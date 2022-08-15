ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgetown, OH

Robert Lee Cowdrey, 81

Ripley Bee
Ripley Bee
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1i0RZ4_0hHvkyYc00

Robert Lee Cowdrey, age 81, of Georgetown, Ohio died Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at Bethesda North Hospital in Cincinnati, Ohio. Robert was born November 8, 1940 in Hamersville, Ohio the son of the late Bryan and Marjorie (Bingamon) Cowdrey. He was also preceded in death by one brother – Howard Cowdrey and one sister – Phyllis Young.

Robert was a Hamersville High School graduate and went to work at Milacron and then enlisted in the United States Air Force for four years. He received numerous recognitions during his service to his country. Robert returned to Milacron and later was employed with Browning Manufacturing for twenty years and then retired from Unisis. He was an avid hunter and fisherman and enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.

Robert is survived by his wife of sixty years – Linda (Kidwell) Cowdrey, whom he married September 15, 1961; three sons – Todd Cowdrey and wife Sherrill of Cincinnati, Ohio, Matt Cowdrey and wife Teresa of Georgetown, Ohio and Jason Cowdrey and wife Jennifer of Cincinnati, Ohio; nine grandchildren – Eryn, Logan, Ian, Morgan, Isaac, Caleb, Ben, Nora and Abraham; two great granddaughters – Adelaide and Lilli; one sister-in-law – Sonja Cowdrey and nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 12:00 P.M. Friday, August 12, 2022 at the Georgetown Church of Christ, 149 Hamer Road, Georgetown, Ohio 45121. Jason Galley will officiate. Visitation will be from 11:00 A.M. – 12:00 P.M. Friday at the Church. A private Interment will follow the funeral service in Confidence Cemetery in Georgetown, Ohio. The Cahall Funeral Home in Georgetown, Ohio is serving the family.

If desired, memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 644 Linn Street, #1026, Cincinnati, Ohio 45203.

Comments / 0

Related
WHIO Dayton

OVI checkpoint to be held in Butler County tonight

OXFORD — The Ohio State Highway Patrol announced an OVI checkpoint will be held tonight in the city of Oxford. The checkpoint will be held from 7:30 p.m. to 11:00 p.m., according to a press release. >>1 taken into custody after driver flees from OVI checkpoint in Dayton, drives...
OXFORD, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Georgetown, OH
Obituaries
City
Logan, OH
Local
Ohio Obituaries
City
Georgetown, OH
City
Cincinnati, OH
City
Morgan Township, OH
Travel Maven

This Ohio Grocery Store is Bucket-List Worthy

Sometimes, going to the grocery store can be a drag. That is why we are so thankful for grocery stores that don't actually feel or look like grocery stores. Instead of boring aisles filled with bread and cereal, you'll spot floating sharks, a candy castle, and displays of food from all over the world. Jungle Jim's is a must-see destination for foodies, tourists, and local shoppers alike. Keep reading to learn more.
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

1 person injured in crash on NB I-75 in Butler County

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - Northbound Interstate 75 north of Ohio 129/Liberty Way was closed Tuesday morning following a crash, according to Butler County dispatchers. The Ohio State Highway Patrol says a 2010 Ford Explorer hit a guardrail, rolled onto its top, and landed in the concrete media and barriers that are there for construction.
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Cowdrey
Fox 19

Judge hikes bonds on OTR mass shooting suspects

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Higher bonds were set Thursday for two suspects facing multiple charges in the Over-the-Rhine mass shooting that injured eight innocent bystanders and one of the alleged gunmen. Diablo McCoats, 39, is charged with 16 counts of felonious assault and one count of weapons under disability (illegally having...
CINCINNATI, OH
WBKO

2 Wendy’s employees shot in Cincinnati, one critically injured

CINCINNATI (WXIX/Gray News) - Cincinnati police are investigating a shooting at a Wendy’s in Walnut Hills. The shooting occurred around 6:30 p.m. outside the restaurant. Two people were shot, according to police, both victims employees of the restaurant. EMS took them to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where...
CINCINNATI, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robert Lee#Bethesda North Hospital#Milacron#Browning Manufacturing
Fox 19

Motorcyclist killed in Middletown crash identified

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - The Butler County Coroner’s Office has identified the motorcyclist who died in a crash on Aug. 12. Patton Borders, 46, of Middletown, died from multiple traumatic injuries he sustained in a crash involving two motorcycles, according to the coroner’s office. The crash happened shortly...
MIDDLETOWN, OH
Cleveland.com

Head-on crash kills 3 people in southwest Ohio

TATE TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A head-on crash Sunday morning in Clermont County killed three people, according to reports. Deborah Mell, 66, Jeffery Champan, 35, and Racheal Miller, 34, died in the crash, which occurred at about 8:52 a.m. on Ohio 125, the State Highway Patrol tells WLWT Channel 5. All three victims were pronounced dead at the scene.
WKRC

Driver crashes into front of Westwood Walmart

WESTWOOD, Ohio (WKRC) - A driver crashed into the front of a local Walmart Sunday night. It happened just before 11:30 p.m. at the store on Ferguson Road in Westwood. A Walmart employee said the driver may have gotten farther had he not been slowed by a display case of water.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
dayton.com

Germantown restaurant, a longtime fixture in the community, closes

KJ’s, a family-owned and operated restaurant in Germantown, announced on Facebook Saturday, Aug. 13 they are closing its doors. “I am closing KJ’s as of today (Saturday, Aug. 13). I will try to get on soon and thank and acknowledge all those strong supporters through the years,” the Facebook post said.
GERMANTOWN, OH
Ripley Bee

Ripley Bee

453
Followers
712
Post
31K+
Views
ABOUT

Ripley Bee

 https://www.ripleybee.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy