terry Road. Police said Monday he was arrested at a home on Greenwood Avenue. There is no word yet on a motive.
WLBT
Incident report provides few new details on man involved in shooting with Capitol Police
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - When the state’s Department of Public Safety remained silent on the details of a shooting involving a Capitol Police officer, 3 On Your Side filed a public records request to get the information that -- by law -- that agency must provide. The redacted incident...
WLBT
Hinds county sheriff unveils new body cameras, staff changes and department upgrades
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Hinds County sheriff made new announcements about changes within the department. According to Sheriff Tyree Jones, he’s fulfilling a promise of transparency by utilizing new technology from body cameras to a web page. Tuesday, at the downtown Hinds County Sheriff’s Office, Lt. Eric Paymon...
19-year-old arrested for Terry Road homicide
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police arrested a 19-year-old in connection to a homicide that happened on Terry Road. Officer Sam Brown said Wiley Green was arrested on Greenwood Avenue Monday evening. He was charged with murder. On August 7, police said Christopher Robinson, 45, was found shot in the 2700 block Terry Road. He […]
Man arrested after barricading himself inside Ridgeland home
UPDATE: RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – Authorities arrested a suspect who barricaded himself inside of a Ridgeland home Wednesday morning. Ridgeland Police Chief Brian Myers said the incident on Nolan Circle started as a domestic dispute. According to witnesses, two males, who live at the home, were arguing loudly when one of the men hit the […]
breezynews.com
Public Disturbance and a Stolen Vehicle in Attala
12:22 p.m. – Kosciusko Police responded to a call reporting that a vehicle was taken without permission from a residence on South Huntington Street. Attala County Deputies stopped the vehicle right after this was reported and it was returned to the owner. 2:07 p.m. – Kosciusko Police dispatched to...
WAPT
Stokes concerned Richard's Disposal will halt trash pickup
JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson City Councilman Kenneth Stokes said Jackson needs to prepare for Richard's Disposal to stop piking up trash in the Capital City. The company continues to pick up Jackson residents' garbage, even though Richard's doesn't have an approved contract and hasn't been paid. Stokes is concerned the New Orleans-based company will eventually stop picking up trash if something is not settled.
fox40jackson.com
Brandon, JPD work together to capture man accused of cyberstalking daycare worker
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) – Jackson police are receiving high marks for helping Brandon authorities arrest a man who they say was planning to hurt or kill a daycare worker. “We got a warrant for his arrest. He lived in Jackson. We coordinated with Cmdr. [Christian] Vance and I sent people… They coordinated efforts when they got there,” Brandon Police Chief William Thompson said. “Several officers responded with us.”
Former Jackson police officer sentenced for George Robinson’s death
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Former Jackson Police Officer Anthony Fox will spend five years in prison for the 2019 death of George Robinson. Fox was sentenced on Wednesday. On August 4, a jury found Fox guilty of culpable negligence manslaughter. Fox was accused of repeatedly hitting Robinson in the head and chest during a traffic […]
