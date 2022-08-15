Read full article on original website
‘A League of Their Own’ Stars D’Arcy Carden and Melanie Field on Filming That Emotional Finale: ‘We Were Really Inconsolable’
The actresses also discuss Jo and Greta’s intense friendship. Prime Video’s “A League of Their Own” tackles many themes, but one in particular that comes up, again and again, is female friendship — and that theme truly takes center stage in the series’ emotional finale episode.
Steven Pasquale to Star Opposite Neve Campbell in ABC Drama Series ‘Avalon’
Neve Campbell’s latest project is adding to its cast. On the heels of Thursday’s announcement that the “Scream” star will lead an upcoming ABC drama series titled “Avalon,” it was announced Friday that Steven Pasquale will star opposite her. “Avalon” was ordered straight-to-series in...
‘She-Hulk': Tatiana Maslany and Director Kat Coiro Break Down Perfecting Those 4th Wall Breaks (Video)
Wanda Maximoff may have been the first person to officially break the fourth wall in the MCU — sorry Deadpool, you were technically doing it before Disney acquired 20th Century Studios — but Jen Walters is taking it to an art form in “She-Hulk: Attorney at Law.” And that aspect of the show is one that required a bit of finessing from the series’ star and director.
Nathan Fielder’s ‘The Rehearsal’ Renewed by HBO for Season 2
HBO has renewed Nathan Fielder’s critically acclaimed comedy sketch series, “The Rehearsal,” for a second season. The news comes ahead of Season 1’s finale, which airs Friday night. “The Rehearsal” explores the lengths one man will go to reduce the uncertainties of everyday life. With a...
Elijah Wood Joins ‘Yellowjackets’ Season 2 in Season-Long Guest Arc
Elijah Wood is joining “Yellowjackets” Season 2 in a season-long guest art, Showtime announced on Friday. The “Lord of the Rings” star will play Walter, a dedicated citizen detective who “will challenge Misty (Christina Ricci) in ways she won’t see coming,” per a description from the network.
‘Yellowjackets’ Creators Credit ‘Twin Peaks’ and ‘Stranger Things’ for Putting Genre Series on the Emmys Map
Married writing duo Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson created one of the buzziest series of the 2021–22 season with “Yellowjackets,” in which we have yet to see exactly how “Lord of the Flies” a girls’ soccer team goes after their plane crashes in the wilderness.
‘She-Hulk': Tatiana Maslany Says ‘Joyful, Feminine Energy’ of the Show Feels ‘Revolutionary’ in MCU’s ‘Boys Club’ (Video)
If there’s one thing that can be said of Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it’s this: women. Beginning with “Black Widow,” the women of the universe are taking the spotlight, leading us to the premiere of “She-Hulk: Attorney at Law” this Thursday. And for series star Tatiana Maslany, the female energy driving the show felt “revolutionary.”
‘A League of Their Own’: Roberta Colindrez, Priscilla Delgado and Kelly McCormack on Their Characters’ Bond at the End of Season 1
As the few international players on the field, Lupe García (Roberta Colindrez), Jess McCready (Kelly McCormack) and Esti González (Priscilla Delgado) form a friendship that shares its ups and downs in Amazon Prime Video’s “A League of Their Own.”. After women from all over the United...
‘Big Brother’ Season 24: The Leftovers Continue to Dominate, Ousting Yet Another Big Player
In a rare move for the Season 24 “Big Brother” house guests, there was no back door eviction this week, but somehow the week was still full of surprises and a strategic player was still sent packing during Thursday night’s episode. Indy Santos was evicted in a...
How to Watch ‘Beast': Is the Idris Elba Thriller in Theaters or Streaming?
Have you ever heard a rustling in the bushes and been relieved to find out it wasn’t a ferocious lion? Idris Elba isn’t so lucky in his newest thriller “Beast.”. As Elba’s character and his family explore a game reserve in South Africa alongside a knowledgeable wildlife biologist, they have all the fixings for a healing vacation — until they realize they are being stalked by an apex predator.
‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Season 14 Queen Jasmine Kennedie on Coming Out During ‘Untucked’: An ‘Uplifting Moment’
Fellow Queen Kerri Colby explains what it was like to be there for Jasmine during the touching time. Watch TheWrap’s full Q&A with the “RuPaul’s Drag Race” family at this link. The “RuPaul’s Drag Race” franchise is up for 11 Emmys, including Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program...
Netflix’s ‘The Sandman’ Gets Surprise New Episode Starring Sandra Oh, James McAvoy and More
Netflix’s hit fantasy series “The Sandman” hasn’t been renewed just yet, but if you want more from the adaptation of Neil Gaiman’s beloved comic book series, your dreams (sorry) just came true. Right now you can watch “A Dream of A Thousand Cats / Calliope,”...
