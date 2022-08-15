ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nbc15.com

Outdoor fun, food & beer on tap for the weekend!

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Summer is flying by, and with only a few weekends left, why not make the most of the time by attending some fun summertime events?. Rob Gard from Destination Madison sat down with NBC15 on Thursday to preview four events in the Madison area featuring outdoor fun, food, beer and more!
MADISON, WI
captimes.com

Things to do in Madison: Sweet Corn Festival, Magic Pride Festival and more

This weekend, Sun Prairie hosts its annual Sweet Corn Festival. Enjoy live music, a parade (on Wednesday), a carnival, a corn hole tournament and of course — sweet corn. This family friendly event takes place daily at Angell Park in Sun Prairie located at 200 Park St. Park admission is $1 for Saturday and Sunday. Children ages 6 and under are free. Parking on the grounds is $5 and waives a separate entrance fee.
MADISON, WI
Channel 3000

From selling tamales on Facebook to opening a second storefront

What started as a way to weather the pandemic by selling tamales on Facebook turned into a business at an east-side food court. When the COVID-19 pandemic began, Amado Rodriguez III lost his job. With rent piling up and government aid taking five to six months to arrive, Rodriguez decided to make and sell tamales through Facebook.
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

New business in Janesville aims to help food desert problem on city’s south side

JANESVILLE, Wis. — A new storefront in Janesville won’t solve a big issue on its own, but the owner hopes her new venture will help fill a void that’s been there for years. Sustain Ability Bulk Shop will open on Janesville’s south side in early September. The business aims to sell products that are friendly to the environment and produce...
JANESVILLE, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Madison, WI
Lifestyle
Local
Wisconsin Lifestyle
Madison, WI
Food & Drinks
Madison, WI
Restaurants
Madison, WI
Government
Local
Wisconsin Food & Drinks
Local
Wisconsin Restaurants
City
Madison, WI
Local
Wisconsin Government
97ZOK

Does This Popular Local Bakery Have The Best Donuts In Rockford?

Since I've been writing a ton about food lately, we need to address the best part of dinner... the dessert, of course!. I've talked about pizza, guac, queso, tacos, and burgers recently. What I haven't had you help me debate about were donuts. I know we all gravitate toward a certain donut when we get the craving. I always go for a filled long john or a custard filled donut. Why? They're filling and actually satisfy your taste buds! So, I decided to go on the hunt to find the BEST donuts in the Rockford and surrounding areas.
ROCKFORD, IL
City of Madison Wisconsin

Canceled: Movies with Madison Parks - Frozen II

This event is canceled due to the predicted rain Friday and Saturday. DATE: Friday, August 19, 2022 (Rain Date: Saturday, August 20) MOVIE DETAILS: Anna, Elsa, Kristoff, Olaf and Sven leave Arendelle to travel to an ancient, autumn-bound forest of an enchanted land. They set out to find the origin of Elsa's powers in order to save their kingdom.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Eldorado Grill closing at the end of the month

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - After nearly a quarter-century, one of the Food Fight Restaurant Group’s first entries into the Madison dining scene is shutting down. On Wednesday, the company announced Eldorado Grill would be closing at the end of the month. Food Fight CEO Caitlin Suemnicht attributed the company’s...
MADISON, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ice Cream Social#Block Party#Food Truck#Ne The Green#Food Cart#Urban Design#Food Drink#Complete Green Streets#The Common Grace Triangle#Barrel Brewing Co#Alchemy
nbc15.com

Five to six shots heard outside a hotel, Madison police say

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Five to six gunshots were heard outside of a hotel yesterday, however no damage or injured persons were found, according to the Madison Police Department. The MPD says officers located six 9mm casings on the street in front of the Comfort Inn and Suites on John...
MADISON, WI
CBS 58

Soaking rain arrives over the weekend

After a 10-day dry stretch for most of southeast Wisconsin our rain chances have finally arrived as we move into the weekend. As of Friday we are running well behind on rain for the month, season and year. August is almost an inch and a half below average, the summer months since June 1st are over an inch below-average and the entire year is running almost 2" below-average.
WISCONSIN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
nbc15.com

Man shot near downtown Madison

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison police are investigating after one man was shot near downtown. According to police, a report of shots fired came in for the area of the 700 block of E Main Street which is near the MGE Generating Station. When officers arrived on scene they found a man with a gunshot wound.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Suspect on the run after MPD sergeant dragged through parking lot

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Madison Police Department sergeant was injured Friday morning when he was dragged through a parking lot on the city’s near east side and officers are still trying to track down the suspect who was behind the wheel at the time. According to MPD’s initial...
MADISON, WI
WIFR

Locally owned hair salon opens storefront on Miracle Mile in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A hometown business celebrated Rockford Day at their new salon location in Rockford. 815 Blades Hair Salon owner Bill Brinkley shared his dream with guests Monday during the shop’s grand re-opening. Brinkley, a proud Rockford resident, first opened 815 Blades on August 15, 2019. After...
ROCKFORD, IL
nbc15.com

Sun Prairie crash sends both vehicles into apartment building

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (WMTV) - Three families were forced from their homes late Thursday night after a crash in Sun Prairie sent both vehicles careening into their apartment building. No one inside the apartments or either vehicle was injured in the incident which happened shortly after 10 p.m. Investigators determined...
SUN PRAIRIE, WI
spectrumnews1.com

Wisconsin family fights for exchange student amid host family shortage

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin exchange student programs are experiencing a major backlog in students and a lack of host families because of the pandemic. In November 2020, Guiomar Lopez was accepted into the International Student Exchange Program and on track to find a host family for the 2021 school year in Wisconsin.
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Two cars crash into Sun Prairie apartment building; 3 families displaced

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — Two cars crashed into an apartment building overnight, displacing three families who were inside the building at the time. Sun Prairie police said the crash happened around 10:10 p.m. after one of the drivers hit the other vehicle while both were driving south on Highway 151 south of Windsor Street. Both vehicles then left the highway...
SUN PRAIRIE, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy