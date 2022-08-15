Robert Lee Cowdrey, 81

Robert Lee Cowdrey, age 81, of Georgetown, Ohio died Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at Bethesda North Hospital in Cincinnati, Ohio. Robert was born November 8, 1940 in Hamersville, Ohio the son of the late Bryan and Marjorie (Bingamon) Cowdrey. He was also preceded in death by one brother – Howard Cowdrey and one sister – Phyllis Young.

Robert was a Hamersville High School graduate and went to work at Milacron and then enlisted in the United States Air Force for four years. He received numerous recognitions during his service to his country. Robert returned to Milacron and later was employed with Browning Manufacturing for twenty years and then retired from Unisis. He was an avid hunter and fisherman and enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.

Robert is survived by his wife of sixty years – Linda (Kidwell) Cowdrey, whom he married September 15, 1961; three sons – Todd Cowdrey and wife Sherrill of Cincinnati, Ohio, Matt Cowdrey and wife Teresa of Georgetown, Ohio and Jason Cowdrey and wife Jennifer of Cincinnati, Ohio; nine grandchildren – Eryn, Logan, Ian, Morgan, Isaac, Caleb, Ben, Nora and Abraham; two great granddaughters – Adelaide and Lilli; one sister-in-law – Sonja Cowdrey and nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 12:00 P.M. Friday, August 12, 2022 at the Georgetown Church of Christ, 149 Hamer Road, Georgetown, Ohio 45121. Jason Galley will officiate. Visitation will be from 11:00 A.M. – 12:00 P.M. Friday at the Church. A private Interment will follow the funeral service in Confidence Cemetery in Georgetown, Ohio. The Cahall Funeral Home in Georgetown, Ohio is serving the family.

If desired, memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 644 Linn Street, #1026, Cincinnati, Ohio 45203.