Trump Warns 'Terrible Things' Are About to Happen to U.S.
Trump said on Monday that Americans are "so angry" in the wake of the FBI's search of his Mar-a-Lago home last week.
Ivana Trump walked out on ex-husband’s inauguration because she was horrified by poor seat, report says
Ivana Trump walked out on Donald Trump’s inauguration because she was horrified she had been assigned a “very bad seat”, according to a report. The former president’s late ex-wife was “in shock” at the seat she was given at the 2017 ceremony in Washington DC, says New York magazine.Ivana, who married Mr Trump in 1977 and divorced him in 1992, died last month at the age of 73 after falling at her New York City home.Massimo Gargia, who introduced Ivana to her fourth husband, Rossano Rubicondi, told New York magazine’s Intelligencer that she had been less than impressed when...
Trump Attorney’s New Claim About Mar-A-Lago Causes Jaws To Drop On Twitter
Christina Bobb's comments on Fox News sounded more like an admission to some of Trump's critics.
Trevor Noah Counts How Many Ex-Trump Allies Have Gone to Prison After CFO Pleads Guilty to Tax Fraud (Video)
Upon hearing the news that the Trump Organization’s former chief financial officer Allen Weisselberg had pleaded guilty to tax fraud on Thursday, Trevor Noah was stunned during last night’s episode of “The Daily Show” as he began counting just how many present and past Trump allies have now gone to prison.
Abolish the FBI | Opinion
The FBI claimed it raided President Donald Trump's residence at Mar-a-Lago last week looking for classified documents.
