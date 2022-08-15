ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Boston 24 and Public Journal for Thursday, August 18, 2022

Data includes 24–Hour-Period Beginning Wednesday@ 10 AM through Thursday@ 10 AM. Note: The information above is preliminary information and should not be considered official crime statistics. The information is based on an initial review of incident reports and may not be a comprehensive listing of events. It is not a statistical analysis but rather an initial tally of significant events.
Officers Arrest Suspect in Possession of a Loaded Firearm in Dorchester

At about 1:40 AM, on Thursday, August 18, 2022, officers assigned to District B-3 (Mattapan), responded to the area of Callender Street and Lyford Street in Dorchester for a report of an armed robbery in progress. The suspect, later identified as Voicy Sanders, 27, of Boston, produced a firearm and attempted to take the victims scooter and backpack.
