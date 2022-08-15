Read full article on original website
Religion Notes
The St. Benedict Catholic Church will be holding their annual Art, Craft & Car Show on Dec. 10 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 422 S. Suncoast Blvd., Crystal River. Applications are now available for artists and crafters to share their talents with the community. This is a popular and well attended show.
A friendly competition for a good cause
LifeSouth is in need of blood donations. So, the Levy Citizen, with the approval of LifeSouth, has come up with an idea to hold a friendly competition to see who can donate the most blood from Strawberry Fields for RV’ERS and Southern Leisure RV Resort. This event will be...
Good Times
The Harvest Moon Arts and Crafts Show at the Florida National Guard Armory in Crystal River will be staged by the Citrus County Craft Council from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20. The Armory is at 8551 W. Venable St. Admission is free. The show features crafters and...
At the Library
Visit citruslibraries.org to get the latest information on services and programming offered at the library. Registration is currently required for all programs listed below. Please call the branch to register. Or visit citruslibraries.org to get the latest information on services and programming offered at the library. Central Ridge. 352-746-6622. Aug....
A day of fun and learning
TRENTON — The Trenton Train Depot was the place to be on Saturday, as a number of people made their way to the first annual Community Fun Day sponsored by the Gilchrist County Scouts Troop and Pack 406. The event was free to the public, and in addition to...
Owens Produce reopens in old location
After a long ordeal that began in late June, the Owen’s Produce tent was once again open for business Aug. 17 at its familiar location across from Wendy’s in Dunnellon. The property was purchased this year by HCA Florida Healthcare, prompting the Owens family to seek a new location.
Around Town
Bell’s Pop-Up Restaurant at The Vineyard North – Aug. 19. Join us for a night out on Friday, August 19th! We’re hosting Bell’s Pop-Up Restaurant featuring a four-course Surf & Turf menu. We’ll be sourcing fresh, local ingredients wherever possible. Enjoy live music while you eat. Indoor dinner seating at 6pm and 8:30pm. We recommend reservations in advance. Space is limited.
Radio control airplane fly-in returning to Dunnellon
The second Radio Control Airplane Chuck Yeager Fly-in will be held Sept. 17 at the Rainbow R/C Park in Dunnellon. The radio control model airplane fly-in is sponsored by the Tri-County R/C Club and sanctioned by the Academy of Model Aeronautics. It’s open to all warbird planes. The landing...
Finegan has desire to serve people
I am writing in support of Diana Finegan for Citrus County Commission District 2. Diana Finegan will make an excellent addition to the County Commission. I have known Diana for over 20 years and she is truly committed to the citizens of Citrus County. Since the time I met Diana, her focus was always centered on protecting and serving Citrus County citizens.
Write stories from local point of view
Why are you printing an Associated Press article with the inflammatory "Do Not Say Gay" law in the title? You're just perpetuating the myth … and taking up a lot of space. Why not write an article from the local point of view? Maybe our local schools are not as “confused” as teachers in other locales. They appear to be a pretty smart group of people. Or why not just print the Gov. Ron DeSantis quote, "… you teach reading, math, science, the basic stuff. And you don't teach gender ideology, CRT, the sexuality in the elementary schools. That's not very difficult to know and that's not very difficult to understand.”
Powers: I am a highly qualified candidate
I have often voiced and truly believe that experience, dedication, knowledge and a proven record of accomplishments are basic to a successful tenure in a job, particularly an elected position, where one is accountable to the people. It is easy to say what you want to do but saying is not doing. Actions count. What have you done is the question?
Citrus Hills women gearing up for 'Birdies and Boos!'
Come join the Citrus Hills Women’s Club for its fall nine-hole fundraising golf. scramble – “Birdies and Boos!” – to be held at the Citrus Hills Golf & Country Club on Friday, Oct. 28. This event raises money to support the club’s philanthropic efforts for...
Charity basketball tournament to benefit Alexander Park upgrades
Hernando’s Alexander Park and its basketball court have been symbols of togetherness for its nearby neighborhoods. They are beacons of unity Devonte White wants shining as bright as possible to attract more than just the county park’s surrounding residents. “A lot of people don’t know about the park...
27th Annual Save Our Waters Week scheduled
Citrus County’s 27th Annual Save Our Waters Week (SOWW), sponsored by Keep Citrus County Beautiful, will be Sept. 17-24 with the theme “Preserve Our Waters – Plan Smartly.”. The week features nine activities:. Sept. 17, sunrise to 11:30 a.m., 33rd Annual Lakes, Rivers and Coastal Cleanup. Registration...
Be careful, vote will change ‘nature’ of county
Citrus County is a beautiful place to live and raise a family. Our schools are outstanding. The city of Inverness is "small town done well" with our parks, lakes, and civic events. With its manatees, Three Springs, and civic involvement in cleaning up the Bay, Crystal River helps make this...
Celebrating 25 years in pastoral ministry
The congregation of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, St. Paul’s School and Precious Lambs Preschool at 6150 N. Lecanto Highway in Beverly Hills recently held a special worship service to honor and celebrate 25 years in the pastoral ministry of their pastor, the Rev. Mark Gabb. The worship service...
Citrus County readies to join statewide drug overdose initiative
Citrus County public health officials are underway in getting ready to participate in Florida’s new statewide initiative to slow Florida’s opioid deaths, designating a county ER for overdoses and establishing a plan to start helping addicts earlier to recovery. Citrus County was named earlier this month by Florida’s...
Sound Off calls from Tuesday, Aug. 16
(Re Saturday, Aug. 13’s front-page “In Brief” item, “Inverness deadline over for city council candidates”): I am calling in reference to the City of Inverness. They seem to have some great new challengers for the new city council and it’s about time. I hope that these new people win and try to get things back in order…Hopefully, something will change.
Nonprofit Briefs: IRS oversight of nonprofit revenue
Most sacred to a nonprofit organization is its mission. Equally important are the federal and state tax exemptions available to qualified nonprofit organizations. These benefits provide full use of all income earned within IRS guidelines. IRS issues a determination letter that grants the primary federal income tax exemption which is available for public review.
Corrections
In the Aug. 11 edition of the Levy Citizen, Williston city planner Laura Jones was mistakenly identified as city manager instead of city planner in a photo title. The city manager is Jackie Gorman. Additionally, in the Voters’ Guide, the correct Primary Election date is Tuesday, Aug. 23. Not Aug....
