TV Series

‘She-Hulk': Tatiana Maslany and Director Kat Coiro Break Down Perfecting Those 4th Wall Breaks (Video)

Wanda Maximoff may have been the first person to officially break the fourth wall in the MCU — sorry Deadpool, you were technically doing it before Disney acquired 20th Century Studios — but Jen Walters is taking it to an art form in “She-Hulk: Attorney at Law.” And that aspect of the show is one that required a bit of finessing from the series’ star and director.
Nathan Fielder’s ‘The Rehearsal’ Renewed by HBO for Season 2

HBO has renewed Nathan Fielder’s critically acclaimed comedy sketch series, “The Rehearsal,” for a second season. The news comes ahead of Season 1’s finale, which airs Friday night. “The Rehearsal” explores the lengths one man will go to reduce the uncertainties of everyday life. With a...
‘She-Hulk': Tatiana Maslany Says ‘Joyful, Feminine Energy’ of the Show Feels ‘Revolutionary’ in MCU’s ‘Boys Club’ (Video)

If there’s one thing that can be said of Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it’s this: women. Beginning with “Black Widow,” the women of the universe are taking the spotlight, leading us to the premiere of “She-Hulk: Attorney at Law” this Thursday. And for series star Tatiana Maslany, the female energy driving the show felt “revolutionary.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
How to Watch ‘Beast': Is the Idris Elba Thriller in Theaters or Streaming?

Have you ever heard a rustling in the bushes and been relieved to find out it wasn’t a ferocious lion? Idris Elba isn’t so lucky in his newest thriller “Beast.”. As Elba’s character and his family explore a game reserve in South Africa alongside a knowledgeable wildlife biologist, they have all the fixings for a healing vacation — until they realize they are being stalked by an apex predator.
